Green Giant Inc. GGE jumped 161.1% to close at $1.88 after dipping 29% on Wednesday. Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV climbed 95.5% to close at $24.49. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV gained 83% to settle at $7.98. Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY shares climbed 64.9% to close at $4.55 after jumping...

STOCKS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO