All candidates for Georgia House of Representatives District 68 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Georgia House of Representatives District 68 — Tish Naghise (D) and Stoney Mathis (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
