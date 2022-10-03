ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 506 | Intel on Iowa; An arrival moment for Illini?

Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner previews Saturday's primetime showdown between Illinois and Iowa football with Hawkeye Insider's David Eickholt and Joey Wagner. Eickholt breaks down what makes Iowa's defense so good and Iowa's offense so bad. He also discusses the keys to the matchup and what this game means for Iowa. Werner and Wagner discuss what this game potentially means for the Illini program, the matchup against the Hawkeyes, their Illini picks to click and potential attendance.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Kris Murray named Big Ten Preseason all-Big Ten First Team

Iowa forward Kris Murray has been named to the Big Ten's Preseason all-Big Ten First Team. As a sophomore this past season, Murray averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds and shot 48 percent from the field and 38 percent from three. Murray went from a minor role player as a freshman to a key contributor for Iowa off the bench this season and played his way into the NBA Draft conversation.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Jim Leonhard: 'I just want to see clean football'

MADISON, Wis. — If Jim Leonhard can start to get the Wisconsin Badgers playing in a way they haven't yet this season, he would make a positive impression as the interim head coach. Taking over for Paul Chryst — who university officials fired Sunday amid a 2-3 start to...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin football writer weighs in on what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin

Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel discussed what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin on ‘McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning’ on Tuesday. Chryst was fired shortly after Wisconsin’s 34-10 loss to Illinois. Chryst finished his time at Wisconsin with a 67-26 record. He was in that position since the start of the 2015 season.
MADISON, WI
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community

A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
FLORIDA STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois football hosting 'Orange Out' at Memorial Stadium

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The University of Illinois hosting an Orange Out for their upcoming matchup against Iowa on Saturday. The athletic department, as well as head coach Bret Bielema, is urging students and the community to pack Memorial Stadium as the Illini are on a roll to start the season and need everyone's support against their Big Ten foe.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said during Iowa basketball's media day

Iowa basketball season is just over a month away, so it's time for the Hawkeye basketball media day. On Wednesday, the local media got the opportunity to speak with Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, members of the Hawkeye crew and much more. Below you can read the entire press conference with McCaffery where he talks about individual growth, keys for this upcoming season, how he views the team and much more.
IOWA CITY, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

IHSA State Golf Begins on Friday- Local Qualifiers

Girls- Class 1A (Red Tail Run Golf Course, Decatur)- Friday, October 7th. Boys- Class 1A (Prairie Vista Golf Course, Bloomington)– Friday, October 7th. Byron, Rockford Christian and Rockford Lutheran will be among the 12 teams competing at State. Local Individuals: Wes Wilson (Amboy), Landon Meyers (Fulton), Logan Palmer (Sterling...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
K92.3

Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids

A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
wvik.org

Stoltenberg vs. Cooper: The Race for an Iowa House Seat in N-NW Davenport

First, Republican Luana Stoltenberg from Davenport wants to ensure residents continue to enjoy their freedoms. Luana Stoltenberg has experience in business and has served on several nonprofit boards. If elected, she wants to improve public education in Iowa and ensure freedom of speech. Stoltenberg would also work to support medical...
DAVENPORT, IA
smilepolitely.com

The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election

If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Video: Violence at Pritzker’s Campaign Event in Charleston –

We had previously published an article about this JB Pritzker campaign event at the Charleston Library and stated we would publish the video once it was made available. The man stood up and shouted: “You shut my gym down during COVID but you left the gyms open in your hotels.” He was assaulted prior to finishing his sentence.
CHARLESTON, IL
247Sports

247Sports

