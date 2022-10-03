ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Ocean Springs preps for 3-day Cruisin' event

Mopar Day in the Bay brings in about 600 people, 300 cars. With Mopar Day in the Bay, there is no registration. Just find a spot, and you’re good to go. It’s not an official part of Cruisin’ the Coast. So, it kind of muscled its way in for a little attention.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Mississippi Press

Cruisin’ the Coast already in full swing in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- The 26th annual Cruisin’ the Coast made its way to downtown Ocean Springs for the first of its three-day run, with sunshine and large numbers of spectators already on hand as Cruisers lined up even before sunrise to claim one of the coveted Washington Avenue parking spots.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Cruisin’ the Coast car named ‘Miss Eunice’ honors Kiln couple’s family

First United Methodist Church in Long Beach helps those facing memory loss. You can contact the church if you would like to participate. South Mississippians are working to help Floridians impacted. Cruisers flock to nostalgic businesses on Coast. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating...
KILN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
State
New York State
City
Long Beach, MS
WLOX

Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival brings a sweet treat to Poplarville

You can contact the church if you would like to participate. South Mississippians are working to help Floridians impacted. Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. Church group discusses human...
POPLARVILLE, MS
WLOX

WATCH: WLOX celebrates Cruisin’ the Coast in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News hit the road Monday afternoon to broadcast live from the Cruisin’ the Coast party in Long Beach. Vintage vehicles were lined up ready to parade down Hwy 90 to the Long Beach Harbor. Of course, this is just the beginning of a...
LONG BEACH, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#Alderman#Cruisin#Oldsmobile
WLOX

Cruisers flock to nostalgic businesses on Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. As a result, they are becoming hot spots for cruisers who want to expand the experience beyond just cars...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Rolls-Royce holds grand opening for new Pascagoula facility

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves visiting South Mississippi to participatein the grand opening of the new Rolls-Royce facility in Pascagoula. “I want to thank the entire Rolls-Royce team for your commitment to Mississippi,” said Reeves. “Since I became governor, we have seen almost $5 billon in new capital investment, and we’ll see even more in the immediate future.”
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Moss Point celebrates Cruisin' the Coast in the River City

Our nice stretch of weather continues! Tonight will be partly cloudy and quiet. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning. We’ll be in the low to mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, and it will stay dry. 1955 Chevy "Intimidator" draws attention at...
MOSS POINT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLOX

Cruiser must haves to keep classics shining on

Mopar Day in the Bay brings in about 600 people, 300 cars. With Mopar Day in the Bay, there is no registration. Just find a spot, and you’re good to go. It’s not an official part of Cruisin’ the Coast. So, it kind of muscled its way in for a little attention.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Oct. 5th: Human Trafficking Awareness Event in Ocean Springs

An online listening session was held to gain input from stakeholders on the qualities and qualifications they believe the next President should possess. Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber held its 41st Annual Salute to the Military at the Beau Rivage to say thank you. Taylor's Tuesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Comeback Coolers send supplies to Florida following Hurricane Ian

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast is pulling together to lend a hand to Florida following the destruction of Hurricane Ian. Coolers line the parking lot of an Ocean Springs lumber store. Volunteers are filling water, Gatorade, and supplies into cases, and there’s one destination in mind: southwest Florida.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Cristy Lee meets fans at Cruisin’ the Coast

Today in Gulfport, Cruisers had a chance to snag a picture and autograph from Cristy Lee who is best known for being one-third of Motor Trend’s ‘All Girls Garage Show’ as well as a star on ‘Garage Squad.’. This makes Lee’s 7th guest appearance at Cruisin’...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Owner restores 1966 Ford Mustang after Katrina, wins awards

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carl Necaise is a Gulfport native who looks forward to Cruisin’ the Coast every year. He’s boasting a 1966 Ford Mustang with a story all its own. Necaise has owned the pony car for 35 years... But he thought lost it when Hurricane Katrina struck.
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy