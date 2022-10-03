Feds seize narcotics worth more than $4.1M in San Diego busts

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the San Diego Field Office thwarted nine separate narcotics smuggling attempts during the seven-day period ending Sept. 24.

According to the agency, the estimated street value of the seizures totaled more than $4.1 million and included the following:

105 packages of methamphetamine, weighing more than 157 pounds, and four packages of fentanyl, weighing more than 10 pounds, from a male driver at the San Ysidro port of entry on Sept. 18.

Six packages of meth, weighing more than 53 pounds, from a female driver at the San Ysidro port of entry on Sept. 19.

56 packages of fentanyl, weighing more than 74 pounds, and five packages of meth, weighing more than 6 pounds, from a female driver at the Calexico East port of entry on Sept. 21.

140 packages of meth, weighing more than 144 pounds, from a female driver at the Otay Mesa port of entry on Sept. 22.

One package of meth, weighing more than 5 pounds, from a male driver at the San Ysidro port of entry on Sept. 23.

Eight packages of cocaine, weighing more than 21 pounds; three packages of fentanyl pills, weighing more than 7 pounds; and two packages of fentanyl powder, weighing more than 9 pounds, from a male driver and female passenger at the Otay Mesa port of entry on Sept. 23.

Five packages of meth, weighing more than 23 pounds; three packages of fentanyl powder, weighing nearly 25 pounds; and two packages of fentanyl pills, weighing nearly 17 pounds, from a male driver at the San Ysidro port of entry on Sept. 23.

31 package of fentanyl pills, weighing more than 65 pounds, from a male driver at the Calexico West port of entry on Sept. 24.

10 packages of meth, weighing roughly 54 pounds, from a female driver the San Ysidro port of entry on Sept. 24.

In addition, CBP officers also seized two firearms, four magazines, 205 rounds of ammunition and five bottles of prohibited pesticides during the same time frame, the agency stated.

All occupants of the vehicles searched were turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations agents for further processing.

