US starts fiscal year with record $31 trillion in debt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s gross national debt has surpassed $31 trillion, according to a U.S. Treasury report released Tuesday that logs America’s daily finances. Edging closer to the statutory ceiling of roughly $31.4 trillion — an artificial cap Congress placed on the U.S. government’s ability to borrow — the debt numbers hit an already tenuous economy facing high inflation, rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar.
Pay loss expectations at record low, survey shows

(The Hill) — The proportion of Americans expecting to lose employment income in the next four weeks hit a record low in September, according to a new poll. The new Morning Consult survey, published on Wednesday, found that 8.1 percent of employed U.S. adults polled said they expected to see a decrease in their pay within that time period.
