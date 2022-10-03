Read full article on original website
News Digest: Livermore Vine's 1st anniversary | Weekend on Main in Pleasanton | Tri-Valley Life Sciences Summit
In honor of LivermoreVine.com’s first year providing local news to the city of Livermore and the greater Tri-Valley region, the team behind the site is hosting a happy hour celebration. The Livermore Vine journalists will be at Pennyweight Craft Brewing next Friday (Oct. 14) evening to connect with readers...
Palo Alto seeks entries for Code:ART interactive media festival
Media artists, designers, inventors and other creative folks have the chance to see their visions come to life on the streets of Palo Alto next fall. On Oct. 6, the city of Palo Alto Public Art Program announced a call for entries for the 2023 edition of its Code:ART Interactive Media Festival.
Family circus returns to Redwood City with new show
Zoppé Italian Family Circus may have about 180 years’ worth of history behind it, but you don’t stay in the spotlight for close to two centuries without keeping things fresh. The family-run company brings its mix of old-world Italian circus traditions and newer acts to Redwood City...
San Jose preps sweep of migrating homeless camp
San Jose spent September sweeping homeless people from a large encampment near Columbus Park—now it’s clearing out another growing camp nearby. More than 100 people living in a baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets—many who moved over from last month’s sweep—are finding themselves in a familiar situation. Dubbed the “field of dreams,” the camp is comprised of more than 140 RVs, campers and other vehicles in various states of disrepair.
Saturday comedy shows bring laughs to The Guild, Stanford Live
It looks to be a very funny weekend on the Peninsula with comedy shows Saturday at both Stanford Live and Menlo Park’s Guild Theatre. Stanford Live hosts two shows with comedian Ian Lara and The Guild presents a comedy showcase hosted by Austin Carr. Lara, who last year was...
PUBLIC AGENDA: Reviews of Hoover Elementary construction project, Sobrato's plans on Portage
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 10. CITY COUNCIL … The council has no meetings scheduled this week. BOARD OF EDUCATION … The school board plans to review the construction project at Herbert Hoover Elementary School, as well as get reports on attendance and engagement, and early literacy. The board is also set to get an update on the work of its ad hoc committees. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the district’s board room, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda and get instructions on how to participate by Zoom at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.
Big money flows in to Santa Clara County sheriff race
A David-versus-Goliath showdown has taken shape between the two contenders for Santa Clara County sheriff when it comes to financial backing, according to the state candidates’ financial statements, which were disclosed on Sept. 29. Kevin Jensen, who worked for 37 years in the sheriff’s department and retired as a...
Stanford Live presents new performance piece that mourns the loss of Black lives, makes a call to action
“I can’t breathe.” Those were the final, repeated words of Eric Garner, as he died at the hands of a New York City police officer in 2014. Garner’s death — and the haunting last words that became a rallying cry in the movement to confront police violence against Black lives — has inspired the creation of “The Ritual of Breath is the Rite to Resist,” an immersive, multidisciplinary performance piece that both mourns Garner’s death and calls upon the community to respond.
Palo Alto's Homekey project gains $4M from Challenge Grant program
Palo Alto’s planned transitional housing complex received a boost from Santa Clara County supervisors on Tuesday, as they unanimously approved $4 million from the Challenge Grant program to support the project. The pending development on San Antonio Road, along with another on Branham Lane in San Jose, are part...
School matters: Four Board of Education candidates seek to refocus district priorities as pandemic wanes
Voters will get to choose this November who will fill two seats on the Palo Alto Unified School District’s five-member governing board. With incumbent Ken Dauber not running for reelection, the race is between incumbent Shounak Dharap and three challengers: Ingrid Campos, Nicole Chiu-Wang and Shana Segal. The chosen candidates will join Todd Collins, a private equity investor; Jennifer DiBrienza, an educator; and Jesse Ladomirak, a parent.
The Lettermen tradition continues at the Bankhead
The Lettermen, an American pop vocal trio, are coming to Livermore next week — they are hoping to electrify the audience with their energetic arrangements of old and new love songs. The latest lineup of the famed harmonic trio will be performing next Friday (Oct. 14) at the Bankhead...
Driver dies in head-on collision on North Vasco Road in Livermore
A Brentwood man died and a Livermore man was seriously injured when their cars collided head-on along North Vasco Road just outside the Livermore city limits before dawn Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The situation unfolded around 3:40 a.m. when a white Honda Civic driven by a...
James: MAGA school board candidates rightly called out
San Jose Spotlight’s recent article on MAGA school board candidates provided valuable help to voters in our community by identifying the local embodiment of the national, far-right movement to have candidates infiltrate local school boards, including those right here in Silicon Valley. Over the past two years, a local...
‘A chain that doesn’t let go’: San Jose State helps expunge criminal records
After being raped and kicked out of her parents house at the age of 13, Diana Carreras slept behind dumpsters or underneath friends’ beds trying to make it to her high school classes. She managed to survive the elements of San Jose streets until her junior year of high...
