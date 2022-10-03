Read full article on original website
Ohio GOP House candidate J.R. Majewski backtracks and claims his military records don't show any evidence of combat or Afghanistan service because they're 'classified'
Ohio GOP candidate J.R. Majewski has come up with a new defense about his combat records. At a Friday rally, Majewski said records related to a deployment to Afghanistan were "classified." All available military records showed that Majewski never served in Afghanistan, according to the AP. Ohio GOP House candidate...
US to rename military bases that honor Confederate figures by 2024
The United States will rename nine army bases that honor figures from the pro-slavery Confederacy by the beginning of 2024, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday. All of the bases being renamed are located in Southern states that seceded from the United States and formed the Confederacy, which lost the 1861-1865 Civil War.
MilitaryTimes
Will the Marines be the only branch to reach 2022 recruitment numbers?
Thanks to unusually high retention, the Marine Corps is set to meet a slightly adjusted goal for its number of troops — likely making it the only major branch that won’t fall short this fiscal year, military leaders told Congress Wednesday. The Air Force and Navy each hit...
MilitaryTimes
How a 12-year-old tricked the Navy into letting him fight in WWII
In 1942, Calvin Graham was an 11-year-old living in an abusive situation that forced him and his brother into a Texas boarding home. It was there that he hatched a daring escape plan: Join the U.S. Navy and fight Nazis. In an effort to look older, Graham began shaving his...
MilitaryTimes
Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison
In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
US soldier kicked out of Army after FBI says he enlisted to become better at killing Black people
A former soldier who prosecutors say claimed he enlisted to become better at killing Black people was kicked out of the Army following an FBI investigation that uncovered ties to White supremacist organizations and Nazi ideology.
insideedition.com
Naming Commission Completes Work to Rename 9 Army Bases and Other Defense Assets Named After Confederacy
The Naming Commission, authorized by Congress to look into changing the names of Department of Defense assets named after Confederate officers, has completed its goal. The Commission was authorized in early 2021 through the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which allowed them to review any DoD asset such as army bases, installations, buildings, and streets that commemorated the Confederacy, according to the Commission's initial press release.
Marine Recon Units Get Short-Barrel Versions Of The H&K M27 Rifle
USMC / Cpl. Henry RodriguezA set of conversion parts, known as the Reconnaissance Weapons Kit, turns full size M27 rifles in smaller handier guns.
US carries out airstrike in Syria and kills TWO ISIS leaders - just hours after killing another terror commander in US special forces raid
The United States has carried out an airstrike in Syria just hours after a top ISIS leader was shot dead by special forces in a midnight raid. At 6.23pm local time, US forces conducted an airstrike in northern Syria, killing both Abu 'Ala, one of the top five ISIS leaders and the deputy leader of ISIS in Syria, and Abu Mu'Ad al Qahtani, an ISIS official responsible for 'prisoner affairs.'
Ex-Marine continues military service in US Army
When someone wants to continue their military service beyond their initial contact, it is usually a straightforward process. That was not the case for Spc. Anthony Santos who went from the U.S. Marine Corps to the Army.
Senator Ron Johnson claims January 6 wasn’t ‘armed insurrection’ but did ‘teach us how you can use a flag pole’
During a Tuesday talk before the Milwaukee Rotary Club, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin downplayed the extent of armed threats during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol, despite the numerous protesters who were found with guns and other weapons.“First of all, there weren’t thousands of armed insurrectionists,” he told an emcee, who had asked the Republican whether he would’ve reacted to the Capitol riots the same way if they were conducted by Black Lives Matter protests.Mr Johnson pointed to congressional testimony from an FBI official who said the agency itself didn’t arrest anyone with weapons that day,...
Vladimir Putin's Speech Contains the Off-Ramp to the War in Ukraine | Opinion
"You cannot negotiate with people who say what's mine is mine and what's yours is negotiable," said President John F. Kennedy of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev's tough diplomacy in 1961. Kennedy's memorable line captured an enduring feature of Russian strategy rooted in tsarist times, when the boundaries of the Russian...
americanmilitarynews.com
Pentagon planned 63% cut to Hawaii troops’ living allowances as billions flow to Ukraine
U.S. troops stationed in Hawaii were told this month they’d soon see a 62.5 percent cut in their overseas cost-of-living allowance (COLA) at a time when the U.S. is sending billions in aid to Ukraine, dealing with high inflation, and a potential recession. Last week, however, the Pentagon said it reversed that decision.
News Channel 25
Another National Guard soldier working Operation Lone Star dies by suspected suicide
A service member assigned to the Texas National Guard’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, died by a self-inflicted gunshot Tuesday morning in Eagle Pass, according to an official document obtained by Army Times and The Texas Tribune. According to the document, the soldier shot himself with his duty...
States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military
While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
MilitaryTimes
Pentagon sending Excalibur guided artillery, more HIMARS to Ukraine
WASHINGTON ― The Pentagon said Tuesday it’s arming Ukraine with Excalibur satellite-guided artillery rounds and four more High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to help repel Russia’s invasion force. The $625 million in weapons and equipment, provided from U.S. military stockpiles under presidential drawdown authority, comes amid battlefield wins...
nationalinterest.org
America Should Fear China’s H-20 and H-6 Bomber Duo
While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its legacy H-6 bomber to a degree that continues to generate U.S. concern. While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its...
americanmilitarynews.com
Defense Secretary calls closing Red Hill ‘right thing to do’
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Friday and met with newly formed Joint Task Force Red Hill’s commander, Rear Adm. John Wade, to discuss plans to defuel the facility. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel...
Ukraine Situation Report: Advances Cripple Russian Efforts To Replenish Forces
More than 1,000 square kilometers of southern Ukraine have been liberated in the past five days as Russians continue to retreat. Ukrainian forces have established a foothold on the east bank of the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, depriving Russian forces of using the waterway as a natural defensive line and wreaking havoc on efforts to shore up Russian lines, according to recent intelligence assessments of the conflict.
ISIS infiltrated a refugee camp to recruit fighters. Inside the Biden admin’s plan to stop it.
The Biden administration has enacted a new plan to reduce the population of a sprawling refugee camp near the Iraq-Syria border that has become a haven for the Islamic State terrorist group to recruit members, plot a comeback and carry out some of its most brutal tactics — including the torture and sexual abuse of women and girls — according to five senior administration officials.
