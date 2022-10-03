ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Plumb Joy
5d ago

Biggest personal accomplishment I'd say is living this long, likely and hopefully having enjoyed his life at nobody elses expense.

Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
CBS Denver

Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body on 14er

A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring the person home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?

On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her. 42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.
The Independent

Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado

A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
CBS Denver

About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way

Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...
David Heitz

Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day Works

Bayaud Enterprises operates laundry trucks staffed by people experiencing homelessness for people experiencing homelessness.Denver Day Works/City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will add $41,000 next week to a popular program that puts people experiencing homelessness to work.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
K99

K99

ABOUT

K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k99.com/

