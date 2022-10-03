For more than 55 years, the Ford Mustang has continued to evolve into a more sophisticated steed. This iteration comes standard with a 310-hp turbocharged inline-four EcoBoost engine with a six-speed manual transmission. And while the pony car gets as wild as the 760-hp Shelby GT500, reviewed separately, the more conventional choice is the Mustang GT with the 450-hp V-8 engine. Both the four-cylinder and V-8 can be mated to a manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic. Mustangs are offered either as a hard-shell coupe or rag-top convertible, but every Mustang powers the rear wheels. Although a High Performance 330-hp EcoBoost is an available upgrade for the four-cylinder, the Mustang is best served with the growling V-8. While its closest muscular rival, the Chevy Camaro, has a more ergonomic interior, the Mustang’s larger back seat and better outward visibility make it easier to live with.

CARS ・ 18 HOURS AGO