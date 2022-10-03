ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Business Insider

Ohio GOP House candidate J.R. Majewski backtracks and claims his military records don't show any evidence of combat or Afghanistan service because they're 'classified'

Ohio GOP candidate J.R. Majewski has come up with a new defense about his combat records. At a Friday rally, Majewski said records related to a deployment to Afghanistan were "classified." All available military records showed that Majewski never served in Afghanistan, according to the AP. Ohio GOP House candidate...
AFP

US to rename military bases that honor Confederate figures by 2024

The United States will rename nine army bases that honor figures from the pro-slavery Confederacy by the beginning of 2024, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday. All of the bases being renamed are located in Southern states that seceded from the United States and formed the Confederacy, which lost the 1861-1865 Civil War.
MilitaryTimes

How a 12-year-old tricked the Navy into letting him fight in WWII

In 1942, Calvin Graham was an 11-year-old living in an abusive situation that forced him and his brother into a Texas boarding home. It was there that he hatched a daring escape plan: Join the U.S. Navy and fight Nazis. In an effort to look older, Graham began shaving his...
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
insideedition.com

Naming Commission Completes Work to Rename 9 Army Bases and Other Defense Assets Named After Confederacy

The Naming Commission, authorized by Congress to look into changing the names of Department of Defense assets named after Confederate officers, has completed its goal. The Commission was authorized in early 2021 through the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which allowed them to review any DoD asset such as army bases, installations, buildings, and streets that commemorated the Confederacy, according to the Commission's initial press release.
Daily Mail

US carries out airstrike in Syria and kills TWO ISIS leaders - just hours after killing another terror commander in US special forces raid

The United States has carried out an airstrike in Syria just hours after a top ISIS leader was shot dead by special forces in a midnight raid. At 6.23pm local time, US forces conducted an airstrike in northern Syria, killing both Abu 'Ala, one of the top five ISIS leaders and the deputy leader of ISIS in Syria, and Abu Mu'Ad al Qahtani, an ISIS official responsible for 'prisoner affairs.'
The Independent

Senator Ron Johnson claims January 6 wasn’t ‘armed insurrection’ but did ‘teach us how you can use a flag pole’

During a Tuesday talk before the Milwaukee Rotary Club, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin downplayed the extent of armed threats during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol, despite the numerous protesters who were found with guns and other weapons.“First of all, there weren’t thousands of armed insurrectionists,” he told an emcee, who had asked the Republican whether he would’ve reacted to the Capitol riots the same way if they were conducted by Black Lives Matter protests.Mr Johnson pointed to congressional testimony from an FBI official who said the agency itself didn’t arrest anyone with weapons that day,...
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
MilitaryTimes

Pentagon sending Excalibur guided artillery, more HIMARS to Ukraine

WASHINGTON ― The Pentagon said Tuesday it’s arming Ukraine with Excalibur satellite-guided artillery rounds and four more High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to help repel Russia’s invasion force. The $625 million in weapons and equipment, provided from U.S. military stockpiles under presidential drawdown authority, comes amid battlefield wins...
nationalinterest.org

America Should Fear China’s H-20 and H-6 Bomber Duo

While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its legacy H-6 bomber to a degree that continues to generate U.S. concern. While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its...
americanmilitarynews.com

Defense Secretary calls closing Red Hill ‘right thing to do’

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Friday and met with newly formed Joint Task Force Red Hill’s commander, Rear Adm. John Wade, to discuss plans to defuel the facility. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel...
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Advances Cripple Russian Efforts To Replenish Forces

More than 1,000 square kilometers of southern Ukraine have been liberated in the past five days as Russians continue to retreat. Ukrainian forces have established a foothold on the east bank of the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, depriving Russian forces of using the waterway as a natural defensive line and wreaking havoc on efforts to shore up Russian lines, according to recent intelligence assessments of the conflict.
NBC News

ISIS infiltrated a refugee camp to recruit fighters. Inside the Biden admin’s plan to stop it.

The Biden administration has enacted a new plan to reduce the population of a sprawling refugee camp near the Iraq-Syria border that has become a haven for the Islamic State terrorist group to recruit members, plot a comeback and carry out some of its most brutal tactics — including the torture and sexual abuse of women and girls — according to five senior administration officials.
