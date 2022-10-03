Read full article on original website
What Plants Grow Best In October?
Newsweek have spoken to the experts to find out what plants you can grow throughout October's chilly weather.
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
How To Care for Mums
I can never resist planting mums in the fall. My other flowers are fading, and here are these wonderful pops of color at the garden center. I usually end up buying a few mums for my front porch. Because I buy them when they are barely showing color, they are often still in full bloom on Halloween.
How To Grow and Care for Celosia
The National Garden Bureau, a non-profit organization promoting gardening in North America, announced 2023 will be the Year of the Celosia. That should will make this fun group of plants even more popular, introducing them to many new gardeners. What Is Celosia?. Celosia is both the scientific and common name...
Tips for Planting Daffodil Bulbs
Brent Heath knows daffodils. As a third-generation bulb seller and daffodil hybridizer for his business, Brent & Becky’s Bulbs, he will happily regale you with fascinating stories about daffodils that have been passed down through the generations. One of my favorites is the tale of how daffodils first came...
Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting
Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
The Benefits of Using Crushed Seashells in Your Soil
Recently, I read about using crushed seashells to improve the soil in your garden. Gardening my entire life in the Midwest, I hadn’t heard of this method, so I did a little research. Should I be adding crushed seashells to my garden?. The quick answer is I probably shouldn’t,...
How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets
Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
Invasive stink bug habitat could expand greatly with climate change
A foul-smelling, voracious, wide-spread pest could become even more ubiquitous with climate change. A recent modeling study found that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown marmorated stink bug in the United States by 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, draws on data from a three-year stink bug monitoring effort in 17 states as well as several potential climate scenarios. However, whether the insects will thrive in new places depends on the conditions of each area and potential mitigation measures.
I’m 62 – the anti-aging routine I swear by to keep my skin glowing and to avoid it turning orange like my daughter
A 62-year-old woman has shared the daily supplement regime she uses to maintain youthful skin. She has shown viewers the right balance to stay healthy and how to avoid your skin taking on the orange tint that taking too many vitamins can sometimes cause. Tamara Staska is a gray-haired influencer...
How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals
Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
Synthroid (Levothyroxine) - Oral
Synthroid (levothyroxine) is the first-line treatment for an underactive thyroid condition called hypothyroidism. In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland—a small butterfly-shaped organ in the neck—does not make enough of the naturally occurring thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). When this happens, the pituitary gland in the brain makes more thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) to tell the thyroid to produce more T4 and T3.
New York pumpkin smashes North American record for heftiest gourd
Scott Andrusz and team pose with the prize-winning pumpkin, which weighed 2,554 pounds. The gourd weighed 2,554 pounds, smashing a 2018 record set by a New Hampshire pumpkin. [ more › ]
The Best Deer Fencing to Protect Your Garden
Want to keep deer out of your yard and garden? Build a fence. Here are some of the best deer fence options. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Is Celosia a Perennial?
Lately, I’ve noticed my local greenhouse bringing in more than just mums for replenishing fall container plantings. Among all these new flowers are several types of celosia. They stand out for their colors that are perfect for fall, including shades of red, yellow and orange. I love the idea...
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden part of your washing machine you need to clean four times a year
WASHING machines make doing laundry a lot easier, but they need cleaning every so often too. A home expert demonstrated how to clean a hidden part of your washing machine, and prolong it's lifespan. Instagram user Babs, who runs the account Brunch With Babs, revealed the hidden part of your...
Plumber says affordable device can ‘potentially half’ your energy bills this winter
A plumber has said that an affordable device can “potentially half” your energy bills this winter. The TikTok user @djmatrixx101 shared his advice after working on central heating systems and boilers throughout his career. He explained that by adding a thermostatic radiator valve to your radiators, you can...
Stop using your foot or your fingers to lift that toilet lid.
Meet Randall, a man on a mission to sanitize the seat in your bathroom. Yes, we are going there, we are talking Fecal splash! While most of us clean our toilets at home at least once a week, and businesses clean maybe once a night after a long day of flushing, so there is a huge amount of fecal splash under the seat and lid in both of those environments.
Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener
Picture this: You’re in the middle of making dinner and go to open a can of something you absolutely need for the recipe. Suddenly, your can opener breaks. Now you’re in a pickle — how can you open a can without a can opener?. Well, we wondered...
Couple Caters Entire Wedding Feast from Costco for $800, Internet Blown Away
Newlyweds from Taiwan are making the internet buzz after revealing that they catered their wedding feast from Costco for less than $800. The New York Post reported that the couple catered their outdoor wedding reception with a buffet that consisted of wares and Costco food. The buffet featured croissant sandwiches that had ham, cheese, and cucumber along with a dish of grapes and tomatoes as well as sweet raspberry tea and lemonade. The couple’s vanilla frosting just had rosemary as decoration. It was noted that the picture-perfect spread was priced at $787.
