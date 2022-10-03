ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helicopter from San Diego Aids Search for Missing Diver Near Catalina Island

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
A Coast Guard helicopter. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A search was underway Monday for a diver reported missing near Santa Catalina Island, southwest of Los Angeles, authorities said.

“The dive vessel Cee Ray contacted Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders using VHF Channel 16 at 2:10 a.m. (Monday) to report a missing diver,” the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement.

“Watchstanders launched an Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, Station Los Angeles-Long Beach 29-foot response boat crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Narwhal,” the statement said.

In a Twitter post shared Monday afternoon, the Coast Guard updated that the diver is reported to be 42-year-old Justin Hoang from Huntington Beach.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Coast Guard at 310-521-3801.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

