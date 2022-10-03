Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Johnson City Press
Tennessee High sweeps Sullivan East for District 1-AA volleyball title
ERWIN — With revenge on its mind, Tennessee High wasted no time in winning the District 1-AA volleyball championship over Sullivan East at Unicoi County High School. The top-seeded Lady Vikings rolled to a 3-0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-17) victory. It was the same week that coach Mary Johnson passed Peggy Dempsey as Tennessee High’s all-time win leader. Dempsey was in attendance for Thursday’s match, which Johnson certainly appreciated.
Johnson City Press
Lady Indians third, SH boys fourth in state golf
Dobyns-Bennett’s girls stand in third place after the first day of the state golf tournament in Sevierville while Science Hill’s boys are in fourth. The Lady Indians were led by Aliezah Robinson, whose 3-over-par 73 was good enough for a sixth-place tie in the individual standings in the event at the Sevierville Golf Club on Thursday.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill falls short against Bearden in soccer
KNOXVILLE — Science Hill couldn’t hold up against juggernaut Bearden in girls soccer. Bearden, which has surrendered just one goal all season, rolled to a 6-0 win over the Lady Hilltoppers on Thursday in Knoxville.
Johnson City Press
Hampton faces big road test against Class 3A state power
Hampton has passed the toughest part of its region tests, but two big non-region battles remain on the regular-season football schedule. One of those is Friday night as the Bulldogs travel to take on Gatlinburg-Pittman. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Johnson City Press
'We make it a point to celebrate and enjoy every game'
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian emphasizes to his players to enjoy playing football because they never know when it might be their last game. That's hit home with starting center Carson Christian, the coach’s son, a senior who is currently sidelined with a knee injury suffered in the Greeneville game.
Johnson City Press
Strong D leads Science Hill to volleyball title against West Ridge
GRAY — When the defense is playing well, the offense is able to return the favor most of the time. Science Hill’s defense showed out on Thursday night in an emphatic sweep of West Ridge 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 for a third straight District 1-AAA volleyball title at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
Johnson City Press
Lady Spartans rally to beat Twin Springs to set up Cumberland showdown
COEBURN — The first-place showdown is set in the Cumberland District. Eastside started strong and rallied late to take a 25-19, 25-21, 12-25, 25-20 volleyball win over Twin Springs Thursday.
Johnson City Press
Vines looks forward to chance at professional lacrosse
Lacrosse can be a foreign word to some sports fans, but for Hunter Vines it became a world of opportunity that is still paying dividends. The Elizabethton native, a standout player at High Point University, was recently drafted in the sixth round by the Vancouver Warriors of the National Lacrosse League. It will be a while before Vines gets his professional chance, but it’s another step forward.
Johnson City Press
Virginia Tech blanks ETSU in men's soccer
Virginia Tech scored a pair of first-half goals and used a lockdown defensive effort to take a 2-0 men’s soccer victory over East Tennessee State on Tuesday night at Summers-Taylor Stadium. The Hokies (2-8-1) struck early as Danny Flores scored on a penalty kick in the sixth minute. The...
Johnson City Press
Mad Greek keeps its customers happy
KINGSPORT — Since 1988, the locally owned restaurant Mad Greek has been a staple in the area, with loyal customers who keep returning. Mad Greek has three locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, but don’t let the name fool you; this restaurant specializes in not just Greek, but Italian and even American cuisine.
Johnson City Press
Muddy Creek Raceway to host Top Gun Showdown this weekend
The area’s largest motocross event of the year — the 35th annual Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown — is scheduled this weekend at Muddy Creek Raceway. Friday is a practice day with racing to begin Saturday at the Blountville track. The main event is Sunday, which also includes the Cody Gragg Memorial Race. There are 30-plus classes of bikes and ATVs from beginners to pros, from youth to senior citizens, competing. The Cody Gragg Memorial Race features a $15,000 purse that’s growing and the overall event purse is over $25,000.
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful praises changes in state litter law
ELIZABETHTON — In response to comments from concerned citizens in the county, the Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization has provided new information on Tennessee litter law changes. The organization said the citizens have asked why the state’s littering and dumping fines are so low. The organization has always...
Johnson City Press
Energy demonstration site slated for Wise County
RICHMOND - While Virginia’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the Discovery, Education,...
Johnson City Press
Northeast College Transfer Day connects students to four-year schools
BLOUNTVILLE — What do a would-be nurse, someone wanting to go into supply chain management and another one interested in criminal psychology or marine biology have in common?. They and another student interested in a math-related bachelor's degree are currently enrolled at Northeast State Community College. And on Wednesday,...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport approves partnership on developing HAAP industrial site
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday night 7-0 to enter into a partnership to help develop a proposed 160-acre industrial park at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. The resolution, approved during the board's regularly scheduled business meeting, allows the city to partner with...
Johnson City Press
Quilts and death will be featured at Sycamore Shoals during October
ELIZABETHTON — There will be plenty of events going on at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park during October, especially toward the beginning of the month with the 27th Annual Sycamore Shoals Quilt Show this coming weekend and some scary stuff toward the end of the month with Death Comes to Sabine Hill just before Halloween.
Johnson City Press
Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport
Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
Johnson City Press
Area residents remember their time on “Coal Miner’s Daughter” set
WISE – Russell Varner was two years out of high school when he got hired to act in one of the iconic movies of American culture. Joe Frank Smiddy was a few years older than Varner, but he shared the experience along with Varner and his father, then the chancellor of Clinch Valley College in Wise.
Johnson City Press
United Way closes in on two-thirds of its goal
The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced Thursday it has met 63% of its campaign goal this year, or $1.9 million. “Together, we can collectively tackle and conquer those challenges that are so difficult for us all individually to face.,” Greg Perdue, Kingsport market president at First Horizon Bank and 2022 Campaign Chair, said. “We need your help. We have more work to do.”
Johnson City Press
Kingsport to start bulk leaf collection next week
The City of Kingsport will begin its annual bulk leaf collection beginning Monday, Oct. 10, according to a press release. In order to make the collection process as efficient as possible, residents are being asked to:
