It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 — The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about New Lakeview Fire Chief, 1.7 Tons of Metal Removed from Local Public Lands, and Honker Football Defeats Trojans.

LAKE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO