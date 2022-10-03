Rally held tonight to call for immediate investigation into suspension of the Glenwood Cougars Football League

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Red and Purple lines were snagged for the evening rush Friday after a man jumped in front of a train and was killed.Police said a man of an unknown age jumped in front of a train at the Bryn Mawr stop in Edgewater. He was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, police said.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl said the man ended up under a train. CTA personnel and police and fire crews were on the tracks at Bryn Mawr late Friday afternoon, and power was shut off to the tracks.The Chicago Transit Authority said trains initially were not running at all between Howard and Belmont. Some service later resumed, but trains by 5:40 p.m. were only running between Howard and Thorndale with limited service, and between Belmont and 95th.Shuttle buses are running between Thorndale and Belmont.CHECK: CTA Updates

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO