Shaquille O'Neal Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT Over LeBron James, Even If King James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record

There is not a week that passes by in the NBA world without some mention of the GOAT debate. It is basketball's eternal question, who is the greatest player in the league's history? Many players have cases made for them, including the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. But one man remains the consensus pick for most people, and that is His Airness, Michael Jordan.
Amar'e Stoudemire Told LeBron James To Be More Like Michael Jordan And Connect With People In 2011: "The More They Can Relate To You, The More They Will Appreciate You."

LeBron James is one of the most loved and revered athletes in the world, there aren't many that come close to having the devoted fanbase he does. His image as one of the NBA's greatest ever is added to by his love for his family, his work in the community, and his generally fun personality. While LeBron has quite a few haters considering how good he is, that is balanced out by the number of ardent fans.
Fitting Russ In

Over the past week, the Lakers' social media has been flooded with content ranging from LeBron James practicing in a Lobos-branded headband, Anthony Davis placing large bets at a blackjack table in Temecula, and media day head shots of yet another brand-new supporting cast around the Lakers’ superstars. We even a 2nd edition of the "360" photo of AD, LeBron, and yes - Russell Westbrook. Despite a summer of public finger-pointing, firing his agent, and constant trade rumors, Russ is still a Laker.
What does Jesse and Joey Buss gaining more power with the Lakers mean for Rob Pelinka?

When someone is forced to root for nepotism, the hope becomes that somewhere in that gene pool, someone is actually worthy of the opportunity they’re unfairly in line for. Lakers fans find themselves now hoping that either Jesse or Joey Buss fare better in prominent roles than their older siblings have to this point as, reportedly, they are assuming more responsibility in the organization.
F Them Trades

Yes, it's true - after only 2 pre-season games, I've decided that - unless they get a "no brainer" deal - the Lakers best move for both now and the future is just to sit on their picks. "BALDERDASH!", you say. "F them picks! The Lebron James Era won't last...
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Preview: Night two in Las Vegas

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game that’s technically a “home” matchup for the purple and gold on the schedule, even though the game will once again be played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the second night of a back-to-back after the Lakers lost against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.
LeBron James dazzles, Lakers fall to Suns in second preseason game

After leading through three quarters, the Lakers lost to the Suns in their second preseason game of the year on Wednesday, 119-115. LeBron James was dominant, scoring all 23 of his points in the first half before sitting for the second half. Kendrick Nunn added 21 points, Russell Westbrook had 12 and Dwayne Bacon chipped in 11 in his first preseason action of the year.
