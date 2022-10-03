Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 10:38 p.m. EDT
Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel. WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden’s warnings that the world is at risk of nuclear "Armageddon” were meant to convey that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine. The president’s grim assessment sent ripples around the world on Friday and also appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. national security officials continue to say they have no evidence that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is preparing for the use of nuclear weapons.
Column: Are you one of President Biden’s extremists?
Are you an extremist? A threat to our democracy? If you voted for President Trump and supported his policy of “Making America Great Again,” according to President Biden, it seems you are. On September 1, 2022, at Independence Hall, President Biden charged,. "Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans...
Biden pardons thousands for marijuana possession
U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to pardon thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law is drawing praise from activists and advocacy groups. The administration has taken a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. "Pardoning and removing permanent federal records for simple marijuana possession. We're talking about folks like me who literally had half a joint on them. That's something that really can follow you the rest of your life," said Chris Goldstein who has been an advocate with the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, better known as NORML. Goldstein himself had a federal conviction for a very small amount of marijuana, "half a joint," he said. "There is no other way to clear a federal marijuana possession record other than a presidential pardon," he said. Biden's move also covers thousands convicted of the crime in the District of Columbia. And he is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.
Walter Suza guest column: A reflection on Pledge of Allegiance
“Out of the darkness light shall shine.” Some of my childhood memories are of walking past the American Embassy in Tanzania. The tall walls capped with barbed wire and the armed guards behind the steel gate prevented me from seeing the inside of the chancery. But the obstacles failed to prevent my eyes...
What is Indigenous Peoples Day? Is it offensive to celebrate Columbus Day? Everything you need to know
The second Monday of October has been a national holiday for about a century. But Indigenous Peoples Day has only held that designation for a year.
Woodbury Judge denies CO2 pipeline company's injunction request to survey private property in Moville
SIOUX CITY — A judge has denied a liquid carbon dioxide pipeline developer's request for a temporary injunction that would have enabled surveyors to enter the private property of landowners who have denied access to their land. Though some of Navigator Heartland Greenway's arguments for the injunction weighed in...
