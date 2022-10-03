Read full article on original website
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner previews Saturday's primetime showdown between Illinois and Iowa football with Hawkeye Insider's David Eickholt and Joey Wagner. Eickholt breaks down what makes Iowa's defense so good and Iowa's offense so bad. He also discusses the keys to the matchup and what this game means for Iowa. Werner and Wagner discuss what this game potentially means for the Illini program, the matchup against the Hawkeyes, their Illini picks to click and potential attendance.
CHAMPAIGN — When Illinois got to the locker room last Saturday in Wisconsin, and after quarterback Tommy DeVito presented head coach Bret Bielema with the game ball, Bielema began hugging his players to celebrate a critical road win at Camp Randall Stadium. Among the hugs were sixth-year seniors Kendall Smith and Michael Marchese.
Iowa forward Kris Murray has been named to the Big Ten's Preseason all-Big Ten First Team. As a sophomore this past season, Murray averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds and shot 48 percent from the field and 38 percent from three. Murray went from a minor role player as a freshman to a key contributor for Iowa off the bench this season and played his way into the NBA Draft conversation.
MADISON, Wis. — If Jim Leonhard can start to get the Wisconsin Badgers playing in a way they haven't yet this season, he would make a positive impression as the interim head coach. Taking over for Paul Chryst — who university officials fired Sunday amid a 2-3 start to...
On Wednesday, the Iowa men's basketball program hosted its annual media day. HawkeyeInsider.com's Sean Bock and David Eickholt were on-hand for the day and provide 10 takeaways after talking to Fran McCaffery and Iowa players throughout the event. You can get an annual membership for 30% off or $1 for...
Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel discussed what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin on ‘McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning’ on Tuesday. Chryst was fired shortly after Wisconsin’s 34-10 loss to Illinois. Chryst finished his time at Wisconsin with a 67-26 record. He was in that position since the start of the 2015 season.
A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
This past Saturday, Iowa fell 27-14 to the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines. During that game, six true freshmen saw the field in running back Kaleb Johnson, kicker Drew Stevens, defensive backs Xavier Nwankpa and TJ Hall, defensive lineman Aaron Graves, and tight end Addison Ostrenga. Johnson had 12 carries for...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The University of Illinois hosting an Orange Out for their upcoming matchup against Iowa on Saturday. The athletic department, as well as head coach Bret Bielema, is urging students and the community to pack Memorial Stadium as the Illini are on a roll to start the season and need everyone's support against their Big Ten foe.
Iowa basketball season is just over a month away, so it's time for the Hawkeye basketball media day. On Wednesday, the local media got the opportunity to speak with Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, members of the Hawkeye crew and much more. Below you can read the entire press conference with McCaffery where he talks about individual growth, keys for this upcoming season, how he views the team and much more.
Girls- Class 1A (Red Tail Run Golf Course, Decatur)- Friday, October 7th. Boys- Class 1A (Prairie Vista Golf Course, Bloomington)– Friday, October 7th. Byron, Rockford Christian and Rockford Lutheran will be among the 12 teams competing at State. Local Individuals: Wes Wilson (Amboy), Landon Meyers (Fulton), Logan Palmer (Sterling...
A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
First, Republican Luana Stoltenberg from Davenport wants to ensure residents continue to enjoy their freedoms. Luana Stoltenberg has experience in business and has served on several nonprofit boards. If elected, she wants to improve public education in Iowa and ensure freedom of speech. Stoltenberg would also work to support medical...
Heading into another crucial holiday shopping season, a longtime staple for Eastern Iowa family shoppers is again making changes, and they are banking on customers seeing them as a positive. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Outlets Williamsburg is 31 years old, making it Iowa's first and oldest outlet mall....
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
We had previously published an article about this JB Pritzker campaign event at the Charleston Library and stated we would publish the video once it was made available. The man stood up and shouted: “You shut my gym down during COVID but you left the gyms open in your hotels.” He was assaulted prior to finishing his sentence.
