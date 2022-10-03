Read full article on original website
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Christopherson: Mickey Joseph pushing right buttons by just being Mickey
NEWARK, N.J. – I’m writing these words while close to Piscataway, which is fun to say. Close to the Big Apple, which is fun to visit but not to stay. Close to a rather large game for this Husker 2022 football season, if you may. Scoff at the...
saturdaytradition.com
True dedication: CFB podcast host notes large number of Nebraska fans at New York airport ahead of Rutgers bout
You won’t find a group of fans more loyal or more dedicated than Nebraska fans. The Huskers faithful, despite recent woes, pack their stadium and opponent stadiums anywhere across the country to see the Huskers play. If there was a noon kickoff on Pluto Friday afternoon against UTEP, Nebraska fans would show up in droves.
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
Kearney Hub
Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Rutgers
Nebraska football is looking for its second Big Ten win of the season. The Huskers will take on Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. The game, played in Piscataway, New Jersey, will be televised on FS1. Nebraska (2-3, 1-1) is coming off of a 35-21 win over Indiana, while Rutgers...
Kearney Hub
Matt Davison leaving Nebraska to launch NIL collective
Matt Davison, who in 2017 helped bring Scott Frost back to Nebraska, is leaving the Huskers’ athletic department to launch and run a new NIL Collective. Along with co-founders Tom and Shawn Peed, Davison announced on Wednesday The 1890 Initiative, a for-profit collective that will focus on representing Husker football and volleyball players. The 1890 Initiative will take over all business from ABM — the original and largest collective involved with NU athletes — when it ceases operation at the end of the year.
Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Reveals Message To Players
Nebraska's season went off the rails in a hurry. The Cornhuskers lost three of their first four games, prompting the program to fire Scott Frost and reconsider their future. Mark Whipple doesn't want the team to give up on this year. Per Steven Sipple of On3 Sports, Nebraska's offensive coordinator...
1011now.com
Back-to-back road trips for 3rd-ranked Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team is back on the road this week, following a trip to the east coast. The Huskers returned from matches at Rutgers and Maryland on Sunday. Three days later, John Cook and his players were on a plane again. Nebraska plays at Michigan...
Matt Davison Leaving Nebraska Athletic Department
The former Husker will lead a new NIL collective
saturdaytradition.com
Bill Busch previews ‘man’s fight’ with Rutgers coming up next for Huskers
Bill Busch, Nebraska’s interim defensive coordinator, is expecting a scruffy matchup with Rutgers on Friday. Both teams have had forgettable starts to the season and are looking to come out with a big conference win. Busch isn’t shying away from the fight, however, he is ready to embrace the...
Kearney Hub
Big add: 6-7 pitcher Carson Jasa chooses Nebraska from list of baseball powers
Carson Jasa considers himself a late bloomer. Now he is also a future Nebraska pitcher and potentially a major addition to the baseball program. The big-armed right-hander from the Denver area committed to the Huskers on Monday, becoming the 12th member of NU’s 2023 class. Jasa (pronounced YAW-sa) chose Big Red over a parade of suitors that included finalists Oregon and Arizona State while other powers like Texas and Michigan had strong interest.
WOWT
Coaches helping the Huskers deal with scar tissue from the past
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the way the the 2021 season went and the start of this one, it was natural to lack some confidence. The results didn’t justify it. After all that, the staff believes this team can win the west division and they are delivering that message.
saturdaytradition.com
Bill Busch comments on Rutgers QB room: ‘They’re all really good’
Bill Busch will be ready for the deep Rutgers quarterback room that Nebraska will go up against on Friday. Busch, who recently became Nebraska’s interim defensive coordinator, will be tasked with preparing his defense for multiple quarterbacks throughout the game. Rutgers will likely feature Evan Simon and Noah Vedral throughout the game. Nebraska will have to be ready for the difference in play styles.
kfornow.com
Former Husker Running For Mayor Of Lincoln
Tan Parker announces for Mayor of Lincoln 10-5-22 (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 6, 2022) Former Husker, Stan Parker, is running for Mayor of Lincoln. Parker, a Republican, played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Parker compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
doniphanherald.com
Pansing Brooks points to Republican, nonpartisan support
Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks pledged Wednesday to be a congresswoman for all Nebraskans who live in the 1st District during a news conference where about two dozen registered Republicans and nonpartisans gathered to express their support for her candidacy. "I am a lifelong public school teacher and lifelong...
lswhawk.com
Volleyball Defeated Their Biggest Rival Of The Season
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks Varsity Volleyball team won their game against the Millard West Wildcats with the score of 3-2. “It’s always a big competition between us because they are a big rivals of ours,” junior Malayah Long said. “ It’s a good way to prove ourselves and what we have to offer.”
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a man who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
Kearney Hub
Data sharing between Nebraska hospitals, UNMC expected to spur new research
OMAHA — Patients could get better-tailored care, and doctors could learn which treatments work best with certain people under a new agreement to share data from Nebraska’s 92 hospitals with researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. People are also reading…. Leaders with the Nebraska Hospital Association...
