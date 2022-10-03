Florida state agencies share resources and news regarding unemployment, education and more following Hurricane Ian

Read full article on original website
Related
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inaction puts $175M in state funds for local projects in limbo
Lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Budget Commission last month approved $175 million for 238 local projects. But Gov. Ron DeSantis has essentially put a freeze on those funds, halting the money from being distributed. The budget signed by DeSantis authorizing the Local Support Grants states “the Executive Office of the...
What is the Most Visitor-Friendly City in Florida?
Most people enjoy being treated in a friendly manner. Being greeted with kindness, being treated with respect, and demonstrating basic pleasantries are all things one arguably associates with southern hospitality and friendliness. Although many Floridians would like to live in a place where everyone in Florida is friendly, some places are arguably more friendly than others.
WCTV
FSU-Graduate Assistants United to Hold Action for Graduate Assistants Rights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University Graduate Assistants are gathering at FSU to air grievances regarding their stipends, fees, healthcare, benefits and safety. An open letter addressing some of these shortcomings was emailed to President Richard McCullough on August 2, 2022, and received no response. The main purpose of this action is to allow graduate assistants to speak about the problems that they face while working and studying at FSU. Media presence is requested to report on the stories and struggles of graduate assistants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces nearly $35 million in donations for Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Lady Casey DeSantis announced on Tuesday that within the first 5 days of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised nearly $35 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The support for Florida has been incredible and the Governor and I are...
thefamuanonline.com
Controversial ex-commissioner still on ballot in Gadsden County
In late July Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Jeffery Moore as District 2 commissioner for Gadsden County. Moore, a white male, filled the vacancy after the resignation of Anthony Viegbesie, an African American male. Moore became the only white member and only Republican on the five-member board. According to floridapolitics.com Gadsden...
The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits
Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
leoncountyfl.gov
County Chairman and Tallahassee Mayor Call for Southside Septic-to-Sewer Improvements
County Chairman and Tallahassee Mayor Call for Southside Septic-to-Sewer Improvements. Earlier today, Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor and City of Tallahassee Mayor John E. Dailey joined together in support of Southside septic-to-sewer improvements within the unincorporated area. "Today, the Mayor and I are calling for our community's leaders to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jackson County teens bringing relief to farmers hit by Ian
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local farmers in Jackson County are helping their own in the wake of Hurricane Ian. They are organizing targeted relief efforts for Southwest Florida ranchers and farmers affected by the storm. Garrison Glass and Bud Basford are just 18 years old. They have organized their own relief drive all by […]
Washington Examiner
Veterans, military spouses, others team up to care for Florida’s most vulnerable children
(The Center Square) – In less than three months, nearly 250 veterans, military spouses, and former law enforcement officers have signed up to care for Florida’s most vulnerable children through a new program, Continue the Mission, launched by First Lady Casey DeSantis. The initiative was launched in June...
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to host job fair
A new date has been set for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services job fair.
Central Florida woman at center of investigation into DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrant flight stunt
In 2018, Perla Huerta moved into a condo in Tampa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard $130K after troops turned away
The state of Florida will reimburse about $130,000 to the Indiana National Guard after some of its troops were called in to aid in Hurricane Ian efforts and then turned away.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Ron DeSantis held 11-point lead over Charlie Crist before Hurricane Ian
Six percent of voters said they don’t know who Charlie Crist is. With just over a month remaining before Election Day, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a commanding lead over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, according to new polling data collected prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Jacksonville-based firm...
thefamuanonline.com
Fashion always front and center at FAMU
Fashion is a huge part of the culture at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It isn’t just a custom. It’s a lifestyle that allows students to express their creativity. through clothing while on campus. Walking the campus grounds of Florida A&M. University can be like walking on a...
floridianpress.com
Claim that DeSantis Stopped Hurricane Supply Effort is Debunked
As water levels continue to rise throughout Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian, Florida Democrats have not missed any opportunity to politicize the natural disaster and push the apparent false narrative that Gov. Ron DeSantis had rescue operations paused because he was on the ground accessing the damage in Arcadia, Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
WESH
Hurricane Ian victim identified as mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate 40th birthday
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Ohio mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate her 40th birthday is among those killed by Hurricane Ian. Nishelle Harris-Miles traveled from Dayton to Fort Myers with a group of friends and family. Her mother says she was staying in a vacation rental when...
thefamuanonline.com
Will Bridge the Gap be rescheduled?
Last week’s annual Bridge the Gap event for students at FAMU and FSU was postponed due to potential weather along with other activities pertaining to FSU’s homecoming. The FSU homecoming is being pushed back to sometime in April. This event is held every year during FSU’s homecoming. It...
thefamuanonline.com
Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?
While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
Comments / 0