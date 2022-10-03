Read full article on original website
daystech.org
Mars selects Accenture to deliver a large-scale “Digital Factory” using AI, Cloud, Edge and Digital Twins
Accenture is working with Mars to remodel and modernise its international manufacturing operations with synthetic intelligence (AI), cloud, edge know-how and digital twins. Accenture and Mars have been trialing digital twins for Mars’ manufacturing operations since late 2020. Digital twins are digital representations of machines, merchandise, or processes. Fed with real-time knowledge, they will predict and optimise manufacturing processes and tools efficiency, from reliability to high quality to vitality effectivity. Applied to its manufacturing crops, digital twins will allow Mars to simulate and validate the outcomes of product and manufacturing unit changes earlier than allocating time and assets within the bodily house.
TechCrunch
Eclypsium lands $25M to secure the device supply chain
As the enterprise device supply chain grows increasingly global and fragmented, it’s becoming more challenging for organizations to secure their hardware and software from suppliers. According to the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, the EU agency that contributes to the bloc’s cyber policy, 66% of cyberattacks focused on a supplier’s code as of 2021.
monitordaily.com
Leasepath and DataGardener Form Partnership for Equipment Finance Industry
Leasepath formed a strategic partnership with DataGardener, the London-based provider of comprehensive business and financial data and lending intelligence tools for credit and risk professionals. “Our experience of working with Leasepath was a breath of fresh air,” Robert Holland, chief sales & marketing officer at DataGardener, said. “The Leasepath platform...
ffnews.com
Versapay Appoints Fintech Veteran as New Chief Product Officer (CPO)
Versapay, the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), announced today the appointment of Craig Walker as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Walker will own product strategy and execution to deliver advancements in the company’s accounts receivable automation technology and payment network that connects nearly a million buyers and suppliers.
salestechstar.com
Board Appoints Nelson Petracek as Chief Technology Officer
Former TIBCO Software Global CTO Joins Board’s Executive Leadership Team. Board, the leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter – enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced the appointment of Nelson Petracek as Chief Technology Officer. “I am delighted to welcome Nelson...
ffnews.com
IMG Appoints Amanda Winkle as Chief Operating Officer
International Medical Group® (IMG), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is pleased to announce that Amanda Winkle, formerly the Chief Commercial Officer, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Amanda will oversee the commercial, information technology, and operations functions of IMG, and she...
SpaceNews.com
EnerStar Solutions announces third Starlink enterprise reseller deal
TAMPA, Fla. — Canada-based EnerStar Solutions, a rental company for the energy sector, said Oct. 3 it has reached a deal to add SpaceX’s Starlink broadband to the services it provides industrial workers. Remote communications are a large part of the solutions EnerStar provides job sites in Canada...
mmm-online.com
Assembly Bio promotes COO Jason A. Okazaki to CEO
Assembly Biosciences named COO Jason A. Okazaki as its new CEO Wednesday afternoon, succeeding John G. McHutchison, AO, MD, who is retiring. Okazaki has been with Assembly, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus, since 2020. He initially served as chief legal and business officer before being appointed COO last year.
dronedj.com
Skyports and Joby partner on ‘Living Lab’ trial vertiport facility
Next-generation aircraft developer Joby is pairing up with air taxi infrastructure company Skyports in a trial vertiport they’re calling the Living Lab, which will be used for testing the configuration and operation of future hubs. Joby and Skyports announced their partnership Thursday, explaining the Living Lab initiative as a...
cryptobriefing.com
Talent Protocol Supports the Next Generation of Builders Through the Acquisition of Agora Labs
Talent Protocol, the Web3 professional community for high-potential builders, has acquired Agora Labs, a social token and NFT infrastructure platform for creators to build and scale their communities. The acquisition will not only integrate Agora’s tech stack and community into Talent Protocol, but also onboard its young talented founders, Matthew Espinoza (CEO) and Freeman (CTO) into the team.
