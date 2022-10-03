Read full article on original website
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Anna Delvey, fake heiress, released from prison and banned from social mediaSara BNew York City, NY
therealdeal.com
NYC’s rental market is finally cooling
New York City’s rental market appears to finally be cooling after a summer of historically high prices that was particularly difficult on middle-class workers. Landlords were more likely to offer concessions and cut asking prices in September than July, according to data collected by StreetEasy. That comes as the citywide median rent has plateaued. In September, it was $3,500 a month, down from $3,575 in August.
therealdeal.com
Manhattan office leasing jumps as availability and rents drop
Despite continued uncertainty about workers returning to their desks, Manhattan’s office market appears to be gaining momentum. Office leasing volume surged in the third quarter as the borough’s availability rate dropped to its lowest level in 18 months, according to a report from Colliers. Tenants leased 9.2 million...
therealdeal.com
Related lands $349M for 50 Hudson Yards
UPDATED Oct. 6, 2022, 11:28 a.m.: One of the most expensive office projects in New York City history picked up a bit more financial support. Wells Fargo provided a $348.8 million rehab construction loan to Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group for its development at 50 Hudson Yards, PincusCo reported. The transaction closed last month and stems from a financing deal reached in 2017, according to a Related spokesperson.
Commercial Observer
Lender Moves to Force Sale of 111 East 59th Street After $193M Default
A forced sale might be in store for the Upper East Side retail and office building at 111 East 59th Street after its owners defaulted on their loans, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York County Supreme Court. LoanCore Capital sued 111 East 59th Street JV Sub and...
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 86 units at a senior housing complex on the Lower East Side
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 86 newly constructed apartments at 64 Norfolk St., a housing development for seniors on the Lower East Side. Rents start at $654 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $25,372 to $84,070 depending on the size of the household.
Commercial Observer
Luxury Developer to Pay $2.6M for Underpaying Staffers
Developer Heatherwood Luxury Rentals reached an about $2.6 million settlement with New York City after an investigation by Attorney General Letitia James found Heatherwood underpaid its 24 building service workers at two apartment properties in Brooklyn and Queens. The two buildings — 27-03 42nd Road in Long Island City, Queens,...
Sprawling Hamptons estate ‘La Dune’ listed for $150 million
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The recent relisting of an oceanfront compound in Southampton could become the priciest real estate ever sold in an exclusive string of seaside communities popular among New York City’s most affluent residents. According to CNBC, owner Louise Blouin, an art magazine publisher and collector, has...
Billionaire Landlord Pays for Hiding Buyers’ True Costs in Forest Hills Condo Conversion
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 5, 2022 By Haidee Chu. A torn-up bedroom wall and exposed pipes. That is what Joe Yin remembers from several years ago, after the Forest Hills condo unit he lived in was converted — along with most of the building — from rent-stabilized units.
therealdeal.com
American Express to explore headquarters sale, move
American Express has hired Cushman & Wakefield to weigh its office options as the financial giant ponders its footprint in Manhattan and beyond. A vast amount of prime space is at stake, much of it at Brookfield Property Partners’ 200 Vesey Street. Sources told The Real Deal that American...
norwoodnews.org
Mott Haven: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 322 Grand Concourse
NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 322 Grand Concourse, a 14-story, mixed-use building in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Designed by Fishcher + Makooi Architect, and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 153 residential units, as...
therealdeal.com
Brookfield eyes $400M for massive Harlem rental
Brookfield is looking to sell the last piece of its once-sprawling Putnam portfolio of multifamily buildings for more than $400 million. The asset manager’s Brookfield Property Partners and partner Urban American have put the nearly 2,000-unit complex at 3333 Broadway up for sale, sources told The Real Deal. The...
bkreader.com
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
Best Restaurants in New York for Fall 2022
Finding the perfect restaurant in your neighborhood may seem like a difficult endeavor, but it is actually exciting and fun. I went out in the New York streets to eat a lot in September in an effort to find the greatest, and guess what? I discovered numerous! I listed them, and now I'll share the topmost incredible eateries with you.
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
NBC New York
19 New NYC Restaurants Earn Coveted Michelin Star Ranking: See Full 2022 List
More than a dozen New York City restaurants earned a coveted Michelin star for the first time in 2022, joining the globally renowned guide with a distinction many chefs can only dream of some day attaining. The star rankings and other distinctions were announced Thursday at a ceremony at Hudson...
nystateofpolitics.com
Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward
New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed
NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
bkreader.com
275 New Affordable Housing Units Open in East New York
A new mixed-use development in East New York has opened its doors to provide local residents with safe, affordable housing and a community gathering place. “Not only will Chestnut Commons be a home for many, but it will be a hub of education and opportunity for residents of all ages and backgrounds,” Brooklyn Borough president Antonio Reynoso said .
therealdeal.com
Rupert Murdoch’s One Madison unit leads Manhattan luxury contracts
Rupert Murdoch is halfway out of the Related Companies’ Flatiron condo tower. The media mogul’s Unit 57A in One Madison asking $16 million was Manhattan’s priciest contract last week, according to Olshan Realty’s report on homes asking $4 million or more. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom unit in the property, developed along with HFZ Capital Group and CIM Group, spans over 3,000 square feet.
NYC Issues Thousands of Federal Housing Vouchers, But Finding an Apartment Remains Tough
Just 19.4 percent of the 7,788 federal Emergency Housing Vouchers (EHV) issued to New York City by the Biden Administration in May 2021 have been used to secure an apartment, according to city data. That’s compared to a national rate of 48.7 percent. Seventeen months after New York City...
