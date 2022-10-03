The area’s largest motocross event of the year — the 35th annual Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown — is scheduled this weekend at Muddy Creek Raceway. Friday is a practice day with racing to begin Saturday at the Blountville track. The main event is Sunday, which also includes the Cody Gragg Memorial Race. There are 30-plus classes of bikes and ATVs from beginners to pros, from youth to senior citizens, competing. The Cody Gragg Memorial Race features a $15,000 purse that’s growing and the overall event purse is over $25,000.

BLOUNTVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO