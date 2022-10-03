NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Bidgely has been named a finalist in the 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards. The 2022 Finalists were announced by event host S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analysis and benchmark prices for commodities, metals, petrochemicals, energy and energy transition markets. Often described as “the Oscars of the energy industry,” the Platts Global Energy Awards recognize corporate and individual innovation, leadership and exemplary performance in 19 categories spanning the entire energy and chemicals complex. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005228/en/ Bidgely has been selected as a finalist for the 2022 S&P Platts Global Energy Awards ‘Grid Edge’ category for the second consecutive year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

