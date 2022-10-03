Read full article on original website
WSMV
Vanderbilt doctors predict early and severe flu season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors say flu season is starting early this year, and it’s already hitting one population hard. Doctors say this is the earliest we tend to see the flu season start, but it’s not uncommon. Adolescents, specifically teenagers, come down with it the most.
New DCS head says some children are sleeping on office floors, staff and kids are ‘traumatized’
Thirty-five days into her new role as the head of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, Margie Quin says children in state care are sleeping on office floors and her staff is "traumatized."
Canine flu concerns cause dog event cancelations
Cold and flu season is around the corner, but the canine flu could infect your dog year-round, and it's causing concern for some event planners, doggy daycares, and boarding facilities.
WSMV
Vanderbilt hospital agrees to pause gender-affirming surgery on minors, officials say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has agreed to pause gender-affirming surgery on transgender youth following backlash from conservative commentators and politicians, according to state leaders. “VUMC has agreed to pause gender transition surgeries on minors, as well as honor religious objectors,” State Representative Jason Zachary tweeted Friday...
WSMV
More Florida dogs arrive in Nashville, rescue makes room for animals put out by Hurricane Ian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society’s disaster response team, Agape Animal Rescue is helping clear Orlando, Florida shelters to make room for dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. Agape is relocating around 20 of the 300 adoptable dogs to Nashville. Many of the rescued dogs...
fox17.com
Large portion of Middle Tennessee could see first frost of season this weekend
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The first frost of the season in Middle Tennessee could take place this weekend says FOX 17 News Code Red Meteorologist Greg Bobos. After two warm days in the 80s, temperatures will cool starting Friday with highs back down to the 70s and sunshine. Saturday's highs will drop to the 60s with Saturday night bringing lows in the 30s for a large portion of the midstate.
WSMV
Antioch residents search for answers following trash pickup delays
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in a new Antioch development have been waiting more than a month since their trash was last picked up. The dumpsters are overflowing, and people in the neighborhood said they couldn’t get the trash company to empty them. As a result, it’s creating a very stinky problem in the area along Lakevilla Drive.
TN, KY communities implement burn bans due to dry weather
Amid concerns about the recent dry weather conditions posing a fall fire hazard, several localities in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have issued burn bans.
I-24 projects aim to improve commute between Murfreesboro, Nashville
Drivers who use Interstate 24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville are no strangers to its daily challenges.
WSMV
Eleven charged for 2021 blockade of Mount Juliet reproductive health clinic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Eleven people were charged Wednesday with violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act after blocking an entrance to a clinic in Mount Juliet in July. The eleven individuals were charged after a federal indictment was unsealed. According to court documents, Chester Gallagher, 73,...
WSMV
21 dogs arrive to Nashville Humane Association from Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers at the Nashville Humane Association were ready to go waiting for an extraordinary delivery Thursday morning. A sprinter van loaded with dogs arrived at the Humane Association from a shelter in Manatee County, Florida, an area hit pretty hard by Hurricane Ian. “You heard the...
fox17.com
High school in Murfreesboro mourns unexpected loss of teacher, coach
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high school in Rutherford County is mourning the loss of one of their own. Stephen Williams was a history teacher and coach at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro. The school says he died suddenly and unexpectedly. "It is with a heavy heart that we...
WSMV
Neighbor helps woman & son escape burning home in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A house in South Nashville was charred by fire on Thursday and left an elderly woman without a home. Most of the back of the home on Faulkner Drive was damaged and cars parked outside the home were burned. A neighbor said he helped the...
Gallatin woman turns life around after ‘hitting rock bottom’ amid crack-cocaine addiction
Raychel Tomlin of Gallatin turned her life around after suffering from addiction and is now helping those in her community during Substance Abuse Prevention Month.
WSMV
Fourth graders zoned to Moore Middle will remain in elementary schools next year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Your fourth-grade student at some Metro Nashville Public Schools may not be moving to middle school next year. Metro Nashville Public Schools announced that the fifth-grade students zoned to attend J.T. Moore Middle School will now go to one of four elementary schools. Parents told WSMV4 they’re grateful for the change.
chattanoogacw.com
School leaders, parents in Tennessee clash over teachers displaying 'safe space' stickers
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Teachers in Wilson County, Tennessee want 'safe space' stickers to stay, but at a recent meeting, one school board member said that decision should be one school leaders should make. Right now, it's up to individual principals within the district to decide what can or...
WSMV
Head-on collision at Tiny Town Road results in injuries, one life-flighted
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers were dispatched to a head-on collision this morning at 9:02 a.m. on Tiny Town Road and Barkers Mill Road. The westbound lanes of Tiny Town Road have been shut down and traffic is being diverted onto Barkers Mill Road. Currently, there is one eastbound lane...
WSMV
VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
WSMV
What to know about October weather in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - October is finally here, and right on cue, we’ve had a nice little chill of air each morning for the past week or so. Another thing you may have noticed is that the leaves are changing colors and falling in many places. These are things you expect in October. Here’s a few things you might not realize about this month:
WSMV
Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health. On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting...
