Related
Sushi On Me At EEEEEATSCON
If there were a Venn diagram with sushi omakase restaurants on one side and debaucherous party hubs on the other, Sushi On Me would exist in the tiny middle zone. We can't think of any other restaurant experience we've had that combines sparklers in eel-toro handrolls, torched white tuna topped with chili garlic crisp, and the level of drunken fun at Sushi On Me. Thanks to OpenTable, we're recreating the Sushi On Me experience at EEEEEATSCON.
Watershed Pub & Kitchen
Watershed is, without fail, our favorite place to eat when we don’t really know what we want to eat. This Northgate pub’s menu is as vast as the Yakima Valley, with everything from loaded polenta and excellent New York-style pizza, to sandwiches pressed on phenomenal homemade beer bread (oh, hello, best grilled cheese in town). They even have massive caesar salads piled with roasted chicken and bacon. The beer-dominated drink menu is just as expansive, especially if you’re looking for a mocktail. With a fun vibe that works flawlessly for Tuesday trivia night, watching some kind of sport on TV, or even a low-key dinner with family, Watershed Pub’s the ultimate back-pocket spot that should really be kept safe in your front pocket instead.
Breakfast At Barney's
A velvet rope at the entrance of this popular venue can make it feel like you’re waiting to get into the club. Hell, there’s a strong chance you’ll see people still hungover from an actual club experience slumped over the subway tiled bar in search of needed nourishment. But with some of the best brunch offerings in town, Barney’s near Grady is worth your time. There’s a dish for everyone here, from the sweet favorites like their thick and fluffy 24 Karat Gold Pancakes, which tastes as good as they look. And there are savory staples like steak and eggs or lamb and eggs. For those looking for a lighter start to their day (since you’re probably still recovering from the previous night’s shenanigans), Barney’s offers vegan entrees and fresh pressed juices.
A1 Soul Food
Folks who frequent this MLK Drive mainstay know that you either come with patience or you don’t come at all. We usually see lines 25 deep at 3:45 in the afternoon. The reason no one ever storms off before their turn is because they know that when they finally make their way to the front and see the pork chops, fried chicken, and gravy-soaked liver, their sacrifice wouldn’t have been in vain. But even with the tasty meats, the best thing about A1 might be its sides. The yams melt in your mouth. The mac and cheese is baked to perfection. If it wasn’t for the 30-minute wait, you’d be tempted to order seconds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lucian Books and Wine
As children we assumed we’d be refined adults who did things like buy hardback books, eat chicken liver paté, and order wine by the bottle. If that’s yet to become your reality, Lucian is your opportunity to prove to your childhood self that you have arrived–even if only for one night.
Le Bon Nosh
Parking at the Irby parking garage near East Andrews kinda feels like it could be an opening scene in the Taken franchise. But when you walk through the doors of Le Bon Nosh, you’ll find a setting better suited for those romanticized American in Paris tropes, where the main character casually reads a book by the window with a coffee and croissant just before true love saunters into their life. Come here for brunch and lunch and dig into their big sandwiches, tasty pastries, and salads, but definitely return for their formal dinner service, where you can decide on your own trope over wine, crudite, and beef tartare. Don’t forget the frites.
Bastone!
Bastone in West Midtown gives you an easy alley-oop to kick off your meal and conversation with a mozzarella tasting. You can offer your take on your favorite cheeses on the tasting board (maybe you liked the smoothness and salt content of the housemade fatt' a mano) and discuss the potential pairings—the Italian-imported stracciatella is a nice fit, with a little sweetness from the honeycomb and crunch from the taralli crackers. More cheesy goodness makes its way into some of the other dishes, like the meatballs and the handmade pasta, which Bastone switches up pretty frequently. But we hope the fresh peach salad, which sits in a creamy yogurt bath and is truly more soup than salad, is a keeper—it’s pure happiness.
É Ke Pizza
We shed a tear at the pandemic loss of Baraonda, the former midtown fixture that we all hit for Italian food before a show at the Fox. If you were fans of their wood-fired pizza like we were, head to É Ke in Vinings, where the former Baraonda owners serve up their familiar, super soft pizzas, along with salads and sandwiches. And just like before, we like the classic Margarita pizza and the pesto-rich Burrata salad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kaieteur Kitchen
Walking up to Kaieteur Kitchen in Elephant and Castle, you should have one concern and one concern only: to make sure you eat as many different things as possible. The homely Guyanese restaurant runs a takeaway counter on one side and has a small, canteen-ish dining room on the other with 15 or so plastic seats. Needless to say, you will have competition in the evening. Owner and head chef Faye Gomes’ cooking and heartwarming hospitality will have you coming back again and again. This feels less like a restaurant and more like the neighbour’s kitchen you never want to leave. Staple dishes like oxtail and curry chicken are delicious enough, but it’s the specials you want to look out for. Pepper pot is a slow-cooked meaty puddle of brown deliciousness, with meat so tender it gives up before your plate is put down, and a sauce so rich with cloves, cassava, and cinnamon, that leaving even a drop is a crime. Roti is a must. You can bring booze if you want, but Kaieteur Kitchen isn't a late one (it’s open until 8pm), it's more of a family one. At least, everyone who walks through the doors is treated that way.
