Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
5d ago
Biggest personal accomplishment I'd say is living this long, likely and hopefully having enjoyed his life at nobody elses expense.
Reply
5
Related
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Richest billionaires in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Wyoming using data from Forbes.
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vox
How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River
The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
Utah Woman Gets Rag-Dolled By Bison At It In Yellowstone National Park
It’s not like I want to see anyone get hurt, but can these folks please start helping themselves?. If you stay out of harms way, nothing can harm you… it’s that simple. So in other words, start away from this 1,000-plus pound, pissed off bison, which will certainly harm you if you get close enough.
I took a 2-day luxury train across the US southwest that costs $1,500. It was a bucket list trip, but I wouldn't do it again.
I took the Rocky Mountaineer train from Denver, Colorado, to Moab, Utah. The once-in-a-lifetime trip usually costs $1,465. I purchased my ticket on sale for $1,052. While I had an incredible time, I won't go on another Rocky Mountaineer train anytime soon.
Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body on 14er
A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring the person home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?
On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her. 42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.
WNDU
114 pounds of fentanyl seized in Colorado was reportedly headed to South Bend
(NBC News/WNDU) - 114 pounds of fentanyl seized in Colorado back in June was believed to be heading to South Bend, according to NBC News. The DEA says that is enough fentanyl to kill more than 25 million people. According to Colorado State Patrol, David Maldonado, 27, was taken into...
This Is Colorado's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Centennial State.
The 4 Most Likely Cities to Have Your Car Stolen in Colorado
When you own a car, one fear is always in the back of your head... Having your vehicle stolen. You might drive a really nice car or you might own a vehicle that is nothing flashy but get you from A to B. Either way, that vehicle is an integral...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado
A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next month
The opening of a new grocery store is always beneficial to the community. It not only provides residents with more options, it also creates competition and drives down prices. That's why we are excited to report that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new store location in Colorado next month.
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
Colorado’s Sand Dunes Now Bigger Than It Was 48 Hours Ago
The tallest dunes in North America just got bigger. Colorado's amazing Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is suddenly even larger than it was 48 hours ago. What happened?. This is not the result of some natural event. No natural disaster caused this drastic increase in size. Did somebody...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way
Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...
President Biden to visit Colorado for possible national monument designation
LEADVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) – FOX31 has confirmed that Pres. Joseph Biden will be in Colorado for a visit next week. According to the LA Times, the purpose of this trip is to designate a historic military site as a national monument. Despite pushback from the state’s republican representatives, Colorado’s...
Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day Works
Bayaud Enterprises operates laundry trucks staffed by people experiencing homelessness for people experiencing homelessness.Denver Day Works/City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will add $41,000 next week to a popular program that puts people experiencing homelessness to work.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
K99
Windsor, CO
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 15