Baby Tate Recalls Her First BET Hip Hop Awards Performance With Nelly 15 Years Ago

By Sammy Approved
 4 days ago

Artist Baby Tate recalls performing with Nelly at the BET Hip Hop Awards 15 years ago. Now, the superstar is taking on  this year’s awards show debuting Tuesday, October 4th in the notable rap cypher. Check out her interview with Atlanta’s premiere Hip Hop station Hot 107.9 and the
throwback performance that foreshadowed it all.

Baby Tate talks to Hot 107.9 host about her first performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards 15 years ago. The host asks, “Is this your first BET Hip Hop awards?” Baby Tate responded with, “This is not my first BET Hip Hop Awards. This is my first BET Hip Hop awards as an artist, as Baby Tate. But, I was actually here 15 years ago, performing with Nelly.” She goes on to say she was, “coming down the steps. A little drummer girl,” reminiscing with a little dance moment.

Check out the clip from the interview below:

In 2007, Nelly made his debut performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards. He featured an all woman band filled with women dressed in red marching outfits, beating their snare drums. Nelly also won the crowd with two young performers. One young girl dancer interrupted his performance and said, “Ay Nelly! This the BET Hip Hop Awards. You need to let it go.” She continued with some fiery 2000’s dance moves, which were followed by the band.

Nelly proceeded to let it go, performing his song alongside the beautiful Black women with snare drums. Then, a familiar face appeared. It is none other than a young, 11 year old Baby Tate. She joined the top-charting rapper on stage as she walked down the steps banging her own snare drum.

Check out the throwback performance below:

Be sure to catch Baby Tate in this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards cypher taking place Tuesday, October 4th at 9 PM ET. Also, check out her latest album Mani/Pedi out now on all streaming platforms.

