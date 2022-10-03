Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
Track-Ready Alpine A110 R Is the French Sports Car of Our Daydreams
The new Alpine A110 R is shaves 75 pounds off of the standard version of the French sports car. While output remains at 300 hp, the R should be more deft on the race track thanks to a retuned suspension and a new carbon-fiber aero package that includes a larger rear diffuser.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Track Star
It's raining tigers and werewolves through the entire session. Britain's Silverstone Circuit is not for the faint of heart in dry weather, but with standing water between Woodcote and Copse, the curbs as slippery as liquid soap and fast corners like Stowe crisscrossed by rivulets gleaming in the morning haze, the adrenaline pump is already working overtime. Even though Porsche replaced the 2023 911 GT3 RS's Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires with more versatile rubber, in these appalling conditions even dedicated rain tires would struggle. Good thing for lots of downforce and an adjustable suspension that truly blurs the line between street car and race machine.
CAR AND DRIVER
A Rare Nissan GT-R50 Has Come up for Sale
The R35 Nissan GT-R reshaped the supercar world when it arrived on the scene back in 2009. Twin-turbocharged, all-wheel drive and packing a quick-shifting dual-clutch, the GT-R would become a blueprint that almost every supercar manufacturer would copy moving into the current decade. Thankfully for die-hard Godzilla fans, you now have a chance to own a pristine example of the rarest variant produced during that run: a 2021 Nissan GT-R50.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Prologue Looks Handsome and Unassuming, but It's a Big Deal for Honda
This new EV crossover is a collaboration with General Motors and shares components with the Chevy Blazer EV. The Prologue will go on sale in 2024 and will be followed by other Honda EVs in 2026 and 2027. If you're interested in the new Chevy Blazer EV but aren't a...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Honda Lineup Overview: New Pilot, CR-V, and HR-V SUVs
It looks like 2023 is the year of the SUV at Honda. The redesigned CR-V is better-looking inside and out and boasts a larger footprint along with plenty of new features. The HR-V is also new and now shares its platform with the Civic, meaning it’s significantly larger than the old Fit-based model. It switches to a 158-hp 2.0-liter inline-four, again with a CVT automatic. The three-row Pilot is next to go under the knife, but Honda has only teased the new model so far. The two-row Passport is unchanged for this year, but we expect a new version to follow the Pilot next year.
CAR AND DRIVER
What Are Audi's Designers Thinking?
With the shift away from internal-combustion engines to electrification and the march toward automated and autonomous vehicles, we're in the most transformative moment in automotive history. Audi is one of the earliest adopters of new technology, and as engineering evolves, so does design. Rather than creating radically different designs for its initial e-tron EV offerings, Audi opts for more traditional styling that creates a bridge between the past and future, but that's only the first step.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Throws a Curveball at the EV Market
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is smooth as a river rock and, at the same time, very square. Both shapes are on purpose. The slick exterior allows the Ioniq 6 to boast a coefficient of drag that’s lower than a Tesla Model 3's, and the reoccurring rectangles in its lights, trim, and interior are part of Hyundai’s design language for its electric Ioniq lineup, declaring the Ioniq 6 a sibling of the well-received Ioniq 5.
EVs Are Too Heavy for Current Road Weight Limits, Car Haulers Say
Getty Images.Per a standard set in 1975, haulers are restricted to 80,000 pounds gross vehicle weight. The industry wants that upped to 88,000 pounds.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford Mustang GT Gen3 Supercar Is a 600-Plus-HP, Winged Racehorse
The new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang will spawn several racing variants, including the Gen3 Supercar seen here. The Mustang GT was homologated for race duty by Dick Johnson Racing and will compete in the 2023 Australian Supercars Championship. Along with race-spec sheetmetal and a big rear wing, the Gen3 Supercar...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Nissan Lineup Overview: New Z, Ariya, and More
There’s Nissan news from A to Z. Well, primarily A and Z. The electric Ariya and the sporty Z are the new babies for 2023, sitting at opposite ends of the motoring spectrum. The first is an upscale electric SUV and the second a raw, gas-burning, stick-shift, rear-drive tire spinner. Choose your fighter.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Ford Mustang
For more than 55 years, the Ford Mustang has continued to evolve into a more sophisticated steed. This iteration comes standard with a 310-hp turbocharged inline-four EcoBoost engine with a six-speed manual transmission. And while the pony car gets as wild as the 760-hp Shelby GT500, reviewed separately, the more conventional choice is the Mustang GT with the 450-hp V-8 engine. Both the four-cylinder and V-8 can be mated to a manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic. Mustangs are offered either as a hard-shell coupe or rag-top convertible, but every Mustang powers the rear wheels. Although a High Performance 330-hp EcoBoost is an available upgrade for the four-cylinder, the Mustang is best served with the growling V-8. While its closest muscular rival, the Chevy Camaro, has a more ergonomic interior, the Mustang’s larger back seat and better outward visibility make it easier to live with.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 GMC Sierra HD Brings the Luxury and the Muscle
Both the GMC 2500HD and 3500HD receive updated styling inside and out for the 2024 model year. V-8 Duramax diesel models gain horsepower and torque while the gas-drinking counterparts add a 10-speed automatic transmission. GMC is adding a Denali Ultimate trim to the top of the heavy-duty lineup and announced...
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford Raises F-150 Lightning Prices Yet Again amid Supply-Chain Nightmare
Ford confirmed to Car and Driver that the F-150 Lightning will see an additional price hike for the 2023 model year. The base Pro model will now start at $53,769, including the $1795 destination fee, while the top Platinum model will reach north of $97,000. Ford says the price increase...
CAR AND DRIVER
Smart Gets Sensible with the New #1 (Hashtag One)
Smart left the U.S. market in 2019, having established the limits of our enthusiasm for its quirky, gawky city cars. Yet the company's American misadventure was only a small part of the brand's wider commercial failure, one that had led to the loss of a reported $3.6 billion before it was fully absorbed into the Daimler empire in 2006.
Tesla now can produce cars with just a few massive parts with MIT's innovative 3D-printed metal
Newly 3D printed metal could be used by Tesla to produce all-electric vehicles with just a few massive parts, thanks to two MIT students. Announced very recently, the new sort of steel was created by MIT undergraduates and their graduate student mentor in Germany, not for the construction of the cars but for the die-casting molds that stamp them out in just a few distinct pieces.
