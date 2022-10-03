Read full article on original website
wildcatstrong.com
Travis 8th grade football sweeps Lamar
The Travis Science Academy 8th grade A football team hosted Lamar Middle School at Wildcat Stadium on Tuesday. Continuing on their success from the previous week, the Mustangs swept the Bearcats to extend their winning streak to two games. The “A” team defeated Lamar by a score 38-6. Leading the...
JV Blue Football gets win at Pflugerville Weiss
PFLUGERVILLE – The Temple junior varsity blue football team traveled to Pflugerville last Thursday and picked up their second victory in a row with a 33-28 win over Weiss High School. Offensively for the Wildcats, Kade Stewart had a pair of touchdown runs from 1 and 12 yards out...
JV Boys take 4th at Georgetown
GEORGETOWN – The Wildcat Junior Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Georgetown/East View Invitational on Saturday at East View High School. The JV Boys finished 4th and were led by medalist Chris Sorrells who finished 15th in a time of 18:57. Top 7 finishers were Sebastian Castilleja(18th), Ethan Mendez(22nd), Moises Ortega(23rd), Ben Huber(33rd), Riley Dominguez(41st), and Tyler Rankin(57th).
Temple girls take 1st at Harker Heights/Copperas Cove Tri-Meet
The Temple Wildcat swim team hosted their second meet of the season as they welcomed Harker Heights and Copperas Cove to the Hardin Swim Center. Temple took third place in the overall team standings with 593 points while Harker Heights took first place with 658 and Copperas Cove second place with 606.
Tem-Cats take 8th at Georgetown
GEORGETOWN – The Tem-Cat Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Georgetown/East View Invitational on Saturday at East View High School. The Tem-Cats placed 8th and were led by Maya Ramirez who finished 30th with a time of 21:07. Sofia Garcia finished 36th with a time of 21:26 and Rebecca Terry finished in 38th with a time of 21:29. Completing the scoring for the Tem-Cats were Kylie Tamez(56th), Kaegan Yepma(57th), Vanessa Sorrells(62nd), and Nayeli Lopez(68th).
