ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYSsC_0iKhdLvI00

NEW YORK (AP) — Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report issued Monday by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle.

The report also found that the large banks that partly own Zelle have been reluctant to compensate customers who have been victims of fraud or scams. For instance, less than half of the money customers reported being sent via Zelle without authorization was being reimbursed.

Warren, D-Massachusetts, a long-time critic of the big banks, requested data on fraud and scams on Zelle from seven banks starting in April. The report cites data from four banks that tallied 192,878 cases worth collectively $213.8 million in 2021 and the first half of 2022 where a customer claimed they had been fraudulently tricked into making a payment. In only roughly 3,500 cases did those banks reimburse the customer, the report found.

Systemic emotional, sexual abuse found in women’s pro soccer, report says

Further, in the cases where it’s clear funds had been taken out of customers’ accounts without authorization, only 47% of those dollars were ever reimbursed.

Since being launched in June 2017, Zelle has become a popular way for bank customers to send money to friends and family. Almost $500 billion in funds were sent via Zelle in 2021, according to Early Warning Services, the company that operates Zelle.

Zelle is the banking industry’s answer to the growing popularity of peer-to-peer payment services like PayPal, Venmo and the Cash App. The service allows a bank customer to instantaneously send money to a person via their email or phone number, and it will go from one bank account to another. More than 1,700 banks and credit unions offer the service. But the service has also grown more popular with scammers and criminals. Once money is sent via Zelle, it requires a bank’s intervention to attempt to get that money back.

The cases of growing fraud and scams at Zelle have been highlighted in previous news reports, including two by The New York Times. But those stories cited mostly anecdotal evidence. Early Warning Services has previously said that 99.9% of all transactions happen without complaints of fraud or scams. A group of Democratic senators asked for usage data on Zelle after the report in The New York Times.

Data: Albuquerque seeing more double homicides in 2022 than last year

Banks are required under the Electronic Fund Transfer Act to repay customers when funds are illegally taken out of their account without authorization. Banks have argued that in cases of fraud — meaning a customer’s account becomes compromised somehow and they send an unauthorized payment — they do reimburse customers. Banks are more reluctant to reimburse customers who claim to have been scammed, arguing that customers would make such claims more often and it would be hard to tell whether the customer is telling the truth.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has also been looking into Zelle and other payment platforms, and is expected to issue regulations that could require banks to reimburse customers for a wider array of scams and fraud.

The banking industry, aware of Washington’s increased scrutiny of Zelle, has been on a campaign to show Zelle is a safe way to send money. The industry typically likes to point out that fraud and scam claims occur more often on the non-bank payment platforms like Venmo or the Cash App.

The data for individual banks shows the increase in fraud and scams. PNC Bank had 8,848 cases on Zelle in 2020, and is on pace to have roughly 12,300 cases this year. US Bank had 14,886 cases in 2020 and had 27,702 cases in 2021. Truist had 9,455 cases of fraud and scams on Zelle in 2020, which ballooned to 22,045 last year.

Police search for 5 women, 1 man in New York dismemberment death

In response to Warren’s report, Zelle’s owner said the increased cases reflected the fact the service has become more popular.

“Zelle usage has grown significantly since its launch, from 247 million transactions in 2017 to 1.8 billion in 2021, while the proportion of fraud and scams has steadily decreased,” Early Warning Services said in a statement.

Warren made fireworks at a congressional hearing last month involving most of the CEOs of the big Wall Street banks that use and partly own Zelle, where she pushed each of the CEOs to release fraud and scam incident data at their banks. The seven are JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, PNC Financial, Truist, Bank of America, Capital One and U.S. Bank.

The hearing featured an exchange where Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, apologized to Warren for not getting her the data she requested and promised she would have it at the end of that day.

Warren’s office says ultimately JPMorgan’s data on Zelle did not provide the information they were looking for, so data from JPMorgan is not included in the report. The other banks that did not provide data to Warren’s office were Wells Fargo and Capital One. JPMorgan did not return a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

1 suspect on the run after Albuquerque Lowe’s robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man they say helped two other people shoplift from a store in northwest Albuquerque. Officers say Anthony Smith is still on the run after, they say, he helped Selene Romero and Jeremiah Snowden steal from the Lowe’s near Alameda Boulevard. An employee says the three walked in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Ruidoso father convicted of killing his two-year-old son

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Ruidoso father is headed to prison for killing his two-year-old son. Ricardo Soto was convicted of intentional child abuse resulting in death for beating to death Jeremiah Nevarez in 2018. After killing the boy, prosecutors say Soto fled to Mexico before he was arrested at the border. Soto’s conviction comes with […]
RUIDOSO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KRQE News 13

