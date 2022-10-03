Read full article on original website
gulfcoastmedia.com
Josie V Taylor
Josie V Taylor age 81 passed away on October 1,2022. Funeral Service were held October 6, 2022. Please go to www.casonfuneralservice.com and sign the Memorial Book. Arrangements are entrusted to Cason Funeral Service in Foley, Alabama. 251-975-2273.
Nick Hughen
Nick Hughen, age 43, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, Hwy 59 Robertsdale, Alabama. www.mackfuneral.com.
Robert "Bob" Scheer
Robert "Bob" Scheer passed away on September 29, 2022, at the age of 75. Funeral services were held on Monday October 3, 2022. Arrangements by Mack Funeral Home of Robertsdale, Alabama.
Rois Francis DeShazo, Sr.
Rois Francis DeShazo, Sr., age 95, of Foley passed away quietly in the wee hours of October 1, 2022. Love-of-his-life, Mary Faye DeShazo (née Moore) predeceased Mr. DeShazo by two years. Mr. DeShazo is survived by son Rois Jr (Ulrike) of Germany and daughter Denise (Edward) Conmey of Zionsville,...
