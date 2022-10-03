ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wmay.com

Right to Life advocates say Illinois Planned Parenthood mobile clinic is step too far

(The Center Square) – Illinois Right to Life is speaking out against Planned Parenthood and its new mobile abortion clinic. Planned Parenthood this week announced it would use a large RV equipped with abortion services to travel Illinois’ borders with neighboring states. The mobile clinic will remain in Illinois but will look to provide abortion services to women living in other states with more restrictive abortion laws.
suburbanchicagoland.com

Illinois is not safe under Pritzker

Democrats and the leftwing media are doing everything they can to push back on the Safe-T Act and the damage it causes to the safety of law abiding citizens. The truth is, the law turns safety concerns upside down making the priority concerns for the criminals more than for the law abiding citizens. The removal of automatic cash bail for suspects applies to all suspects including felony criminals charged with rape and murder. Instead of making it mandatory, it gives a judge the discretion to decide, a decision that could as easily release a suspected rapist or murderer as require them to post bond.
wmay.com

Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois

(The Center Square) – In a state with the second highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois. The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability...
WAND TV

IDOC's college education policy goes into effect across the state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Corrections' (IDOC) new policy on post-secondary education went into effect across the state on Monday. The policy was written with input from the Vera Institute of Justice, a nonprofit research and policy organization. It was designed to address the challenges faced by individuals completing their degrees while incarcerated.
wmay.com

Organization explains why Illinois doesn’t rival prosperous Arizona

(The Center Square) – While Arizona is getting accolades from a nonpartisan organization for its pro-growth tax policies, Illinois continues to be criticized. The American Legislative Exchange Council said Arizona closely followed the principles outlined in their yearly report “Rich States, Poor States,” including dropping the flat tax rate to 2.5% and saving families $350 a year.
WGN TV

Study: IL has some of the worst roads in the U.S.

It’s been said Chicago only has two seasons, winter and construction. So why is that the case? Well, Illinois has some of the worst roads in the country according to a recent study. A Moneygeek study ranked the Land of Lincoln 17th in road roughness after researchers with the...
wlsam.com

Where Does the Truth Lie in Discussions of the SAFE-T Act? Two States Attorneys Give Their Takes

John Howell is joined by Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart and then Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow. Rinehart discusses why the SAFE-T Act will make us safer and the pros in keeping violent offenders, unable to buy their way out. Glasgow brings to the table why he believes the SAFE-T Act is bad for Illinois and what is wrong with the new process.
wmay.com

Google settles lawsuit alleging violation of Illinois’ biometric laws

(The Center Square) – An attorney for a nonprofit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world says Illinois’ biometric privacy laws are changing the way some companies conduct business. Google is the latest company accused of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act by using images...
WAND TV

Multiple State's Attorneys file lawsuits against SAFE-T Act

(WAND)- Several State's Attorneys have now filed individual lawsuits against the SAFE-T Act. Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy filed her motion against the legislation on Sept. 27 requesting a court find that the SAFE-T Act is in violation of the Illinois Constitution and should be declared null and be voided.
wmay.com

Op-Ed: Illinois government unions ask voters to cement their dominion

Chicago’s skyscrapers are designed to sway so they don’t shatter, but the architects of the 1970 Illinois Constitution failed to follow those foundational rules: they imposed rigidity. And 52 years later, Illinois taxpayers are paying dearly because public pensions cannot bend. Instead, the broken system imperils state services,...
WAND TV

Illinois AG finds DPS61 violated Open Meetings Act 16 times

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois Attorney General is ordering DPS61 to release audio recordings and minutes from 16 closed board session meetings. A concerned citizen requested the Public Access Bureau, of the Attorney General's Office, review the Decatur School Board's discussions about building a new school using federal pandemic relief funds.
WCIA

130 new asylum seekers arrive in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago city officials said that another 130 asylum seekers arrived on buses from Texas Tuesday. A total of 2,208 individuals, families and children have been sent to Chicago by Texas’ Republican Governor Greg Abbot since August. The City is providing services and shelter, including Rogers Park’s field house. The field house […]
fox32chicago.com

Flood-damaged cars from Hurricane Ian may soon appear in Illinois, AG warns

CHICAGO - Thousands of cars and trucks were caught in rising waters as Hurricane Ian made its way across the Southeast, and not just mainstream ones. Many totaled flood cars illegally find their way back into the used car market after every major flood event, while others with minor damage that isn't properly disclosed could lead to major repair bills down the road.
Central Illinois Proud

Rockford opens Illinois’ first cannabis ‘craft grow’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture held a ribbon cutting in Rockford Monday for “Star Buds,” the state’s first cannabis craft grow. The event took place at its location on Forest View Road, just east of Alpine Road. Star Buds is the first of over 340 licenses given out in the last year to open its doors. Of the 2021 licensing cohort of which Star Buds is part, 67% of those licensees identified as non-white.
