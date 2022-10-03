ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuntry Farms owner say human waste found in field was a “complete accident”

HOMER TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The owner of Kuntry Farms near Homer says the recent discovery of human waste in a produce field was a “complete accident”. Andy Stutzman says he and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are working together to make sure it does not happen again.
Kalamazoo officials say absentee ballots were taken from mailboxes

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Absentee ballots for the November 8 General Election were mailed late last week and should be arriving now at homes in the City of Kalamazoo, if they haven’t already. Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling says they don’t know if it was election tampering...
Why do we see different gas prices in different parts of town?

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — You drive on one side of town and you see the price per gallon of gas at your local station. But then you go to a different block and the price different at that station, sometimes drastically. Then you see the price is yet different at another station, and you may wonder what’s going on and why prices vary at different stations.
