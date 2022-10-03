Read full article on original website
In a landmark clinical trial, world’s first stem cell therapy treats spina bifida before birth
The day Emily learned that her developing child had spina bifida was also the day she first heard about the world-first clinical trial for the treatment. The one-of-a-kind treatment, known formally as CuRe Trial: Cellular Therapy for In Utero Repair of Myelomeningocele, is a landmark clinical trial at UC Davis Health, wherein a stem cell patch is administered to the fetus’ spine while still in the mother's womb. This could vastly improve outcomes for children with this birth defect.
