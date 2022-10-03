Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer. The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the fire...
This Waterfront Cabin Lets You Enjoy the Louisiana Cane River
Have You Ever Wanted to Get Away But Your Bank Account Is Low on Funds?. Sometimes we can't get away and sneak off to Broken Bow. From a 2 1/2 drive to the high price of a rental what are we to do if we are balling on a budget? I just found a spot in Natchitoches, Louisiana that has me excited for a waterfront experience.
westcentralsbest.com
70th Annual West Louisiana Forestry Festival Winners
Vernon Parish, La - The 70th Annual West Louisiana Forestry Festival Pageant held its yearly competition this weekend. Last weekend the Jr. and Teen part of the competition was held. Every year, each school in the parish has representatives in the pageant that all compete for the crown. The pageant is held at the fairgrounds in Vernon Parish.
klax-tv.com
ASH Theatre Retells The Color Purple in Play Production
The Alexandria Senior High Theatre Department is retelling the story of the classic drama, “The Color Purple”. Students worked hard to prepare for these iconic roles. Actor Zalah Vallien says, “And to be able to play Celie, it’s an amazing opportunity for me just to showcase to whoever wants to see it for this community that we really needed this. It’s kinda been hard for me during this whole process to really be Celie because I haven’t gone through anything she’s gone through but knowing the movie and it’s just like, knowing who Celie is and what she’s gone through her whole life, it was kinda crazy and it was hard.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klax-tv.com
Healing Hearts sponsors Walk to Remember
ALEXANDRIA, La., October 4, 2022 – Healing Hearts Support Group will once again hold its annual “Walk to Remember” in person! The group will meet at the Alexandria Zoological Park on Saturday, Oct., 8 at 9 a.m. The group which helps families deal with the grief that...
kalb.com
Peabody Warhorses march to the beat of their drum
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Peabody band is one of the top-tier bands in the state, with a style that catches the eyes and ears of many. Even though it may sound like it is a big band, it really is not. That is what Band Director Louis Lemons said impresses him the most.
kalb.com
Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
klax-tv.com
Cleco employees lend a hand at Rugg Elementary in support of ‘Together Tuesdays’
PINEVILLE, La. – Oct. 4, 2022 – Today, Cleco employees and mascot, Hot Spot, opened car doors, greeted students, gave high fives and more at Rugg Elementary in Alexandria in support of Rapides Parish School Board’s initiative “Together Tuesdays.” The school board implemented “Together Tuesdays” in 2019 to offer innovative and creative ways for employers and the community to become more involved with their local schools. They take place the first Tuesday of every month. “This is a great opportunity for Cleco to support our local students and schools,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “And, in many cases, our employees are all too excited to return to their alma maters.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
bossierpress.com
With Big Dogs Most at Risk, Best Friends Animal Society and Louisiana Shelters/Rescues are Offering Free or Reduced Adoptions in October
From huskies to shepherds, terriers to mutts, animal shelters and rescue groups all over Louisiana are currently inundated with dogs over 40 pounds. Each of these dogs are awaiting a second chance at a new life. To help, adoption fees for dogs 40 pounds and over will be fee-waived or...
theleesvilleleader.com
Mayor’s Corner: Spare the rod, spoil the child
I have noticed that while in public, children push their parents right to the edge. My mom and dad didn’t have to yell or threaten us in public, they just gave you that look. We understood very well what was fixing to happen, if whatever we were doing didn’t cease immediately. There were no negotiations, no give me a minute and definitely no time outs.
klax-tv.com
Cleco Power Wise launches LED lighting campaign to assist small businesses, churches
PINEVILLE, La. – Oct. 6, 2022 – In observance of National Energy Awareness Month, Cleco Power Wise™, the company’s energy efficiency program, is offering LED lighting upgrades with no out-of-pocket costs to small commercial accounts as well as churches in its service area. “Converting to LED...
westcentralsbest.com
Alexandria Reinstated Officer Causes Non-Disciplinary Demotions
Alexandria, La - Yesterday at the Alexandria City Council meeting, the council was requesting a report related to Kenny Rachal, the Alexandria police lieutenant who was fired back in 2020, but had his job reinstated in September this year. Rachal was terminated in 2020 for what the City of Alexandria...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
RPSB to vote on new hair dress code policy
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board will vote on a new dress code policy at tonight’s meeting that would protect students with natural or cultural hair. “The school board shall not exclude a student on account of a natural, protective or cultural hairstyle. Natural, protective, or cultural hairstyle shall include, but is not limited to, afros, dreadlocks, twists, locs, braids, cornrow braids, bantu knots, curls, and hair styled to protect hair texture or for cultural significance.”
KPLC TV
United Way assisting seniors with high Entergy bills through “Power to Care”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has been added to Entergy Louisiana’s “Power to Care” program which helps senior citizens and those with disabilities who may be struggling with high bills. As a result, United Way caseworkers are now receiving applications from...
17-Year-Old’s Body Found at Paragon Casino Resort Monday Morning
A body was found on Monday morning at Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. The Avoyelles Parish Coroner's Office confirmed the discovery to Alexandria-based TV station KALB. The identity of the person has not been released, however, it has been confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The...
Student accused of making threat to shoot up school in Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a school threat aimed at Evangeline Central.
kalb.com
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
Second arrest made in connection to teenager overdose in Eunice
2 have been arrested for allegedly supplying fentanyl to a teen, leading to their death.
avoyellestoday.com
Giah Layne Barrere, 17, Marksville
Services for Giah Layne Barrere will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3, under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward. Visitation will be...
One injured after two separate shootings in Opelousas
Two shootings happened minutes apart Monday night in Opelousas, leaving one person with minor injuries.
Comments / 0