Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
Column: What makes Ole Miss uniforms so beloved?
Hello. We interrupt this regularly scheduled programming to talk about one of the most popular and common talking points of Ole Miss football, away from the game itself. Let's talk Ole Miss football threads, also known as uniforms. Every Thursday or Friday before game day, this topic is often hailed,...
