The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
York News-Times
Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Scarlet Knights
After picking up a Big Ten win, Nebraska will play its first true road game of the season against Rutgers at SHI Stadium on Friday. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Scarlet Knights match up. How the Huskers light up the scoreboard. 1. Pass protection: Nebraska's...
York News-Times
Matt Davison leaving Nebraska to launch NIL collective
LINCOLN — Matt Davison, who in 2017 helped bring Scott Frost back to Nebraska, is leaving the Huskers’ athletic department to launch and run a new NIL Collective. Along with co-founders Tom and Shawn Peed, Davison announced on Wednesday The 1890 Initiative, a for-profit collective that will focus on representing Husker football and volleyball players. The 1890 Initiative will take over all business from ABM — the original and largest collective involved with NU athletes — when it ceases operation at the end of the year.
York News-Times
Former Husker and Christian radio director plans to run for Lincoln mayor
Stan Parker, a former Husker football player and executive director of the Christian radio ministry The Bridge, plans to announce his run for mayor of Lincoln this week. Parker, an offensive lineman for the Huskers in the 1980s, will announce his candidacy Wednesday with his former coach, Tom Osborne. Parker,...
York News-Times
Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal. The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who...
York News-Times
FCEMF did it the old fashioned way - they earned it
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers is a unique team because it is the culmination of three schools coming together to form one program. FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby said even before the girls step on the field together, there are other challenges the team must face. “We have...
York News-Times
Cougars down host Timberwolves in volleyball tri
EXETER – In the opening match of the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves’ host tri Thursday, it was the visiting Cross County Cougars who broke out the brooms in a 25-17, 25-23 sweep. “Cross County’s a great team, and they served us off the court,” Exeter-Milligan head coach Madalynn Fousek said....
York News-Times
Who restores a 1999 Suburban . . . and why?
YORK – Go right ahead and snicker. Goodness knows everyone else has. But know this … my son, Aaron, and I have a master vision for the 23-year-old bucket of bolts in these photos. Whether our grand plan bears fruit or rots on the vine remains to be seen.
York News-Times
DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees to staff them. The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.
York News-Times
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
The York Dukes went 5-1 last week and beat Seward in a top-10 clash Thursday, thanks in large part to sophomore Cynley Wilkinson. Wilkinson hammered a season-high 21 kills against Crete on Tuesday and reached double figures in wins over Seward and Hastings, finishing the week hitting .223 with 64 winners on 165 attempts. The sophomore also racked up six aces, three blocks and 28 digs. On the season, Wilkinson’s hitting .213 with 205 kills, 26 aces, 16 blocks and 139 digs.
York News-Times
York loses an icon – remembering Jack Vincent
When I arrived in York last summer, one of the first people from the community I met was Jack Vincent. It was the start of the Legion baseball season; I’d shown up at the end of the spring sports season and had covered district and state track, but overall I was still very new to the area.
York News-Times
Hundreds attend Careers in Ag Day
YORK – Area high school students were exposed to a wide range of opportunities in the agriculture field at Careers in Ag Day hosted by Cornerstone Bank. According to the Nebraska Department of Education, agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Nebraska, which is why it has become critical to educate the next generation who will be filling big shoes in the industry’s future.
York News-Times
Omaha woman charged with vehicular homicide following Bellevue crash that killed two
An Omaha woman has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash that killed two people in Bellevue. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Sept. 23 crash that killed 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz and 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.
York News-Times
Man pleads no contest to meth possession in York County
YORK – Christopher M. Gray, 43, of Madelia, Minnesota, has pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County. He changed his plea during proceedings this week in York County District Court. According to the affidavit filed with the court, a...
York News-Times
York man changes plea in flight case
YORK – Robert Mattson, 46, of York, has changed his plea in a case involving flight to avoid arrest. He appeared in York County District Court this week. Mattson was charged after a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw Mattson’s out-of-county vehicle on Road 10 east of Walmart, traveling at a high rate of speed and with fictitious license plates. According to court documents, the deputy followed the vehicle and eventually saw it was on East 12th Street, in York, traveling at a very high rate of speed.
York News-Times
Offutt Air Force Base
Offutt Air Force Base plays a key role in our nation’s national security. Located in Sarpy County, the military base serves as the headquarters of U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM. Offutt also hosts the 55th Wing, which conducts important global intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions and we are proud they call Nebraska home.
York News-Times
15-year-old Lincoln girl and boyfriend arrested in stabbing death of father
A 15-year-old girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend have been arrested in the stabbing death of her father on Monday, according to Lincoln Police. Sallie Gilmer had called police to report her 70-year-old father, Jesse Gilmer, was unconscious at about 4 p.m. Monday, Police Chief Theresa Ewins said during a Tuesday morning news conference.
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in York, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times
Stuhr named New Parks, Rec Professional of the Year
YORK — York Parks and Rec coordinator Michaela Stuhr was awarded the 2022 New Professional Award by the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association. According the NeRPA, Stuhr has received this award for her “professionalism, consistent outstanding job performance and passion for the field of Parks and Recreation.”. Stuhr...
York News-Times
Lancaster County Treasurer
The Lancaster County treasurer, elected for a four-year term, handles all deposits and tax receipts and invests county funds. The treasurer collects property taxes to be distributed to schools, fire districts, cities, villages, etc. In conjunction with the State Department of Motor Vehicles the office also oversees more than 300,000...
York News-Times
Supply chain discussion important business
Last Thursday’s Sip & Stroll event was a huge success. There were over 400 tickets redeemed at check-in and the vibrancy in Downtown York was a direct reflection of that. Throughout this week, I have had business owners comment their attendance was way up this year and they saw so many new people. Ticket holders have stopped by to say how much they enjoyed the evening and are looking forward to bringing new people with them next year.
