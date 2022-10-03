U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to pardon thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law is drawing praise from activists and advocacy groups. The administration has taken a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. "Pardoning and removing permanent federal records for simple marijuana possession. We're talking about folks like me who literally had half a joint on them. That's something that really can follow you the rest of your life," said Chris Goldstein who has been an advocate with the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, better known as NORML. Goldstein himself had a federal conviction for a very small amount of marijuana, "half a joint," he said. "There is no other way to clear a federal marijuana possession record other than a presidential pardon," he said. Biden's move also covers thousands convicted of the crime in the District of Columbia. And he is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO