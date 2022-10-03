Read full article on original website
Related
franklincountyathletics.com
Girls Soccer in Sectional Championship Saturday
The FCHS Lady Soccer Team will play in the IHSAA Sectional Championship on Saturday vs Lawrenceburg after a thrilling game that ended with penalty kicks resulting in a 4-3 Wildcat win over Madison!. Saturday’s championship game starts at 3 pm at South Dearborn High School. The gate opens at 2...
franklincountyathletics.com
Fc vs batesville
Sorry for no scores or stats for this match we played same time as jv and were lone soldiers lol. We played well in set 2 vs batesville c team.
Comments / 0