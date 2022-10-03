New Orleans Public Library launches Crescent City Sounds, free music streaming platform highlighting local musicians

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Family portrait studio documented the growing society of free Black Americans
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. In 1829, Glenalvin J. Goodridge (1829-1867) was born into a family that counted itself part of a growing population of free Black people in York, Pennsylvania. Goodridge opened his first daguerreotype studio in 1847. In the late 1850s, Goodridge was joined in the business by his brothers William O. (1846-1890) and Wallace L. Goodridge (1840-1922).
NOLA.com
Pitbull, a Carlo Nuccio tribute, Gretna Heritage Fest: music for the week of Oct. 6
Live music highlights in and around New Orleans for the week of Oct. 6 include the fall’s biggest music festival and a tribute to a legendary drummer and character. After taking two years off because of the pandemic, the Gretna Heritage Festival returns in a big way this weekend with headliners John Fogerty, the Beach Boys and the homegrown Revivalists. They'll join dozens of other acts, both national and local, along the Mississippi River in downtown Gretna from Friday through Sunday.
NOLA.com
Kings of Brass win Red Bull Street Kings competition
After three rounds of competition, the Kings of Brass were chosen as winners of the Street Bull Street Kings competition. The other participating brass bands were Sporty’s Brass Band, the Big 6 Brass Band and the Young Pinstripe Brass Band. The bands competing in Music Box Village in New...
NOLA.com
For $4.3M: A former French Quarter firehouse mixes wood and brick with sleek surfaces for opulent living
The Vieux Carré is a hot spot for locals and visitors alike, but this home specializes in keeping the hot spots cool: It's a firehouse turned fashionable home. For $4,350,000, the former location of Engine No. 7 can be your home, complete with details and designs that speak to the meticulous renovation. The home is designed to easily be used as two separate residences but is currently used as a single family home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
IHSNO head of school, classical vocal performance, and other metro schools news
INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL OF NEW ORLEANS: The new CEO and head of school of the International High School of New Orleans is Adierah Berger, who has been the school's principal for nine years. Berger, a native New Orleanian, holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Xavier University. NOCCA CLASSICAL VOCAL:...
NOLA.com
Brand new and over $1M: Be the first to own one of these 5 luxe houses in the metro area
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans building on Howard Avenue under contract; hotel concept planned
Out-of-state investors have signed a purchase agreement for the 12-story Archdiocese of New Orleans building at 1000 Howard Avenue, with plans to turn the mid-rise office building into a new hospitality concept. Commercial broker Parkerson McEnery, whose firm listed the building for nearly $9 million, said he couldn't divulge the...
NOLA.com
From sampling an appetizer to four courses at Vincent's Italian Cuisine
When I first moved to the Uptown area, I didn't have a car, so my go-to restaurants were those in walking distance or a quick streetcar ride from campus. Although that describes Vincent's Italian Cuisine, I hadn't made it there until recently. But I was glad I did. The restaurant...
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Chris Rock covered politics, abortion, New Orleans crime, 'the slap' during Saenger show
With all due respect to Jeff “You might be a redneck if …” Foxworthy, your city might have a crime problem if … Chris Rock opens his local show with a joke about it. On Friday, the first of his two nights at the Saenger Theatre as part of his Ego Death World Tour, Rock greeted his cheering fans with, “Y’all are just glad you got here without getting shot.”
NOLA.com
Man wallows in flooded French Quarter sinkhole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
Drew Cothern was headed to Decatur Street on Saturday night to grab an after-work bite to eat when he encountered three gentlemen studying a burbling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the French Quarter. The men had somehow acquired a long plank of wood and were probing the hole to determine its depth.
NOLA.com
Nursing shortage looms: New Orleans program to train high schoolers as nurses launches next fall
Starting next fall, some New Orleans high schoolers will be able to work toward nursing certifications in a free, 36-month program, a joint initiative from New Orleans Career Center, Delgado Charity School of Nursing and Ochsner Health aimed at helping bolster the nursing ranks at a time when severe shortages loom.
NOLA.com
After funding struggle, New Orleans YWCA breaks ground on $10M building: 'we moved forward on faith'
After the YWCA of Greater New Orleans’ buildings in Mid-City were wrecked by Hurricane Katrina, it long seemed as if a local institution might never recover. Because the YWCA didn’t have flood insurance, it had to navigate a series of bureaucratic and financial obstacles to rebuild following the levee failures that flooded the area. But on Tuesday, nonprofit leaders held a groundbreaking for a new, $10 million building that’s meant to host a revived program of day care, women’s education and counseling for victims of rape and domestic violence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Here's what you missed at Fried Chicken Festival, where you can find local vendors
This weekend, the city was packed with food enthusiasts eager to try one-of-a-kind food at the National Fried Chicken Festival on the New Orleans Lakefront. Over 30 vendors, including restaurants, food trucks and caters, left their mark with their best fried chicken dishes in hopes of winning over festival goers and judges.
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Sept. 16-22, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from Sept. 16-22, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. East Ave. 367: Nicholas S. Guth and Amanda Guth to Michael W. Milich and Keri Stapley, $460,000. Stratford Drive 443: Cory G. Houston and Eliana R.A. Houston to Steven...
NOLA.com
Two New Orleans health care startups bought by Michigan-based HMA
Two New Orleans health care startups have been sold to Health Management Associates, a Lansing, Michigan-based company that is one of the largest industry consulting firms in the country. The Focus Group and Adaptation Health will become part of the HMA national network and keep New Orleans as their base,...
NOLA.com
Letters: Why doesn't LaToya Cantrell seek sister-city status with Port Au Prince?
Mayor LaToya Cantrell should treat herself and her entourage to a trip to Haiti to sign a “sister city” agreement with Port Au Prince, whose crime and murder rate are closer to New Orleans’ than crime and murder rates in glamorous resorts in Switzerland and the French Riviera.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Magazine Street near Audubon Zoo will close for about a month. See the detours.
Magazine Street near Audubon Zoo is closing later this week and will reopen in about a month, city officials said Monday. The closure is expected to start at 7 a.m. Thursday for the 7000 and 7100 blocks of Magazine Street (map), which is from West Drive to Leake Avenue. Magazine Street is expected to reopen Nov. 11, depending on weather conditions, officials said.
NOLA.com
2 women robbed at gunpoint on Bourbon Street, New Orleans police say
Two women were robbed at gunpoint on Bourbon Street early Tuesday, New Orleans police said. The crime was reported to police just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Gov. Nicholls and Bourbon streets (map). A man with a gun grabbed a purse from a 23-year-old woman, police said, and...
NOLA.com
Letters: Why can't LaToya Cantrell make ends meet on six-figure public salary?
It has now been determined that Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been utilizing, at no cost, an apartment at the historic Pontalba on Jackson Square. She apparently will contend that there's no law against it and that prior mayors have enjoyed this perk. Perhaps she should consider that in 1993, the...
NOLA.com
New Orleans capital defense attorney Billy Sothern dies
Billy Sothern, a zealous capital defense lawyer and essayist who represented some of New Orleans’ most infamous defendants while writing of despair and government failure after Hurricane Katrina, died Friday. He was 45. Sothern died at home in Massachusetts, where he'd recently moved while continuing to work in Louisiana...
Comments / 0