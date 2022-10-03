Read full article on original website
IS Information Technology – A.A.
Indigenous Science Information Technology – A.A. The Information Technology (IT) program is designed for students to receive an Associates of Arts Degree in Indigenous Science with an emphasis in Information Technology. The Information Technology track offers knowledge and experience in computer systems, programming, data management, computer forensics, and much more through classroom and co-curricular opportunities. Information Technology graduates will be qualified for entry-level positions and will have a solid base to pursue a 4-yr degree in computer science or Information Technology.
IS Human Health – A.A.
Indigenous Science Human Health – A.A. The Human Health (HH) program is designed for students to receive an Associates of Arts Degree in Indigenous Science with an emphasis in Human Health. The Human Health track explores health and society through Anishinaabeg perspectives. With a strong focus on psychology, math, chemistry, and more. Students in Human Health will have the foundation to pursue careers in health care, social services, and more.
