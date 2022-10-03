Universal has dated a brand new M. Night Shyamalan thriller on the theatrical release calendar for April 5, 2024. No further details were revealed. This is the weekend after Easter. No other wide releases are schedule on the weekend for the new Shyamalan movie. This is Shyamalan’s sixth movie with Universal. The four which they’ve released — The Visit, Split, Glass and Old– have combined grossed $713M worldwide. The 2x Oscar nominated filmmaker has another Universal release coming out on Feb. 3, 2023, that being Knock at the Cabin, starring Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ben...

MOVIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO