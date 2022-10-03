Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Right to Life advocates say Illinois Planned Parenthood mobile clinic is step too far
(The Center Square) – Illinois Right to Life is speaking out against Planned Parenthood and its new mobile abortion clinic. Planned Parenthood this week announced it would use a large RV equipped with abortion services to travel Illinois’ borders with neighboring states. The mobile clinic will remain in Illinois but will look to provide abortion services to women living in other states with more restrictive abortion laws.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Illinois is not safe under Pritzker
Democrats and the leftwing media are doing everything they can to push back on the Safe-T Act and the damage it causes to the safety of law abiding citizens. The truth is, the law turns safety concerns upside down making the priority concerns for the criminals more than for the law abiding citizens. The removal of automatic cash bail for suspects applies to all suspects including felony criminals charged with rape and murder. Instead of making it mandatory, it gives a judge the discretion to decide, a decision that could as easily release a suspected rapist or murderer as require them to post bond.
wmay.com
Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois
(The Center Square) – In a state with the second highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois. The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability...
fox32chicago.com
SAFE-T Act will increase Illinois property taxes, House Republicans say
CHICAGO - The SAFE-T Act was front and center again Wednesday as Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin called the legislation into question. Durkin said as it is, the SAFE-T Act will impact public safety. He and other Republicans are calling on the legislation to be amended. The law would...
Daily Northwestern
The Daily Explains: How workers’ rights are on the ballot in November with Illinois’s Amendment 1
On Nov. 8, Illinois voters will head to the polls to vote on Amendment 1, also dubbed the Workers’ Rights Amendment. The ballot measure could cement unprecedented collective bargaining rights for workers into Illinois’s constitution. Amendment 1 would establish the state constitutional right for employees to organize and...
WAND TV
IDOC's college education policy goes into effect across the state
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Corrections' (IDOC) new policy on post-secondary education went into effect across the state on Monday. The policy was written with input from the Vera Institute of Justice, a nonprofit research and policy organization. It was designed to address the challenges faced by individuals completing their degrees while incarcerated.
wmay.com
Organization explains why Illinois doesn’t rival prosperous Arizona
(The Center Square) – While Arizona is getting accolades from a nonpartisan organization for its pro-growth tax policies, Illinois continues to be criticized. The American Legislative Exchange Council said Arizona closely followed the principles outlined in their yearly report “Rich States, Poor States,” including dropping the flat tax rate to 2.5% and saving families $350 a year.
Study: IL has some of the worst roads in the U.S.
It’s been said Chicago only has two seasons, winter and construction. So why is that the case? Well, Illinois has some of the worst roads in the country according to a recent study. A Moneygeek study ranked the Land of Lincoln 17th in road roughness after researchers with the...
wlsam.com
Where Does the Truth Lie in Discussions of the SAFE-T Act? Two States Attorneys Give Their Takes
John Howell is joined by Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart and then Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow. Rinehart discusses why the SAFE-T Act will make us safer and the pros in keeping violent offenders, unable to buy their way out. Glasgow brings to the table why he believes the SAFE-T Act is bad for Illinois and what is wrong with the new process.
wmay.com
Google settles lawsuit alleging violation of Illinois’ biometric laws
(The Center Square) – An attorney for a nonprofit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world says Illinois’ biometric privacy laws are changing the way some companies conduct business. Google is the latest company accused of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act by using images...
WAND TV
Multiple State's Attorneys file lawsuits against SAFE-T Act
(WAND)- Several State's Attorneys have now filed individual lawsuits against the SAFE-T Act. Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy filed her motion against the legislation on Sept. 27 requesting a court find that the SAFE-T Act is in violation of the Illinois Constitution and should be declared null and be voided.
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Illinois government unions ask voters to cement their dominion
Chicago’s skyscrapers are designed to sway so they don’t shatter, but the architects of the 1970 Illinois Constitution failed to follow those foundational rules: they imposed rigidity. And 52 years later, Illinois taxpayers are paying dearly because public pensions cannot bend. Instead, the broken system imperils state services,...
WAND TV
Illinois AG finds DPS61 violated Open Meetings Act 16 times
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois Attorney General is ordering DPS61 to release audio recordings and minutes from 16 closed board session meetings. A concerned citizen requested the Public Access Bureau, of the Attorney General's Office, review the Decatur School Board's discussions about building a new school using federal pandemic relief funds.
130 new asylum seekers arrive in Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago city officials said that another 130 asylum seekers arrived on buses from Texas Tuesday. A total of 2,208 individuals, families and children have been sent to Chicago by Texas’ Republican Governor Greg Abbot since August. The City is providing services and shelter, including Rogers Park’s field house. The field house […]
25newsnow.com
Secretary of State hopeful promotes ‘License to Read’ proposal during Peoria visit, book banning also a concern
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Democrat opposing Bloomington State Rep. Dan Brady for Illinois Secretary of State visited Peoria Monday to promote “License to Read” legislation, which aims to lower prices publishers charge libraries for e-books and audio books. At the Peoria Public Library, Alexi Giannoulias also...
fox32chicago.com
Flood-damaged cars from Hurricane Ian may soon appear in Illinois, AG warns
CHICAGO - Thousands of cars and trucks were caught in rising waters as Hurricane Ian made its way across the Southeast, and not just mainstream ones. Many totaled flood cars illegally find their way back into the used car market after every major flood event, while others with minor damage that isn't properly disclosed could lead to major repair bills down the road.
Illinois’ fight over eliminating cash bail intensifies
Federal legislation intended to make it harder to overturn presidential elections moves closer to becoming law. Opponents of the SAFE-T Act in Illinois fight to prevent some aspects of the law from taking effect in the new year.
Illinois tax rebates for solar panels, electric cars, chargers save money and environment
The new Inflation Reduction Act could help you get relief from rising electric and gas bills while also helping the environment.
2022 Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates: Deadline for Form Nears
Roughly six million Illinois residents were slated to receive income and property tax rebates from the state of Illinois, but some will need to submit a form to get their checks -- and the deadline to file it is coming up this month. Those who still need to submit their...
Central Illinois Proud
Rockford opens Illinois’ first cannabis ‘craft grow’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture held a ribbon cutting in Rockford Monday for “Star Buds,” the state’s first cannabis craft grow. The event took place at its location on Forest View Road, just east of Alpine Road. Star Buds is the first of over 340 licenses given out in the last year to open its doors. Of the 2021 licensing cohort of which Star Buds is part, 67% of those licensees identified as non-white.
