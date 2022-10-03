Read full article on original website
Related
The broken US economy breeds inequality and insecurity. Here’s how to fix it | James K Galbraith
On one side, oceans of wealth and power. On the other, precarity and powerlessness. But we have the tools for reform
US starts fiscal year with record $31 trillion in debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s gross national debt has surpassed $31 trillion, according to a U.S. Treasury report released Tuesday that logs America’s daily finances. Edging closer to the statutory ceiling of roughly $31.4 trillion — an artificial cap Congress placed on the U.S. government’s ability to borrow — the debt numbers hit an already tenuous economy facing high inflation, rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar.
Pay loss expectations at record low, survey shows
(The Hill) — The proportion of Americans expecting to lose employment income in the next four weeks hit a record low in September, according to a new poll. The new Morning Consult survey, published on Wednesday, found that 8.1 percent of employed U.S. adults polled said they expected to see a decrease in their pay within that time period.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0