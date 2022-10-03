ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

95 Rock KKNN

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Behold the Bighorns of Colorado’s Waterton Canyon

Colorado's Waterton Canyon is a beautiful place for hiking, biking, horseback riding, fishing in the South Platte River, or just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature. The scenic canyon is home to all kinds of wildlife too, and encountering them makes for an especially exciting visit for outdoor enthusiasts. Animals such as black bears, beavers, deer, and eagles are often seen in Waterton Canyon, but it's the bighorn sheep that really make their presence known.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor’s Hidden Gem List

Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
BURLINGTON, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Roasted Coffee Headed For International Space Station

Coffee-drinking astronauts aboard the International Space Station will be enjoying some freshly roasted coffee from western Colorado. The Colorado coffee headed to outer space comes from First Ascent coffee roasters in Crested Butte. According to the Colorado Sun, one of the astronauts from the Space X Dragon spacecraft bound for the ISS requested the specific instant coffee for her trip after experiencing their freeze-dried coffee on a backpacking trip.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Backyard Bear Attack In Western Colorado: Where’s the Bear?

A western Colorado man survived an attack by a bear in his backyard, but the bear is nowhere to be found. The bear attack happened Saturday night in New Castle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man heard a noise in his backyard, went to investigate, and discovered the presence of a bear. The startled bear immediately knocked the man to the ground and pinned him down. The man reportedly used one arm to protect his face and grabbed his gun with his free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
NEW CASTLE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