Thieves target Albuquerque food truck owner during busiest time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque food truck owner said he was targeted by thieves. It also comes during one of the busiest weeks for business with Balloon Fiesta. Sawing, drilling, and fixing wasn’t part of Tuesday’s plan, for owner of Mike’s Mighty Meats, Michael Mondragon. “My buddy Phil…came out to help me out. We found […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 arrested following overnight Albuquerque SWAT situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are in custody following a carjacking and a SWAT standoff-turned-shootout with police overnight. But, it’s unclear who will face what charges. The carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro, then the stolen car was tracked to a home near Eubank and Constitution. When officers arrived, a number of people came […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
KRQE News 13

MDC officers charged in inmate death found not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Metropolitan Detention Center officers charged for the death of an inmate in 2019 were found not guilty Tuesday. Keith Brandon and Jonathan Sandoval were facing charges of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Vincente Villela. The state argued it was a case of excessive use of force and that Sandoval kept his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen Albuquerque shooting suspect charged in third incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen already accused in two high-profile shootings is facing even more charges. It was just about one year ago when a group of young men was caught on camera opening fire on Bernalillo County’s newly-opened Alvarado Square. Marcus Rowe, then 18 years old, was one of the suspects charged. A few […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Autopsy confirms Albuquerque teen died of smoke inhalation during police standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have released the autopsy report on 15-year-old Brett Rosenau who died in a house fire during a police standoff. The results confirm what officials said, that Rosenau died of smoke inhalation during that July standoff in southeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office were at the home […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police Department charges man with child solicitation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested 39-year-old Anthony Montoya for child solicitation. Detectives say Montoya was arrested early Wednesday morning after a weeks-long investigation. They say detectives depicted themselves as a 14-year-old girl and were contacted by Montoya who then engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the detectives. He was […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Us Bank#Early Warning Services#Operat
KRQE News 13

Man arrested after Rio Rancho SWAT standoff

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A SWAT standoff kept neighbors in Rio Rancho up last night. They say Rio Rancho police spent several hours trying to get someone out of a home on Peppoli Lp. in Cabezon. According to a criminal complaint, that person was a man accused of robbing, beating, and then shooting a man and […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Storms across New Mexico continue into weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A low pressure system directly over New Mexico is keeping shower and rain coverage pretty widespread this Wednesday morning. Coverage and intensity of precipitation will only become heavier and more extensive across the state into this afternoon. The heaviest is expected along the Central Mountain Chain and across the eastern high plains […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

“Vampire facial” spa owner sentenced to prison time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Maria Ramos De Ruiz, the former spa owner that offered so-called “vampire facials,” was sentenced to three and a half years in prison Wednesday. She ran VIP Spa in 2018 and offered “vampire facials” – which draws a patient’s blood, then injects components of it into the patient’s face using micro-needles. Ramos De […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shelter in place lifted after police take man into custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coronado Elementary School and YDI Head Start were placed in a shelter in place Wednesday morning. Police received initial reports of a man pointing what appeared to be a gun at people passing by in the area. When officers arrived on scene they say the man pointed the same item at them. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Senate
KRQE News 13

NASA captures ancient lava flow in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New photos from the International Space Station taken back in June highlight an ancient lava flow stretching across the desert in New Mexico. According to NASA, on June 30, a member of the Expedition 67 crew took photos of the Carrizozo Malpais, a large basaltic lava flow on the west side of […]
CARRIZOZO, NM
KRQE News 13

Balloon Fiesta pilot briefing, day 6

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday is day six of the 2022 Balloon Fiesta. The pilots briefing takes place at 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Pilots and officials will meet to discuss the weather and determine if balloons are safe to go up. Officials will raise the green flag, yellow flag or red flag depending on conditions. Balloon […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP: School bus crash with injuries in Otero County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a school bus carrying 25 eighth-grade students and three staff members from Mountain View Middle school in Roswell. NMPS say the crash happened in southern New Mexico on US 70, near mile marker 238, north of Tularosa around 8:51 Wednesday […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell man convicted in deadly Easter crash sentenced

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man who drove high and caused a deadly Easter crash that killed two young sisters will spend more than four decades behind bars. Investigators say John Ensor tried to pass a car on Hwy 2 near Roswell last year when he crashed head-on into 17-year-old Danae Sosa and her younger sister, […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy