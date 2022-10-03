Officer who shot, killed 20-year-old won't be prosecuted by Anne Arundel Co. after independent investigation

Read full article on original website
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County teenager pleaded guilty Thursday to the murder of his five-year-old half-sister, according to state court records. Police said Stephen Jarrod Davis II, now 19, fatally stabbed Anaya Jannah Abdul on Oct. 3, 2020. Davis fled after Abdul's death but was later apprehended in Ohio.
Stephen Jarod Davis II has entered a guilty plea to first degree murder in the death of his 5-year-old half-sister Anayah Jannah Abdul.
-- A 19-year-old Pasadena resident has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2020 death of his 5-year-old half sister, prosecutors said, but he will go to trial next April saying he was not criminally responsible, Maryland's version of an insanity plea. Stephen J. Davis II was 17 at the...
