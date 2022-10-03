ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

NYC’s rental market is finally cooling

New York City’s rental market appears to finally be cooling after a summer of historically high prices that was particularly difficult on middle-class workers. Landlords were more likely to offer concessions and cut asking prices in September than July, according to data collected by StreetEasy. That comes as the citywide median rent has plateaued. In September, it was $3,500 a month, down from $3,575 in August.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Manhattan office leasing jumps as availability and rents drop

Despite continued uncertainty about workers returning to their desks, Manhattan’s office market appears to be gaining momentum. Office leasing volume surged in the third quarter as the borough’s availability rate dropped to its lowest level in 18 months, according to a report from Colliers. Tenants leased 9.2 million...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Related lands $349M for 50 Hudson Yards

UPDATED Oct. 6, 2022, 11:28 a.m.: One of the most expensive office projects in New York City history picked up a bit more financial support. Wells Fargo provided a $348.8 million rehab construction loan to Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group for its development at 50 Hudson Yards, PincusCo reported. The transaction closed last month and stems from a financing deal reached in 2017, according to a Related spokesperson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Rose, NY
New York City, NY
Real Estate
Commercial Observer

Luxury Developer to Pay $2.6M for Underpaying Staffers

Developer Heatherwood Luxury Rentals reached an about $2.6 million settlement with New York City after an investigation by Attorney General Letitia James found Heatherwood underpaid its 24 building service workers at two apartment properties in Brooklyn and Queens. The two buildings — 27-03 42nd Road in Long Island City, Queens,...
BROOKLYN, NY
WGAU

Sprawling Hamptons estate ‘La Dune’ listed for $150 million

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The recent relisting of an oceanfront compound in Southampton could become the priciest real estate ever sold in an exclusive string of seaside communities popular among New York City’s most affluent residents. According to CNBC, owner Louise Blouin, an art magazine publisher and collector, has...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Linus Commercial Property#Linus Realestate#Leases#Office Buildings#Kpmg#Business Industry#Linus Business
therealdeal.com

American Express to explore headquarters sale, move

American Express has hired Cushman & Wakefield to weigh its office options as the financial giant ponders its footprint in Manhattan and beyond. A vast amount of prime space is at stake, much of it at Brookfield Property Partners’ 200 Vesey Street. Sources told The Real Deal that American...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Mott Haven: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 322 Grand Concourse

NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 322 Grand Concourse, a 14-story, mixed-use building in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Designed by Fishcher + Makooi Architect, and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 153 residential units, as...
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Brookfield eyes $400M for massive Harlem rental

Brookfield is looking to sell the last piece of its once-sprawling Putnam portfolio of multifamily buildings for more than $400 million. The asset manager’s Brookfield Property Partners and partner Urban American have put the nearly 2,000-unit complex at 3333 Broadway up for sale, sources told The Real Deal. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Marry Evens

Best Restaurants in New York for Fall 2022

Finding the perfect restaurant in your neighborhood may seem like a difficult endeavor, but it is actually exciting and fun. I went out in the New York streets to eat a lot in September in an effort to find the greatest, and guess what? I discovered numerous! I listed them, and now I'll share the topmost incredible eateries with you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward

New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed

NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

275 New Affordable Housing Units Open in East New York

A new mixed-use development in East New York has opened its doors to provide local residents with safe, affordable housing and a community gathering place. “Not only will Chestnut Commons be a home for many, but it will be a hub of education and opportunity for residents of all ages and backgrounds,” Brooklyn Borough president Antonio Reynoso said .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Rupert Murdoch’s One Madison unit leads Manhattan luxury contracts

Rupert Murdoch is halfway out of the Related Companies’ Flatiron condo tower. The media mogul’s Unit 57A in One Madison asking $16 million was Manhattan’s priciest contract last week, according to Olshan Realty’s report on homes asking $4 million or more. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom unit in the property, developed along with HFZ Capital Group and CIM Group, spans over 3,000 square feet.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy