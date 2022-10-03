ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
KTVZ

Chiefs could miss Harrison Butker for fourth straight game

The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing kicker Harrison Butker for the fourth consecutive game because of swelling that won’t abate in the left ankle that he sprained in the opener against the Arizona Cardinals. They would use Matthew Wright for the second consecutive week on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. First-round pick Trent McDuffie also appears close to returning from the hamstring injury that he sustained in Week 1. The defensive back has been on injured reserve and is eligible to return after this week’s game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KTVZ

Josh Jacobs proving his worth to Raiders with rushing game

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs took the field for the first series of the Hall of Fame Game in August, questions arose about whether or not he was going to be a part of first-year coach Josh McDaniels’ offensive structure. Fast forward to last Sunday, when the Raiders earned their first win of the season, it’s quite clear Jacobs and the running game are every bit a part of McDaniels’ scheme. Jacobs ran for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns in Las Vegas’ 32-23 win over Denver.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy