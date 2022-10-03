Read full article on original website
Reproductive and women’s rights march scheduled for Sunday, October 9 in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Reproductive and Women’s Rights March is scheduled for this weekend on Sunday, October 9, from 1 to 3:3o p.m. Participants will gather up at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo at 200 South Rose Street. Event organizers say the event may be attended by...
Kuntry Farms owner say human waste found in field was a “complete accident”
HOMER TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The owner of Kuntry Farms near Homer says the recent discovery of human waste in a produce field was a “complete accident”. Andy Stutzman says he and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are working together to make sure it does not happen again.
Security to be increased at construction site for Kalamazoo County’s new Justice Center
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County is beefing up security at the new Justice Center construction site following a few incidents. The $100 million project is now behind schedule because of worker shortages and supply chain issues, and needs to be closed up before winter. The delivery of...
Kalamazoo County Commissioners to distribute more covid relief funding during Tuesday meeting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Commissioners are set to hand out more American Rescue Plan money at their meeting Tuesday evening, October 4, as they near the end of their process for the distribution of the one-time Covid relief funding from Washington. Nearly $6-million would be spent...
Developer gets 12-year tax break to develop new destination restaurant in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners have approved a 12-year tax break for investors who want to turn an old bank in the Haymarket District downtown into a destination restaurant. While they might not get the taxes they might be able to assess, Commissioner Quianna Decker says...
Kalamazoo officials say absentee ballots were taken from mailboxes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Absentee ballots for the November 8 General Election were mailed late last week and should be arriving now at homes in the City of Kalamazoo, if they haven’t already. Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling says they don’t know if it was election tampering...
Battle Creek company to get over $500,000 from 51 “Build to Scale” grants totaling $47 million
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Wednesday, October 5 that 51 “Build to Scale” grants totaling $47 million are on their way to organizations that support technology entrepreneurs, catalyze innovation and fuel economic growth. One Michigan company in Battle Creek...
Why do we see different gas prices in different parts of town?
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — You drive on one side of town and you see the price per gallon of gas at your local station. But then you go to a different block and the price different at that station, sometimes drastically. Then you see the price is yet different at another station, and you may wonder what’s going on and why prices vary at different stations.
Suspect from 1995 cold case arrested in Mexico by Van Buren County deputies and FBI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Van Buren County authorities teamed up with the FBI to locate the suspect of a 1995 cold case in Mexico. Authorities have arrested 52-year-old Juan Luis Solis-Reyna in May for the alleged murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin. It all started with a...
Calhoun County deputies arrest man for allegedly shooting at neighbor’s vehicle
MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking into an incident where a Marengo Township man allegedly shot at his neighbor’s vehicle with a long gun on Wednesday, October 5. Calhoun County deputies responded to the 21000 block of Division Drive where...
