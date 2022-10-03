ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

Comments / 1

Related
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Public and Agency of Education launch Education Ambassadors program

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Public and the Agency of Education have launched an Education Ambassadors program to develop educational resources and support teachers using public media programming. Vermont Public and the Agency of Education have launched an Education Ambassadors program(link is external) to develop educational resources and support teachers using...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Welch receives National Retail Federation award

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Retail and Grocers Association presented Representative Peter Welch with a Hero of Main Street award October 5 at Bailey Road in Montpelier. The Hero of Main Street award was created by the National Retail Federation in 2013 to recognize legislators that have taken key votes and sponsored bills that advance retailer’s priorities.
MONTPELIER, VT
vermontbiz.com

VTrans seeks contractors to perform preventive maintenance and repair services

Vermont Business Magazine A new opportunity for Vermont contractors is now open. The Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) has released its Request for Proposals (RFP) for Primary Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contracts. VTrans seeks contractors to perform preventive maintenance and repair services, including necessary equipment and materials for the Highway Bureau and for the Railway and Aviation Bureau.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont businesses bring in $1.7 million at Big E, set single-day attendance record

Big E Vermont Building Vendors and Visitors Experience Exceptional Year at 17-Day Event!. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont businesses have fantastic year at the region’s biggest fair: The Big E. When the 2022 Big E ended on Sunday October 2nd, preliminary sales totaled $1.7 million dollars. The 17-day event invited visitors from New England and beyond to come experience a taste of our region’s businesses, food, agriculture, and products. The Vermont Building once again hosted many great businesses from the Green Mountain State, providing a wonderful, historic venue for a great year.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Burlington, VT
Government
City
South Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Business
vermontbiz.com

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England names Judith Selzer CEO and president

Vermont Business Magazine Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (PPNNE) today announced Judith Selzer as their next CEO & President. Selzer has more than twenty years’ experience working with the nation’s leading social justice organizations. She served as Chief Strategy Officer for Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey and as Executive Director for the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Outright Vermont statement on recent anti-trans backlash

By Dana Kaplan, Executive Director, Outright Vermont Make no mistake, trans people - especially trans youth - are under attack in this country and right here in Vermont, in all corners of our state. You may ask if the latest onslaught of hate is unprecedented in our state's history, the answer is yes, and you should be concerned.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermonters can remove junk cars for cash and compliance

Vermont Business Magazine Amid inflation and high prices, Vermonters can make extra cash by removing their junk cars. In 2015, the State of Vermont created the Salvage Yard Rule(link is external) (bit.ly/SY-Rule(link is external)) to protect human health and the environment by ensuring the safe, proper, and sustainable operation of salvage yards (aka junk yards). Vermonters with four or more unregistered and uninspected cars or vehicles (or other junk) on their property need a Salvage Yard Permit.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Fuel delivery business fined for tank inspection violations

Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Natural Resources Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced today that Fred’s Plumbing & Heating, Inc, a fuel oil delivery business based in Derby, was fined $9,000 for violations of the Vermont Aboveground Storage Tank Rules. Vermont’s Aboveground Storage Tank (AST) Rules protect human...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
vermontbiz.com

AOT Road Construction Report Week of October 10

Vermont Business Magazine This weekly report from the Vermont Agency of Transportation is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont for the week of October 10, 2022. Most crews will be off Monday in observance of the holiday, but work will resume on Tuesday. Please remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Law files suit to protect wild horses in Southern Oregon

BLM photo shows burned forest and downed fences in Pokegama HMA in Oregon. California-based all-volunteer nonprofit Wild Horse Fire Brigade files federal lawsuit alleging illegal roundup of wild horses. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Law and Graduate School’s Environmental Advocacy Clinic filed a federal lawsuit against the US Bureau of Land...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Burlington firm recognized in rankings of registered investment advisors

WestView Investment Advisors(link is external), an independently owned Burlington investment firm, has been recognized as one of the nation's top registered investment advisors by Financial Advisor Magazine for 2022. The company was the only Vermont-based firm to earn a spot in the magazine's annual RIA Survey and Ranking report. Founded...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
vermontbiz.com

Law enforcement agencies end illegal drug operation in St Johnsbury

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery (DLL), in conjunction with the Caledonia County State’s Attorneys Office, Saint Johnsbury Police Department, Vermont Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), executed a search warrant that led to the seizure of drugs, ledgers, cash, and other evidence depicting illegal drug sales.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy