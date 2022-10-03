Read full article on original website
pacbiztimes.com
Santa Barbara, Ventura to keep streets closed, outdoor dining open through at least 2024
Lower State Street will remain closed to vehicle traffic for at least two more years, and restaurants will likely start paying for their outdoor dining “parklets,” according to new requirements recently adopted by the Santa Barbara City Council. In the tri-county area, only the cities of Santa Barbara...
Santa Barbara Independent
A Home With a Secret Garden
Standing on the sidewalk in front of the charming white picket fence at 317 West Micheltorena Street, there is little indication of the lush foliage that inhabits much of the home’s backyard. The yard was bare when Grace and Woodie Wilde (pronounced WILL-dee) bought the house in the mid-1980s. Little by little, and on a tight budget, they filled the backyard with many species of plants that thrive in our climate. Sitting on a small bench amid the greenery, it’s possible to imagine you are in a tropical forest. Another small home — a former carriage house — is located at the back of the 200-foot-deep property and is accessed by an alley that extends to Castillo Street.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the six most expensive homes that sold in Santa Barbara the week of Sept. 18?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $4.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $2.3 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $1,105.
Santa Barbara Independent
From the Family of Lady Ridley-Tree
We knew Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree as the “Philanthropist of Santa Barbara.” As we lay her to rest, her presence in our city will continue as we pass by the many buildings and plaques that carry her name: The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, the Ridley-Tree Education Center at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. It is not hyperbole to say that if Lady Ridley-Tree’s name was attached to a charitable event, it leveraged additional significant contributions. She became a symbol of giving for the city and, for many, she set an example about how to give. She began to define philanthropy in the way that brands come to identify the thing — to “Google” means to search or to “Xerox” is to copy.
Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking
Open less than a year Beans BBQ closes in downtown Santa Barbara but keeps catering going. The owner says this is a very tough time for restaurants . The post Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies
Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
kclu.org
New book tells forgotten story of Santa Barbara woman who ordered killing of daughter-in-law
It’s a brutal crime with a terrible twist that’s all but forgotten today. But, in the 1950’s, it made national headlines, and rocked Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. A pregnant nurse is kidnapped from her Santa Barbara apartment, and murdered. Her mother in law is arrested, and she and the two men she hired to commit the crime are convicted, and executed.
Santa Barbara Independent
Special Delivery: Santa Barbara Humane Receives a Feline Surprise
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. It’s not unusual for staff at Santa Barbara Humane to find packages at the shelter when they arrive in the morning. Generous donors frequently leave blankets, pet food, and other supplies near the door to help animals in need. But one sunny July day, staff at the Santa Maria campus were greeted by a different kind of unexpected surprise: a cat left abandoned in a cardboard box.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Colorized 1890 Mission Photo
Here's a 1890 Riviera view of the Mission looking west. The tree line in the background is Mission Creek, and I believe the house in the background is approximately on today's De La Vina St. If any readers have pre-WWII non-commercial B&W photographs of Santa Barbara and vicinity with structures...
Veterans Stand Down event this month in Santa Maria
Homeless and at-risk veterans will get a helping hand at the upcoming Veterans Stand Down event in Santa Maria.
idesignarch.com
Spectacular Mediterranean Style Dream House in Hope Ranch
Set on a hill in the exclusive community of Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, this Provence-inspired home is surrounded by lush gardens and ocean vistas. The house is anchored by two tall stair towers and enjoys a 360 degree view of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains.
Santa Barbara Independent
Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach
Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
Countless number of dead sea creatures wash up at Ocean Park in Lompoc
Locals out at Ocean Park Wednesday were simply looking to get some fresh air and exercise out by the water, but little did they know what would be waiting for them on the shoreline.
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting
e. This proposal is on the agenda for this week's city council meeting. The post Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Police Department awarded a $340k Grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase road safety
The Santa Maria Police Department was awarded a $340,000.00 grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety on the roads. The post Santa Maria Police Department awarded a $340k Grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase road safety appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
venturabreeze.com
Pier Under the Stars on the promenade
On Oct. 1 Pier Under the Stars was held on the promenade near the Ventura Pier. Attendees enjoyed food sampling, wine and drink tasting and dancing to live music by Mid Life Crisis. The event is a benefit for the historic pier.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Supes Move to Banning Natural Gas
By a 3-2 majority, the county supervisors took the first step toward banning the use of natural gas in new residential and commercial developments in hopes of lessening the county’s cumulative greenhouse-gas footprint. Natural gas used for cooking and heating, the supervisors were told by their sustainability experts, accounts for fully one-third of the county’s carbon emissions, and natural gas — methane — is 25 times more environmentally destructive when it comes to climate change. There was considerable debate by dueling public stakeholders, but the outcome was never in doubt. The supervisors’ action puts the county on track to get ahead of new state rules and regulations soon to take effect, but only by a few years. The real fight will be over possible exemptions. Andy Caldwell of the Coalition for Labor, Agriculture & Business asked that agricultural operations be exempt. Activists with a host of environmental organizations argued there was little time left for the supervisors to act, given the pace of climate change. Natural gas, they noted, increased asthma in young children by 40 percent.
Santa Barbara Independent
There’s A Lot to Love in Lompoc
I’d been visiting an elderly friend in Lompoc and decided to stop by the Lompoc Museum at 200 South H Street on my way back. I’m very fond of little local museums, and this one is a truly fine haven, lovingly curated. Housed in a handsome 1910 Carnegie...
spectrumnews1.com
Paw Works is moving to a new location, and calling for the public's help
CAMARILLO, Calif. — After a string of unfortunate events, including the theft of a dog, animal rescue Paw Works is facing another challenge: moving to a new location. After receiving a sudden notice to evacuate, the organization found a new space that will require hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate and prepare before any animals can be moved over.
kcbx.org
A Starbucks store in Santa Maria is now the 17th in California to unionize
The growing trend of unions forming at Starbucks stores across the country has come to Santa Maria. A string of Starbucks unionizations began last December when a store in Buffalo, New York began advocating for better working conditions. Now, Starbucks workers across the country are saying they want better benefits, more hours, and higher wages.
