New York City’s rental market appears to finally be cooling after a summer of historically high prices that was particularly difficult on middle-class workers. Landlords were more likely to offer concessions and cut asking prices in September than July, according to data collected by StreetEasy. That comes as the citywide median rent has plateaued. In September, it was $3,500 a month, down from $3,575 in August.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO