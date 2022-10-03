Indigenous Science Information Technology – A.A. The Information Technology (IT) program is designed for students to receive an Associates of Arts Degree in Indigenous Science with an emphasis in Information Technology. The Information Technology track offers knowledge and experience in computer systems, programming, data management, computer forensics, and much more through classroom and co-curricular opportunities. Information Technology graduates will be qualified for entry-level positions and will have a solid base to pursue a 4-yr degree in computer science or Information Technology.

CASS LAKE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO