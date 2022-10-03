ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Hill, LA

kalb.com

Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer. The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the fire...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Mayor’s Corner: Spare the rod, spoil the child

I have noticed that while in public, children push their parents right to the edge. My mom and dad didn’t have to yell or threaten us in public, they just gave you that look. We understood very well what was fixing to happen, if whatever we were doing didn’t cease immediately. There were no negotiations, no give me a minute and definitely no time outs.
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Officials: Note found in bathroom led to Jennings High lockdown

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jennings High School was placed on precautionary lockdown around midday Wednesday. Officials with the Jeff Davis Parish School Board say the lockdown was put in place after a note was found in a bathroom. The content of the note was not released. After law enforcement investigated...
JENNINGS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8-year sentence handed down in newspaper carrier attack

A DeRidder man found guilty in August of second-degree battery for his role in last year’s attack of an American Press newspaper carrier has received the maximum sentence allowed. After deliberating for about one hour, jurors unanimously found Douglas Paul James guilty of beating 67-year-old Woodie Blanks after he...
DERIDDER, LA
theadvocate.com

Community in shock after Lafayette murder-suicide shooting spree leaves four dead: ‘My baby, come back’

Families in neighborhoods across Lafayette Parish were rocked after a Lafayette man killed three people and then himself in a spree across Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. Dozens of neighbors, family members, friends and coworkers gathered Tuesday night at the home of Kawanna Felix, the estranged wife of shooter Andres Jamall Felix. The 43-year-old was Felix’s third and final victim before he shot himself at a relative’s home in the 200 block of Sheila Drive in Lafayette around 6:30 p.m.
LAFAYETTE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Fort Polk Announces Extended Road Closure

Fort Polk, La - JRTC & Fort Polk announce the closure of New Jersey Avenue. The sanitary sewer main line has exceeded its useful life, requiring replacement. Road closure, to accommodate the replacement, is scheduled to commence October 11, 2022 for a duration of five months. The closure will not impede access to any facility, only impeding thru traffic of New Jersey Ave. Signage will be placed at the entrances of New Jersey from George and Texas avenues, advising of the closure and detour routes. Expected date of completion will be March 11, 2023.
FORT POLK, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

Leesville man arrested for kidnapping; missing Evans girl found

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Leesville man has been arrested on outstanding warrants relating to the disappearance of Kaylee Brittain, 14, of Evans. Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, was found in Aransas Pass, Texas, along with Brittain, on October 4. Phillips was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a...
LEESVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries, although also helmetless and unrestrained. Police say the accident occurred Sunday afternoon...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Cease and desist order in effect for a burn ban

As a result of current weather conditions, that of it being extremely dry, Bryan Vidrine, Evangeline Parish Police Jury president, has ordered a parish-wide ban on all private burnings in the parish including all municipalities. This order is effective 3 p.m. on October 5 until further notice.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA

