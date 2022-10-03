Read full article on original website
Related
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Prologue Looks Handsome and Unassuming, but It's a Big Deal for Honda
This new EV crossover is a collaboration with General Motors and shares components with the Chevy Blazer EV. The Prologue will go on sale in 2024 and will be followed by other Honda EVs in 2026 and 2027. If you're interested in the new Chevy Blazer EV but aren't a...
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
CNET
Winter Utility Bills: What You Need to Know to Cut Costs
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You already know that keeping your house warm and cozy all winter long is costly. But there are ways to lower these winter utility costs. We are...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Mercedes-Benz Lineup Overview: AMG C-Classes, New EQ EVs, and More
Following its redesign last year, the C-class sedan gets the AMG treatment for 2023. The new C43 four-door trades its predecessor’s 385-hp twin-turbo V-6 for a 402-hp turbo 2.0-liter four. Its 48-volt hybrid system powers a 13-hp starter-generator and an electric motor within the turbo, which combats lag. The upcoming C63, which is a 2024 model, trades its V-8 for a 671-hp plug-in-hybrid version of this powertrain. The previous-gen coupe and convertible live on as the Benz-badged C300 and AMG-fettled C43 and C63.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Nissan Lineup Overview: New Z, Ariya, and More
There’s Nissan news from A to Z. Well, primarily A and Z. The electric Ariya and the sporty Z are the new babies for 2023, sitting at opposite ends of the motoring spectrum. The first is an upscale electric SUV and the second a raw, gas-burning, stick-shift, rear-drive tire spinner. Choose your fighter.
CAR AND DRIVER
What Are Audi's Designers Thinking?
With the shift away from internal-combustion engines to electrification and the march toward automated and autonomous vehicles, we're in the most transformative moment in automotive history. Audi is one of the earliest adopters of new technology, and as engineering evolves, so does design. Rather than creating radically different designs for its initial e-tron EV offerings, Audi opts for more traditional styling that creates a bridge between the past and future, but that's only the first step.
CAR AND DRIVER
Kia Telluride Is Less of a Steal for 2023
Pricing for the 2023 Kia Telluride starts at $37,025 and ranges up to $54,120. X-Line and X-Pro packages are new to the lineup, with the latter adding all-terrain tires and a higher tow rating. The updated models will start arriving at dealerships this month, Kia says. The Kia Telluride's refresh...
CAR AND DRIVER
Keeping Up with Change
If you are anything like my mother, you keep tabs on our masthead. Unfamiliar with the term "masthead"? It is print speak for the list of people who work at a publication and their accompanying responsibilities. Take a look, and you may notice some new names. Allow me to update you on what we’ve been up to since February.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 Shows an Expanded Bandwidth
AMG aficionados were skeptical, to say the least, when Mercedes-Benz's performance division announced that the top-of-the-line C-class would lose its V-8 and henceforth be powered by a plug-in-hybrid four-cylinder. Yes, the new powertrain is silly powerful at a whopping 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque. But it makes for a heavy C-class too: 4654 pounds, according to AMG, far heftier than any of its formidable competitors, which include the BMW M3 and the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing. To give us some insight into what the portly performer feels like, we were invited into the passenger seat of the new C63 S, piloted by AMG's chief technical officer, Jochen Hermann.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford Mustang GT Gen3 Supercar Is a 600-Plus-HP, Winged Racehorse
The new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang will spawn several racing variants, including the Gen3 Supercar seen here. The Mustang GT was homologated for race duty by Dick Johnson Racing and will compete in the 2023 Australian Supercars Championship. Along with race-spec sheetmetal and a big rear wing, the Gen3 Supercar...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Audi RS5 Competition Finally Finds Its Voice
Of the many memorable engine notes throughout history, Audi has offered up a couple of great bangers. The whoosh and warble of the turbo inline-five from the groundbreaking Quattro conjures up peak rally greatness and is a brand-defining classic. More recently, the first-generation RS5 thrummed to the palpable beat of a 4.2-liter V-8. Capable of spinning up to a dizzying 8250 rpm redline, its baritone scream created a lusty, lasting impression. But when the second-generation RS5 debuted for 2018, it lost not only its V-8 but also its attendant sonorous beauty. Although quicker than and technologically superior to the old 4.2-liter, the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 delivered its stouter punch with all the emotional engagement of Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress. Someone at Audi must have been listening to this deafening silence because the 2023 Audi RS5 Competition finally has something interesting to say.
CAR AND DRIVER
Smart Gets Sensible with the New #1 (Hashtag One)
Smart left the U.S. market in 2019, having established the limits of our enthusiasm for its quirky, gawky city cars. Yet the company's American misadventure was only a small part of the brand's wider commercial failure, one that had led to the loss of a reported $3.6 billion before it was fully absorbed into the Daimler empire in 2006.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford Raises F-150 Lightning Prices Yet Again amid Supply-Chain Nightmare
Ford confirmed to Car and Driver that the F-150 Lightning will see an additional price hike for the 2023 model year. The base Pro model will now start at $53,769, including the $1795 destination fee, while the top Platinum model will reach north of $97,000. Ford says the price increase...
CAR AND DRIVER
A Rare Nissan GT-R50 Has Come up for Sale
The R35 Nissan GT-R reshaped the supercar world when it arrived on the scene back in 2009. Twin-turbocharged, all-wheel drive and packing a quick-shifting dual-clutch, the GT-R would become a blueprint that almost every supercar manufacturer would copy moving into the current decade. Thankfully for die-hard Godzilla fans, you now have a chance to own a pristine example of the rarest variant produced during that run: a 2021 Nissan GT-R50.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 GMC Sierra HD
The heavy duty pickup trucks that roam North America like overfed elk don’t have any antlers, but rubbing up against a tree or two with the GMC Sierra 2500HD or 3500HD probably won’t hurt it much either. Built to move the world, the heavy-duty Sierras are offered with either a 401-hp 6.6-liter V-8 and six-speed automatic transmission or a 445-hp 6.6-liter V-8 Duramax Diesel with 910 pound-feet of torque. The latter gets a 10-speed automatic and is the powertrain of choice for the Sierra 3500 if you plan on utilizing its 20,000 pounds of max conventional towing capability. Let’s see an elk try that. If that sounds like too much truck, the half-ton Sierra 1500, reviewed separately, is a proper alternative. The Sierra comes with plenty of trailer-assist technology and even an optional multifunctional tailgate, but it’s somewhat outclassed by newer rivals such as the Ford Super Duty and Ram HD. The difference between the GMC and Chevy’s Silverado HD is almost entirely visual, but the bow-tie alternative does offer a more affordable entry into mega-truck-dom.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Ford Mustang
For more than 55 years, the Ford Mustang has continued to evolve into a more sophisticated steed. This iteration comes standard with a 310-hp turbocharged inline-four EcoBoost engine with a six-speed manual transmission. And while the pony car gets as wild as the 760-hp Shelby GT500, reviewed separately, the more conventional choice is the Mustang GT with the 450-hp V-8 engine. Both the four-cylinder and V-8 can be mated to a manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic. Mustangs are offered either as a hard-shell coupe or rag-top convertible, but every Mustang powers the rear wheels. Although a High Performance 330-hp EcoBoost is an available upgrade for the four-cylinder, the Mustang is best served with the growling V-8. While its closest muscular rival, the Chevy Camaro, has a more ergonomic interior, the Mustang’s larger back seat and better outward visibility make it easier to live with.
Comments / 0