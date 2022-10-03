Rally held tonight to call for immediate investigation into suspension of the Glenwood Cougars Football League

Read full article on original website
To close out the month of September, the Chicago Bears named Miles Osei of Elk Grove High School in Elk Grove Village their High School “Coach of the Week” for Week 5, and wide receiver Lynel Billups-Williams of Crete Monee High School of Crete as their “High School All-Star.”
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES SHARE IN THEIR PUBLIC MINISTRY AT THE MARATHON FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THREE YEARS. As elite athletes race past iconic skyscrapers and well-known landmarks during the Chicago Marathon next Sunday, October 9, they’ll also run past another familiar sight: Jehovah’s Witnesses standing next to mobile carts featuring colorful literature in a variety of languages.
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the City’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. Police officials responded to a call of shots fired to find a woman on the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 4:18 a.m. with gunshot wounds on her face and lower body. She was transported to the University of Chicago […]
The Chicago Bears would lose their second game of the season with a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, October 2, on the road. The Bears defense had no answer for the New York Giants running attack after they would give up 2 rushing touchdowns and 68 yards to quarterback Daniel Jones in the loss.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Red and Purple lines were snagged for the evening rush Friday after a man jumped in front of a train and was killed.Police said a man of an unknown age jumped in front of a train at the Bryn Mawr stop in Edgewater. He was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, police said.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl said the man ended up under a train. CTA personnel and police and fire crews were on the tracks at Bryn Mawr late Friday afternoon, and power was shut off to the tracks.The Chicago Transit Authority said trains initially were not running at all between Howard and Belmont. Some service later resumed, but trains by 5:40 p.m. were only running between Howard and Thorndale with limited service, and between Belmont and 95th.Shuttle buses are running between Thorndale and Belmont.CHECK: CTA Updates
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot set aside the city's various issues to promote an annual karaoke competition on TikTok.
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. Police found a woman with a gunshot wound to the face and lower body while on a call for shots fired in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue about 4:18 a.m. The victim...
A night of homecoming happiness nearly turned tragic for a Chicago teenager after she was shot in the back on her way home from her high school homecoming game in the Roseland neighborhood last week. Jakyah Harris, 15, shared her story with NBC 5 and said the trauma will live...
Is now open at the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite (191 N. Clark) and the Chicago Board of Elections Office (69 W. Washington, 6th Floor). From October 7 through October 30, these two sites will be open Weekdays from 9:00am to 6:00pm; Saturdays from 9:00am to 5:00pm; and Sundays from 10:00am to 4:00pm. From October 31 through November 7, these two sites will be open Weekdays from 9:00am to 7:00pm; Saturdays from 9:00am to 5:00pm; and Sundays from 10:00am to 4:00pm. On Election Day (Nov. 8), the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite (191 N. Clark) will be open from 6:00am to 7:00pm. The Board Office will not be open for voting on Election Day.
There’s a familiar adage which states that ‘you can’t teach a mature soul new tricks’! The iconic ‘Mr. T’ begs to differ! In fact, he’s calling any and everyone who has sometimes struggled with their faith during challenging times! There is a unique religious spiritual vision of the word of God coming to Chicago’s Southside! Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr., the Pastor, and membership of the Bronzeville-based Cosmopolitan Community Church are pleased to announce a special ‘Champion of Christ’ with deep Chicago roots will preach a magnificent motivating morning message. Faith Festivities kick off on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 10:45am, at 5249 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL. All are invited!
Street closures and parking restrictions impact 29 neighborhoods. City of Chicago officials and Bank of America Chicago Marathon organizers are reminding the public about the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, October 9, with 40,000 runners from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are expected to travel through 29 neighborhoods for the 26.2-mile race, requiring street closures and parking restrictions throughout the Marathon course. Plans are in place for a safe and successful Chicago Marathon weekend, which includes the Abbott Chicago 5K on Saturday, October 8 and residents, spectators, participants, and motorists are urged to be mindful of the traffic impacts as well as safety measures in place for these events.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors.
CHICAGO — A 64-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Washington Heights Thursday night. The man was found in an alley at the 10300 block of South Green Street Thursday evening at around 10:05 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene […]
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
CHICAGO — A man was found shot dead on a sidewalk with 16 gunshot wounds to the body in Garfield Park Saturday morning. The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue around 7:49 a.m. He sustained 16 gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mout […]
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with stabbing two people, one fatally, on the West Side in late September. Obie Cornelious, 49, is facing murder and attempted murder charges for stabbing and killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring a 40-year-old man on Sept. 23 in the 5300 block of West Crystal Street.
The First Friday in October is Celebrated as Manufacturing Day in USA. The Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership (The Partnership), the umbrella organization for the largest public workforce system in the country, is joining two key regional manufacturing employer- partners to mark Manufacturing Day, Friday, October 7, 2022 (annually the first Friday in October) to kick off October as Manufacturing Month. National Manufacturing Day offers manufacturers the chance to showcase the potential of modern manufacturing, and foster interest in manufacturing careers.
My wife and I love the city are really loathe to make the traditional migration to the suburbs to raise our newborn baby. I’m looking to buy a place to keep for the next 5-10 years, so ideally we’d move somewhere with a good elementary school and maybe more.
