Federal authorities investigating suspected human smuggling event involving tractor-trailer near Weslaco
Federal authorities are leading an investigation into a suspected human smuggling event near Weslaco where 84 migrants were found, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations. HSI agents responded to a call from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon regarding a suspected human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer...
Brownsville man threatens negotiator while holding child hostage, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man Wednesday they alleged locked himself inside a home, held a child hostage and then threatened to shoot a negotiator. Jose Ignacio Vega, 36, was arrested on charges of assault family violence with previous convictions, unlawful restraint less than 17 years old and terroristic threat, a news […]
Police: Two more arrested, another suspect named in McAllen shooting
Police arrested two more people and named another suspect in connection with a shooting in McAllen over the weekend. Naila Reyes, 28, of Donna, and Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, of Alamo were arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony, and engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony.
DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Highway Patrol stopped a silver […]
San Benito man sentenced; traffic stop uncovers 550 pounds of liquid meth
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was sentenced to prison after authorities found over 550 pounds of liquid meth in his gas tank. Pedro Rodriguez III, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute liquid meth, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
'It’s robbery’: Customers react to forensic audit, call for firing of Brownsville PUB CEO
Brownsville Public Utility Board customers are reacting after a forensic audit detailed a failed project between BPUB and energy company Tenaska. The project, originally launched over a decade ago, never became a reality—but for several years, BPUB customers were paying increased rates for the project. "It's robbery; it's callous...
Student airdrops photo threatening school, district confirms
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy went on lockdown after a student airdropped a photo claiming to have a gun on campus. Some time around noon, district and law enforcement officers conducted an investigation into a “virtual terroristic threat”, according to San Benito CISD Facebook page. San Benito Superintendent Theresa Servellon […]
Brownsville investigate bar fire as ‘possible arson,’ police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department is investigating a fire that sparked early Wednesday at a local bar. The fire was reported about 3:52 a.m. at the Ibissa Lounge Bar, at 3101 Pablo Kisel Road in Brownsville. The building suffered smoke damage, officials said. The fire is being investigated as a “possible arson”, […]
Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
Police: Three arrested, three wanted in connection with downtown McAllen shooting
Police arrested three people and are searching for three more in connection with a shooting in downtown McAllen, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department. Bryan Vasquez, 23, of Alamo, and Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22, of Donna, were charged with criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, according to the department. Bonds were set at $225,000 each.
Rio Hondo ISD: Student arrested for possession of firearm, ammunition
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Hondo High School student was arrested on campus for possession of a firearm and ammunition on Thursday, the district said. According to a news release from the Rio Hondo Independent School District, the firearm and ammunition were in his personal vehicle located at the high school. “At no […]
Deputies searching for man accused of robbing Harlingen convenience store at knife point
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of robbing a Harlingen convenience store at knife point Sunday, according to a news release. At about 3:17 p.m., Cameron County deputies responded to Cano's Convenience Store located at 18257 Teege Road in reference to an aggravated robbery. Deputies...
One year later, family demands justice after hit and run death
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of a man who was leaving the Hidalgo County Jail and was hit and killed by a non-emergency vehicle is demanding answers. The family members say they are hurting and very upset. There are elements in this case that are now moving forward. An outcry of support was found […]
Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico
HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
Donna middle school officials confiscate ‘small handgun’
DONNA, Texas, (ValleyCentral) — A small handgun was confiscated from a student Monday at Todd Middle School in Donna, school district officials told ValleyCentral. A brief message was sent to parents who have children enrolled at the campus through the school’s Blackboard Connect mass notification system, officials said. “At 9:50 this morning,” the district wrote […]
Gas leak suspected in explosion that injured Weslaco restaurant employee
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A possible gas explosion early Monday destroyed a local restaurant and hospitalized a woman. The explosion, which officials suspect was caused by a gas leak, devastated El Rinkon Natural y Más at Railroad Street and Palm Street in Weslaco. “The fire marshall’s office is taking over the investigation to make sure […]
Brownsville police continue to search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run that happened more than four months ago. "The vehicle actually stopped for a moment, recognizing it probably did strike something, but then the vehicle just took off," Public Information Officer for Brownsville PD Martin Sandoval said.
Rising roadway deaths alarm Valley officials, as Texas approaches grim record
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas is almost a month away from recording a grim 22-year streak in which at least one person has died every day on the state’s roadways. As deaths are on the rise in the Rio Grande Valley, drivers here and across Texas need to “wake up” to their responsibilities to drive safely, a […]
Woman hospitalized after explosion at Weslaco restaurant
The Weslaco Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused an explosion at a Weslaco restaurant Monday morning. Officials say an employee was inside El Rinkon Natural y Mas when the explosion occurred. The woman was airlifted to a local hospital with burn injuries. "They look at everything from electrical to...
