Read full article on original website
Related
Half Moon Bay Review
Girls water polo secures lopsided victory
The Half Moon Bay High School girls varsity water polo team made easy work of Capuchino High School on Thursday, winning handily, 22-2. “It’s the swim speed and the endurance of swimming up and down with them,” said Sarah Bresee, Capuchino’s coach on what made the Cougars such a challenge for her team. “When you’re a young team, you make a lot of mistakes, and there’s a lot of swimming. You make a bad pass, you’re swimming.”
Girls’ Volleyball: Millikan Sweeps Long Beach Poly In Third-Place Battle
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
sdusdathletics.com
CIF: Sportsmanship – Top Priority
CIF focusing on getting better sportsmanship from players, and parents. Nationwide, sportsmanship — or the lack thereof — is the focus of high school sports this season. The behavior of athletes, and at times their parents, is at the core of a shortage of officials in almost every sport.
KEYT
San Marcos girls tennis beats Santa Barbara for second time this year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos knocked off Santa Barbara for a second time this season winning on the road 11-7 despite the Royals #1 player Natasha Gill dropping a rare set. Santa Barbara freshman Nicole Buist upset the 2-time defending Channel League champion Gill 7-5 in the first round.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocsportszone.com
Segerstrom has a bye but looks ahead to league opener vs. Garden Grove
Segerstrom quarterback Jesse Lopez prepares to pitch the ball to Noah Tagaloa Friday in a non-league game vs. Laguna Beach. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s football team has a bye this week but is looking ahead to the Big 4 League opener against Garden Grove on Friday, Oct. 14 at Segerstrom.
ocsportszone.com
Santa Ana’s Charlie TeGantvoort named LA Chargers Orange County coach of the week
Santa Ana Coach Charlie TeGantvoort prepares his players before a game this season. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana High School football coach Charlie TeGantvoort loves making an impact with the players he coaches. “My favorite part of coaching is watching first-hand the transformation of young...
Comments / 0