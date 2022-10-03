Read full article on original website
Huntingdon Valley Car Aficionado Customizes Vintage Wheels, Turning It into Something 'Very Badass'
Vance Kershner in his 1973 Plymouth custom "Hellrunner."Image via Elkin Jaramillo at The Wall Street Journal. Vance Kershner was living in Huntingdon Valley when he bought his first new car, a 1973 Plymouth Road Runner, writes A.J. Baime for The Wall Street Journal.
Class Up Your Act at Cars and Coffee With a Mustang GT-Based Zimmer Golden Spirit
The dream of the Roaring Twenties is alive and well for whoever ends up buying this Zimmer Golden Spirit Coupe listed on Bring A Trailer. Well, either the dream is alive or the nightmare depending on who you ask, because this 2011 Ford Mustang GT turned Zimmer Golden Spirit is either great or awful.