Double Zero
As one of the go-to date night destinations in Emory Village, Double Zero also has all the components for a special occasion meal—a chic, modern aesthetic, mood lighting, fun cocktails and a long wine list, and multiple courses that help you make the most of paying the babysitter for three hours. With fresh fior di latte mozzarella on every pie and dough made from heirloom yeast starter and—you guessed it—Double Zero flour, no one will judge if pizza is your only course. Be advised: the pillowy soft pizza here comes unsliced and delivered to your table with a pair of kitchen shears, which we've seen confuse a few diners. But if we can be blunt/sharp: slicing your pizza with scissors is kinda fun and not that complicated, so just cut the damn pie and enjoy it.
LowCountry Steak
Everybody loves a good steakhouse, especially when that steak restaurant is helmed by Atlanta’s very own celebrity chef, G. Garvin. The modern-chic Midtown restaurant offers a catch-all of favorites to please a large, usually inharmonious crew who can’t even agree on a playlist. With several choice cuts of steak, crab claws drenched in Cajun butter, and lobster mac and cheese, a crowd pleaser with big chunks of lobster, you may find refreshing agreement for once.
Win — Taste Of Bali
Whenever your friends hit you with the “I’m so hungry, I wanna order half the menu” cliche, then take them here and make them prove it. The Balinese gastropub offers several small and shareable plates under $14, which can make it very tempting to request one of everything.
Bisous
Bisous is a trailer in front of Gibson Street Bar on South Lamar serving classic Vietnamese comfort food dishes with an occasional southern riff like thit kho, turmeric fried catfish, and curry fried chicken. Guide. The Best Banh Mi In Austin. Where to get our favorite Vietnamese sandwiches. Guide. The...
The Americano
You might see the cast of some currently filming Netflix series parade into the discreet back corners of the Americano, the Intercontinental Buckhead’s Italian steakhouse concept by celebrity chef Scott Conant. Celebrities and star chef aside, Americano is a venue that can be enjoyed by anyone in search of a lowkey setting to enjoy a quiet, quality meal.
The Garden Room
Dining at this Buckhead hotspot inside the St. Regis is something everyone should experience at least once. It’s a fun, whimsical environment, where you’ll want to spend all your money on over-the-top cocktails and decent food and play make-believe for a bit. You’ll be eating in a fantasy...
Teranga At EEEEEATSCON
Teranga in East Harlem makes West African-inspired grain bowls that are nothing like the boring ones you eat at your desk once a week. Their jollof rice is fiery and herbaceous, and it'll be the true star of your meal. If we used even a quarter of the time we dedicate to thinking about Teranga's jollof, we'd be able to write a children's book or maybe even develop a better personality.
Soul Vegetarian
This may be an exaggeration, but we don’t think a thing has changed about this 100-percent vegan spot in the West End since the ‘80s. The not-so-great news is that the dining room could use a facelift; the good part, however, is that the daily selection of alternative proteins (seitan, vital wheat gluten) and healthy sides (renowned vegan mac and cheese) is as fresh as ever. Soul Veg’s smoothie bar is still open next door, too, which is great, considering your craving for the Strawberry Redemption (strawberries, papaya juice, mango, orange juice, and sweetener) is stronger now than it ever was.
Guac Y Margys - BeltLine
Guac y Margys' original location off the BeltLine in Old Fourth Ward has scaled back their full menu. So if you’re craving tacos, you’ll have to head to their new location in Midtown. But when you’re cruising the BeltLine and in desperate need of a place to sit and sip a drink, the original GyM is always a good choice. Head inside and order one of their 15 margaritas from the counter—or an entire pitcher if you need to chill out a bit longer. Get some queso, guac, or salsa to go with your marg and sit outside and take a drink every time you see people riding tandem on a motorized scooter. You’ll be feeling the tequila in no time.
Lord's
Lord’s is a modern British pub from the team behind Dame, so it should come as no surprise that you’ll find a menu filled with excellent takes on classic fare like scotch eggs, pig’s head terrine, and a rotating daily meat pie. The space feels like a cross between a Hogwarts professor’s office and a trendy bar, making it the perfect choice for cold-weather date nights.
The Sun Tavern
The Sun Tavern is one of those places that feels like the lovechild of your rowdiest local and your favourite great little bar. Ergo, we love it. On Bethnal Green Road, it prides itself on having a huge selection of Irish whisky but you’ll also find a short, sharp menu of spruced-up classic cocktails. Our personal go-to is Bonnie’s Margarita, but the espresso martini is also a strong contender for your Friday night. Be warned, that the live music nights and £9 cocktails make it super popular with locals and you’ll usually find people spilling out onto the pavement at the weekend, so be sure to book ahead.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0