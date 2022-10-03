Read full article on original website
Ferocious Cowboys defense next challenge for reeling Rams
DALLAS (3-1) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (2-2) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. BETTING LINE: Rams by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys 3-1; Rams 1-3. SERIES RECORD: Tied 18-18. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Cowboys 20-17 on Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DENVER BRONCOS — INDIANAPOLIS: S Julian Blackmon, QB Sam Ehlinger, C Wesley French, LB Shaquille Leonard, DE Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Taylor, OT Luke Tenuta. DENVER: LB Jonathon Cooper, S P.J. Locke, G Quinn Meinerz, RB Latavius Murray, LB Aaron Patrick, CB Darius Phillips, WR Jalen Virgil.
Eagles hope to extend NFL’s hottest start at Arizona
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Through four games, the Philadelphia Eagles are the hottest team in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals remember days like that, even if they’re OK with their current situation. The Eagles (4-0) — the league’s only undefeated team — play at Arizona on Sunday. The...
Packers play 1st international game, facing Giants in London
NEW YORK GIANTS (3-1) vs. GREEN BAY (3-1) at London, England. OPENING LINE: Packers by 8½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Giants 31-13 on Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST WEEK: Giants beat Chicago Bears 20-12 at home; Packers beat New England Patriots...
Mayfield, NFL’s worst offense meet top-ranked 49ers defense
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No NFL quarterback has struggled quite as much this season as Carolina’s Baker Mayfield. The bumpy road isn’t expected to get any smoother on Sunday for the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. Mayfield, who is last in the NFL in ESPN’s total...
Raiders visit Chiefs for ‘Monday Night Football’ showdown
LAS VEGAS (1-3) at KANSAS CITY (3-1) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN. OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 1-3, Chiefs 2-2. SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 70-54-2. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Raiders 48-9 on Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City. LAST WEEK: Raiders...
Drew Brees enjoying family time, still open to broadcasting
Drew Brees put his broadcasting career on hold after one year to spend weekends with his family. Going back to the booth or studio is always a possibility for the 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback who worked in a variety of roles for NBC last season. “I definitely feel like I...
Jets take on Dolphins, look to end 12-game skid vs. AFC East
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh had a clear message for his team when the New York Jets gathered for offseason workouts in April. To become a winning franchise, he told them, they need to first start winning their games in the AFC East. That’s no small task...
Brady, Bucs look to end 2-game skid against improved Falcons
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Godwin looks at the Atlanta Falcons and doesn’t see the same NFC South rival the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their way with lately. “I think one of the biggest things is that they’re playing with a lot of momentum right now. They won two straight and … they’ve got a lot of talented young guys that are hungry,” Godwin said, looking ahead to Sunday’s matchup at Raymond James Stadium.
Niners look to end road struggles with win at Carolina
SAN FRANCISCO (2-2) at CAROLINA (1-3) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: 49ers by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: San Francisco 2-2, Carolina 1-3. SERIES RECORD: Panthers lead 13-9. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Panthers 51-13 on Nov. 27, 2019, at San Francisco. LAST WEEK: 49ers...
Eagles put undefeated record on line against Cardinals
PHILADELPHIA (4-0) at ARIZONA (2-2) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. SERIES RECORD: Cardinals lead 60-56-5. LAST MEETING: Cardinals beat Eagles 33-26 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Jaguars 29-21; Cardinals beat Panthers 26-16 EAGLES OFFENSE:...
Baseball Glance
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m. Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (TBD), 4:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary) Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary) ___. NATIONAL LEAGUE. Thursday’s Games.
Plesac in Cleveland’s bullpen for wild-card round with Rays
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians starter Zach Plesac will pitch out of Cleveland’s bullpen in the wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Rays. The teams finalized their rosters two hours before Friday’s scheduled first pitch for Game 1. Game 2 is Saturday. Plesac, who recently returned from the...
