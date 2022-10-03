ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay Review

Girls water polo secures lopsided victory

The Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity water polo team made easy work of Capuchino High School on Thursday, winning handily, 22-2. “It’s the swim speed and the endurance of swimming up and down with them,” said Sarah Bresee, Capuchino’s coach on what made the Cougars such a challenge for her team. “When you’re a young team, you make a lot of mistakes, and there’s a lot of swimming. You make a bad pass, you’re swimming.”
CIF focusing on getting better sportsmanship from players, and parents. Nationwide, sportsmanship — or the lack thereof — is the focus of high school sports this season. The behavior of athletes, and at times their parents, is at the core of a shortage of officials in almost every sport.
Segerstrom quarterback Jesse Lopez prepares to pitch the ball to Noah Tagaloa Friday in a non-league game vs. Laguna Beach. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s football team has a bye this week but is looking ahead to the Big 4 League opener against Garden Grove on Friday, Oct. 14 at Segerstrom.
