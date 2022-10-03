GEORGETOWN – The Tem-Cat Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Georgetown/East View Invitational on Saturday at East View High School. The Tem-Cats placed 8th and were led by Maya Ramirez who finished 30th with a time of 21:07. Sofia Garcia finished 36th with a time of 21:26 and Rebecca Terry finished in 38th with a time of 21:29. Completing the scoring for the Tem-Cats were Kylie Tamez(56th), Kaegan Yepma(57th), Vanessa Sorrells(62nd), and Nayeli Lopez(68th).