Aleph Farms Expands Global Leadership Team with Key Appointment and New Office in the United States
REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Aleph Farms, the first cultivated meat company to grow steaks directly from non-genetically engineered animal cells, today announced the addition of Kevin Benmoussa as its Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer. He joins the C-Level leadership team of Didier Toubia (co-founder and CEO), Dr. Neta Lavon (CTO and VP R&D), Prof. Shulamit Levenberg (co-founder and Chief Scientific Adviser) and Yifat Gavriel (Chief Regulatory Affairs, QA and Product Safety). Based in Aleph Farms’ first US headquarters in New York City’s historic Meatpacking District, Benmoussa will lead the company’s global growth agenda, spearhead its operational expansion in the US, and oversee finance, administration and legal departments globally for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005101/en/ Kevin Benmoussa, CFO, Aleph Farms (Photo: Business Wire)
AIT Worldwide Logistics Forms CRAF Partnership with Kalitta Air
ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics has entered into a new Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) partnership with Ypsilanti, Michigan-based Kalitta Air. The strategic alliance continues AIT’s longstanding designation as a CRAF-sponsored freight forwarder, enabling the company to continue critical supply chain support for United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) missions, while also increasing access to global routes, capacity, and charters for customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005635/en/ AIT Worldwide Logistics forms CRAF partnership with Kalitta Air (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Kantata Integrates with Sage Intacct to Deliver Seamless Experience for Professional Services Teams
Kantata’s resource and project management solution combined with Sage Intacct’s financial management solution gives organizations the platform they need to grow their businesses and meet clients’ expectations. Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, announced that it has partnered with Sage, a leader...
thefastmode.com
Etisalat Partners with ADVA & NEC to Offer Edge Cloud Solution with uCPE Services
ADVA and NEC announced that Etisalat UAE, the telecoms pillar of e&, is offering on-demand virtual services to its corporate customers using ADVA’s suite of Ensemble NFV technologies with the solution system integration conducted by NEC in close collaboration with Etisalat UAE, who are onboarding various network functions on top of the platform.
agupdate.com
Initiative intends to transform systems
OPINION A team of Black, Indigenous, other people of color and allied leaders have announced “Growing Justice,” a new initiative that aims to raise $50 million in order to transform food systems in the United States. The fund is the first of its kind focused on equitable good-food procurement. Its goal is to prioritize the leadership and collaboration of people of color in the food value chain, from funders to farmers to distributors and food workers. Founding funders include The Rockefeller Foundation, the Native American Agriculture Fund, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Kresge Foundation, the Panta Rhea Foundation and the Clif Family Foundation.
thecoinrise.com
Fresh Del Monte Invests 39% Stake in Decapolis For Traceability Solution
Leading fruit and vegetable producer Fresh Del Monte Produce has partnered with food product technology company Decapolis to introduce blockchain traceability solutions for consumers. In effect, Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested 39% of its stakes in the Jordanian and UK-based startup technology company, Decapolis. Fresh Del Monte Produce is...
ffnews.com
Lockton Launches New People Solutions Practice
Lockton Companies, the world’s largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting group, announced today an evolution in its business as its employee benefits practice has become Lockton People Solutions. Lockton’s People Solutions practice consists of solutions supporting our clients in the areas of employee experiences and engagement, total rewards and...
salestechstar.com
Gryphon.ai Named a Contender in Sales Engagement Platforms Report, Q3 2022
AI-powered, real-time conversation intelligence platform evaluated on offering, strategy and market presence. Gryphon.ai, the leading platform for AI-powered sales intelligence and real-time guided coaching, announced that it has been recognized as a contender in The Forrester Wave: Sales Engagement Platforms, Q3 2022 Report. According to the report, Gryphon.ai was recognized...
thefastmode.com
AXESS Networks Selects ST Engineering iDirect for Mobile Backhaul Across Latam
ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has been awarded a contract to provide its long-term partner, satellite solutions company AXESS Networks, with the first Newtec Dialog® XIF hub deployed in Mexico to connect remote communities and businesses. The hub will be utilized by AXESS Networks’ customer,...
Innovative Thermoformer-Based Solution With Zero Base Scrap For Leafskin™ Packaging
TAUNTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Harpak-ULMA, the industry leader in smart, connected packaging solutions, announced the 2023 North American availability of a new and innovative thermoforming solution that offers more sustainable packaging for fresh food products. The TFS 216 takes ULMA’s pursuit of sustainable packaging solutions a step further by offering a new model of thermoforming machine designed to package fresh products in vacuum skin packs on a flat cardboard base. The TFS 216 uses cardboard roll stock to produce the flat, non-thermoformed base of the packaging – eliminating the need for a plastic tray while generating zero cardboard waste....
