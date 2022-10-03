Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Public and Agency of Education launch Education Ambassadors program
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Public and the Agency of Education have launched an Education Ambassadors program to develop educational resources and support teachers using public media programming. Vermont Public and the Agency of Education have launched an Education Ambassadors program(link is external) to develop educational resources and support teachers using...
vermontbiz.com
Welch receives National Retail Federation award
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Retail and Grocers Association presented Representative Peter Welch with a Hero of Main Street award October 5 at Bailey Road in Montpelier. The Hero of Main Street award was created by the National Retail Federation in 2013 to recognize legislators that have taken key votes and sponsored bills that advance retailer’s priorities.
vermontbiz.com
VTrans seeks contractors to perform preventive maintenance and repair services
Vermont Business Magazine A new opportunity for Vermont contractors is now open. The Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) has released its Request for Proposals (RFP) for Primary Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contracts. VTrans seeks contractors to perform preventive maintenance and repair services, including necessary equipment and materials for the Highway Bureau and for the Railway and Aviation Bureau.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont businesses bring in $1.7 million at Big E, set single-day attendance record
Big E Vermont Building Vendors and Visitors Experience Exceptional Year at 17-Day Event!. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont businesses have fantastic year at the region’s biggest fair: The Big E. When the 2022 Big E ended on Sunday October 2nd, preliminary sales totaled $1.7 million dollars. The 17-day event invited visitors from New England and beyond to come experience a taste of our region’s businesses, food, agriculture, and products. The Vermont Building once again hosted many great businesses from the Green Mountain State, providing a wonderful, historic venue for a great year.
vermontbiz.com
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England names Judith Selzer CEO and president
Vermont Business Magazine Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (PPNNE) today announced Judith Selzer as their next CEO & President. Selzer has more than twenty years’ experience working with the nation’s leading social justice organizations. She served as Chief Strategy Officer for Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey and as Executive Director for the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey.
vermontbiz.com
Outright Vermont statement on recent anti-trans backlash
By Dana Kaplan, Executive Director, Outright Vermont Make no mistake, trans people - especially trans youth - are under attack in this country and right here in Vermont, in all corners of our state. You may ask if the latest onslaught of hate is unprecedented in our state's history, the answer is yes, and you should be concerned.
vermontbiz.com
Vermonters can remove junk cars for cash and compliance
Vermont Business Magazine Amid inflation and high prices, Vermonters can make extra cash by removing their junk cars. In 2015, the State of Vermont created the Salvage Yard Rule(link is external) (bit.ly/SY-Rule(link is external)) to protect human health and the environment by ensuring the safe, proper, and sustainable operation of salvage yards (aka junk yards). Vermonters with four or more unregistered and uninspected cars or vehicles (or other junk) on their property need a Salvage Yard Permit.
vermontbiz.com
Fuel delivery business fined for tank inspection violations
Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Natural Resources Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced today that Fred’s Plumbing & Heating, Inc, a fuel oil delivery business based in Derby, was fined $9,000 for violations of the Vermont Aboveground Storage Tank Rules. Vermont’s Aboveground Storage Tank (AST) Rules protect human...
vermontbiz.com
AOT Road Construction Report Week of October 10
Vermont Business Magazine This weekly report from the Vermont Agency of Transportation is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont for the week of October 10, 2022. Most crews will be off Monday in observance of the holiday, but work will resume on Tuesday. Please remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Law files suit to protect wild horses in Southern Oregon
BLM photo shows burned forest and downed fences in Pokegama HMA in Oregon. California-based all-volunteer nonprofit Wild Horse Fire Brigade files federal lawsuit alleging illegal roundup of wild horses. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Law and Graduate School’s Environmental Advocacy Clinic filed a federal lawsuit against the US Bureau of Land...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
vermontbiz.com
Burlington firm recognized in rankings of registered investment advisors
WestView Investment Advisors(link is external), an independently owned Burlington investment firm, has been recognized as one of the nation's top registered investment advisors by Financial Advisor Magazine for 2022. The company was the only Vermont-based firm to earn a spot in the magazine's annual RIA Survey and Ranking report. Founded...
vermontbiz.com
VSP concludes search operations in Winooski River connected to Donald Messier missing-persons case
VSP divers and a dredging firm work to remove a vehicle from the Winooski River in Waterbury on Thursday. The vehicle located belonged to Donald Messier, who was reported missing in 2006. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont State Police has concluded operations in and around the Winooski River...
vermontbiz.com
Law enforcement agencies end illegal drug operation in St Johnsbury
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery (DLL), in conjunction with the Caledonia County State’s Attorneys Office, Saint Johnsbury Police Department, Vermont Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), executed a search warrant that led to the seizure of drugs, ledgers, cash, and other evidence depicting illegal drug sales.
