Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Jeanne Stalker Place, 99, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeanne Stalker Place, 99, of West Carthage, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Born in Westfield, Pennsylvania, the daughter of O.C. Stalker and Anna Lord Stalker Garrison, she moved to Downsville, New York as a young girl where she attended school. After graduating in 1940, she worked in the school office as secretary to the principal, Professor Tingue. On April 5, 1942, Jeanne married Robert C. Place, a marriage that would last more than 70 years. After WWII, Mr. and Mrs. Place moved to West Carthage to help manage, and eventually own, the Braman Manufacturing Company in Carthage. Braman was a family-owned business started by Jeanne’s Uncle in 1908. At the time, Braman’s was one of the largest producers of hardwood brush blocks and handles, which were then sold to companies to make industrial and household brooms and paint brushes. The company also produced map rollers and moldings for Rand McNally Map. Co. and the U.S. Department of Interior. Jeanne served as the company’s Vice President. In retirement, the Place’s resided in Lake Placid, Florida. Mrs. Place is survived by three daughters, Roberta (Bud) Church, Pamela Cole, and Paula DeLong, and five grandchildren, great-grandchildren great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, father, and his wife, Mildred, mother and her husband, Channing, and brother Orman H. Stalker. Also predeceasing her are sons-in-law Donn Cole and Dale DeLong. Jeanne’s passion was golf and she was a member of Carlowden Country Club and Sun ‘N Lakes Golf Club in Lake Placid, Florida. She attended Grace Episcopal Church and was a member of the Dickens Club. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jefferson County Hospice, 1398 Gotham Street Rd., Watertown, NY, 13601. A special thank you to the nurses at Lewis County General for their care and compassion. Arrangements are private with Lundy Funeral Home located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
wwnytv.com
Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on April 23, 1946, in Watertown, NY, son of Thomas and Mary (Hood) Kirby. He graduated from IHA in 1964 and attended Syracuse University.
wwnytv.com
Lynda M. Carney, 82, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Lynda M. Carney, 82, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home with her son and loved ones by her side. Born December 4, 1939, the daughter of Wilfred and Helen Mein. She graduated, valedictorian of Cape Vincent Central School in 1957. She attended SUNY Oswego College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. She began her teaching career in Dexter, NY before moving to Lyme Central School where she retired after teaching Kindergarten for 29 years. Teaching students was one of the greatest joys of her life.
wwnytv.com
German flag raised at Watertown city hall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown celebrated culture and unity with the raising of the German flag at city hall Thursday. German Unity Day is the most important non-religious holiday in Germany. Traditionally celebrated October 3rd, the day recognizes the reunification of East and West Germany. Mayor Jeff Smith, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Power out for hundreds in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few hundred customers in the Watertown area were without power Friday morning. According to National Grid’s website by a little after 7 a.m., about 720 customers were without power in Watertown, with another 30 out in the town of Pamelia. According to reports,...
wwnytv.com
Ralph A. Higgins, 77, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Ralph A. Higgins, age 77, of Gouverneur, passed away on October 4, 2022 at home under the care of his loving family and hospice. Burial in Rossie Cemetery will be at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
John A. Lettiere, 95, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John A. Lettiere, 95, Holiday, FL formerly of Watertown and Frankfort, NY passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Trinity, FL. John was born in Oswego July 14, 1927, son of Joseph and Pasqualena Signorile Lettiere. He attended Cooper St. School, North Junior, and graduated from Watertown High School. On July 30, 1945 he entered the US Navy. He received the American Theatre and Victory Medals and was honorably discharged on May 31, 1946 as a Fireman 2nd Class. While in the service, he was stationed stateside which included NY, CA, and aboard the USS Barton.
wwnytv.com
Eileen M. Lavick, 79, of Trout Lake
TROUT LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Eileen M. Lavick, age 79, of Trout Lake, in the town of Hermon, NY, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She passed peacefully with her three favorite beings at her side. Bill Lavick (husband), Katryna Marie Cieslicki (daughter) and Diesel (Mom’s four-legged best friend). Diesel was such a good boy and we hope he provided some comfort to the staff that worked so hard to save Eileen despite the outcome. Katryna will forever be grateful to her ICU family at CPH.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Wendell L. Russell, 68, of Russell
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Wendell L. Russell, 68, of State Highway 56, passed away late Saturday evening, October 1, 2022, at UVHN – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital after a brief illness. Wendell was born on October 20, 1953, in Massena the son of the late Clarence and Beulah...
wwnytv.com
Michael J. Gokey, 64, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Gokey, 64, passed away at his home in the town of Watertown Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022. Mike was born in Watertown October 12, 1957, son of John and Joan (Groszewski) Gokey and he was a graduate of Watertown High School. He enjoyed cooking and being a chef at many well known restaurants in Jefferson County. Mike also enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and the Buffalo Bills.
wwnytv.com
Sally Ann McGill, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann McGill, a lifelong resident of Antwerp, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on November 15, 1944 in Gouverneur, NY to her parents Harry and Helen (Hanley) McGill. Sally was a graduate of Indian River...
wwnytv.com
Larry E. Groff, 83, of Pulaski
PULASKI, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Groff passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, October 4th. He was 83 years old. Arrangements are incomplete currently with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Marjorie Ellen Moser, 72, of Croghan
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie Ellen Moser, 72, of NYS State Route 812 entered her eternal rest, passing peacefully early Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022 at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. She is survived by her beloved husband of over 45...
wwnytv.com
Elaine Hebert, 75, of Croghan
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Elaine Hebert, 75, of Erie Canal Road, Croghan, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. She is survived by her 2 sons and a daughter-in-law, Cully and Lisa Hebert and Cory Hebert, all of Alexandria bay; several grandchildren; her siblings; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by, a sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Steven Vout.
wwnytv.com
Children’s Home helps adults, too
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County isn’t just for children. Jeff Schwind is manager of care coordination services. He said CHJC has been helping adults since 2011. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. He says the Children’s Home...
wwnytv.com
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg goes over its proposed city budget, money to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA will be scrutinized. City Manager Stephen Jellie says he was shocked by our recent report that the animal shelter kills nearly 90 percent of the pets it takes in. Ogdensburg...
wwnytv.com
7 News to host Gray, Duffy in debate
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News will host a debate Wednesday for the 116th Assembly District race. Conservative candidate Susan Duffy and Republican candidate Scott Gray will be in our studio to answer questions from moderator Garrett Domblewski. The Assembly district stretches from Watertown to Ogdensburg and Massena and...
wwnytv.com
Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, 73, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, Loving Mother, 73, of County Route 41, died peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. Born on January 16, 1949, in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy (LaParr) Hudson. She attended Harrisville Central School; she then received a certification from the Fowler Boces for a specialty in Culinary Arts. Marriage to Robert H. Foy, Jr. ended in divorce.
wwnytv.com
Jay Donovan retires after nearly 50 years in broadcasting
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With nearly 50 years of broadcasting on his resume, local radio DJ and former WWNY meteorologist Jay Donovan has retired. In the 90s and early 2000s, Donovan forecasted the weather at channel 7, working in front of the green screen, tracking everything from thunderstorms, to beautiful sunny, summer days, to wicked lake effect snowstorms on our 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.
wwnytv.com
Walk to ‘Make a Mark on K-9 Cancer’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You and your pet can dress up in costume and Make a Mark on K-9 Cancer at the same time. Kyle Stevenson lost her best friend, Potter, to cancer seven years ago. Since then, she has formed Paws4Potter to help raise awareness of cancer in dogs.
Comments / 0