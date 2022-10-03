Read full article on original website
Manchin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production shows US must emphasize 'energy independence and security'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the U.S. needs to refocus on domestic energy security in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production on Wednesday.
Endurans Solar expands production of Made-in-America solar backsheets
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 brings new emphasis on American-made products that support the transition to clean energy. The IRA includes over $60 billion for domestic manufacturing across the clean energy supply chain, as the country seeks to source from within to support its own supply chain. The U.S.- made solar supply chain is lacking in some core components, including backsheets. However, Endurans Solar is one U.S.-based manufacturer, and the company recently announced plans to expand production.
U.S. steps away from flagship lithium project with Berkshire
Oct 5 (Reuters) - In a February meeting with mining executives, President Joe Biden laid out an aggressive goal for the United States to produce more of its own minerals for the electric vehicle revolution in ways that respected the environment.
DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy
The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
Social Security: Use This IRS Form To Have Federal Income Tax Withheld
When you apply for Social Security benefits, you can request to have federal income taxes withheld from your payments. However, if you're already receiving benefits or want to make changes, the Social...
ELYSIA Signs MOU with Galaxia Metaverse
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- ELYSIA, a blockchain project specializing in real estate tokenization and securitization, has signed a cooperation agreement with Galaxia Metaverse, a subsidiary of Hyosung Group, which is one of the largest businesses in South Korea. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005190/en/ ELYSIA, a blockchain project specializing in real estate tokenization and securitization, signed a cooperation agreement with Galaxia Metaverse, a subsidiary of Hyosung Group. Galaxia Metaverse commits to support sales by registering RWA (Real-World Asset) provided by ELYSIA through the NFT marketplace MetaGalaxia, and ELYSIA commits to provide RWA with transparency and proof of guarantee of data verification and stake distribution on the blockchain. (Photo: Business Wire)
SynTech Research Group Chooses BeCrop Technology for R&D services.
SynTech Research Group, global agricultural contract research, product positioning, development, registration, and market support services provider, has committed to utilizing Biome Makers' BeCrop® technology and its taxonomic database of over 10M microorganisms to increase the understanding of soil and crop performance under management or input applications. SynTech Research Group,...
Bidgely Selected as 2022 S&P Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Bidgely has been named a finalist in the 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards. The 2022 Finalists were announced by event host S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analysis and benchmark prices for commodities, metals, petrochemicals, energy and energy transition markets. Often described as “the Oscars of the energy industry,” the Platts Global Energy Awards recognize corporate and individual innovation, leadership and exemplary performance in 19 categories spanning the entire energy and chemicals complex. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005228/en/ Bidgely has been selected as a finalist for the 2022 S&P Platts Global Energy Awards ‘Grid Edge’ category for the second consecutive year. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Rolls-Royce Welcomes Sustainable Research Opportunity
The decision of the European Union’s Clean Aviation Program to award more than €700 million in research funding comes as welcome news to manufacturers such as Rolls-Royce and its partners. Following the evaluations of the first call for proposals and a successful grant process, Rolls-Royce expects to be able to move forward on several programs, including three in which it will be the lead coordinator.
Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Opens Additional On-Site Employee Health & Wellness Clinics in New York and California
MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol— recently celebrated the grand openings of on-site employee Health & Wellness Clinics in its Syosset, New York (Metro NY) and its Santa Fe Springs, Southern California distribution centers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005084/en/ Southern Glazer’s Health & Wellness Clinic Grand Opening in Santa Fe Springs, Southern California. (Photo: Business Wire)
Briefs: AU partners with Semiconductor Workforce Consortium
Ashland University to provide two semiconductor-related projects ASHLAND — Ashland University has entered into a partnership with 10 other Ohio higher education institutions that will develop semiconductor career programs by providing training programs. The project, titled Ohio TechNet Northeast Ohio Semiconductor Workforce Consortium, is being led by Lorain County Community College. In conjunction with...
Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
Harvard engineers’ solid-state battery technology points to a leap in performance, reliability
Harvard’s Office of Technology Development granted an exclusive technology license to Adden Energy, Inc., a startup developing innovative solid-state battery systems for use in future electric vehicles (EVs) that would fully charge in minutes. Adden Energy closed a seed round with $5.15M in funding led by Primavera Capital Group, with participation by Rhapsody Venture Partners and MassVentures.
Energy Capital Ventures Closes $61 Million Fund I to Accelerate the Natural Gas Industry’s ESG Transformation
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Energy Capital Ventures (ECV), the only early-stage venture capital firm dedicated to the environmental, social and governance (ESG) imperatives and digital transformation of the natural gas industry, today announced its two final limited partners investing in its $61 million debut Fund I. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005086/en/ Vic Pascucci, ECV co-founder and managing general partner (Photo: Business Wire)
DIGITAL UTILITIES VENTURES, INC. (DUTV) ANNOUNCES THAT THE AVAILABILITY OF $500 MILLION IN USDA GRANTS TO INCREASE INNOVATIVE AMERICAN-MADE FERTILIZER PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE DEMAND FOR ITS MODULAR “FERTLIZER PLANT IN A BOX”
Boston, Massachusetts, October 5, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV) announces that the USDA is making $500 million in grants available to increase American-made fertilizer production to spur competition and combat price hikes on U.S. farmers caused by the war in Ukraine. The grants will be used to support independent, innovative and sustainable American fertilizer production to supply American farmers.
RoadRunner Recycling Acquires Compology to Accelerate Sustainable Waste and Recycling
RoadRunner Recycling, a leader in comprehensive sustainable waste management, announced it has acquired Compology, a waste and recycling smart metering technology company. This moves bolsters RoadRunner’s sustainability offerings through enhanced data collection, artificial intelligence (AI), and ESG reporting capabilities, positioning it to accelerate the modernization of the waste and recycling industry at large.
Georgia Senator introduces bill that would allow Hyundai, other automakers to qualify for EV tax credit
Georgia Senator Reverend Warnock introduced a new bill that would expand which electric vehicles qualify for a tax credit through the Inflation Reduction Act. The Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act would give automakers like Hyundai a “grace period” to build and assemble EVs in North America, allowing them to qualify for the tax credit.
US$2 billion China contracts for Fluor
Fluor Corporation has been awarded two reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction management contracts with a contract value of more than US$2 billion. The contracts, awarded by BASF, are for the ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol and infrastructure, offsites and utilities packages as part of the company’s new Verbund program in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China.
ZeroAvia Acquires Hydrogen-Fuel Cell Developer HyPoint
U.K.-based hydrogen-electric aircraft powertrain developer ZeroAvia has acquired fuel cell manufacturer HyPoint in a move the company says will accelerate its development of zero-emission power systems for commercial aviation.[Courtesy: ZeroAvia]. U.K.-based hydrogen-electric aircraft powertrain developer ZeroAvia has acquired fuel cell manufacturer HyPoint in a move the company says will accelerate...
MIT team places 3rd in materials design competition with novel 3D printable metal | MIT News
The United States might be one step closer to its goal of having half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 be zero-emissions electric vehicles. That’s thanks to a pair of MIT undergraduates and their graduate student coach in Germany, who developed a new type of steel not for the cars’ build, but for the die-casting molds that stamp them out in just a few discrete parts.
